Bad Idea October 2025 Solicits: Save Now #1 Has 1:250 Exclusive Ending

Bad Idea Comics' full October 2025 solicits and solicitations include Save Now #1 by Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello, which has a 1:250 exclusive variant ending

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics unveils its October 2025 lineup, headlined by Save Now #1 from Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello.

Save Now #1 features a super-rare 1:250 Sanford Greene variant with an exclusive alternate ending.

Sword-and-sorcery epic They’re All Terrible gets deluxe issues, reintroducing Matt Kindt and Ramon Villalobos’ saga.

Vampire horror Cul-De-Sac #3 and submarine thriller Survive #2 continue with shocking new chapters and covers.

Bad Idea's October 2025 solicits and solicitations includes the launch of Save Now #1 by Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello, with, and this is probably a first like this, a 1:250 Alternate Timeline Variant cover by Sanford Greene with exclusive all-new ending. Just for 1 in 250 of you. The bloodthirsty sword-and-sorcery saga They're All Terrible Deluxe Edition #1 and #2, by Kindt and Ramon Villalobos. As well as the continuing high-stakes underwater showdown in Survive #2 by Robert Venditti and Doug Braithwaite, a fresh, blood-soaked take on vampire horror in Cul-De-Sac #3 by Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak.

SAVE NOW #1

*MATT KINDT'S MINDBENDING SCI-FI BLOCKBUSTER*

Creative Team: Written by Matt Kindt, Art by Tomás Giorello, Colors by Diego Rodriguez

Format: 6.625 x 10.125, 40pp., Full Color, Comic Book ($5.99, Chromium Cover $12.99)

On Sale Date: October 15, 2025 | FOC Date: September 22, 2025 | Territory: World

New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) joins forces with Tomás Giorello (STAR WARS), the visionary artist behind PLANET DEATH, to present a masterclass in storytelling in this epic, action-packed sci-fi saga. Armed with the extraordinary ability to "save" any moment in his life and then go back and relive from that point forward again, SAVER can rewrite his past, altering his actions time and time again until he gets things right. But cursed with only being able to travel backwards, never forwards, he is burdened by having to spend his relived life in agonizing real time. Travel back 6 days, and he must relive those days in full, aging all the while. Saver has seen our future, and our impending apocalypse. Yet, no matter how many times he goes back and no matter how far back he goes, he can't steer us clear of Armageddon. What would you do if you knew the world was going to end but couldn't stop it? What if you could choose to live your life out repeating the best year of your life? Which year would it be? This is the question at the heart of this year's most must-read comic event. SAVE NOW is a triumph of storytelling. A sci-fi story like none that has ever come before. Action-packed, mind-bending, heart-wrenching, and life-affirming. Prepare yourself for an epic adventure as SAVE NOW unfolds before your eyes in the comic event of the year. Master craftsmen Matt Kindt, Tomás Giorello, and the most talented storytelling team in comics have meticulously crafted a comic that will leave you breathless and wanting more. Brace yourself for an ending you'll never see coming, one that defies belief, as the boundaries of possibility are shattered, and time is rewritten with every turn of the page.

COVERS: Cover A by Lewis LaRosa, Cover B by Jesse Lonergan, Chromium Cover by Lewis LaRosa ($12.99), 1:20 Candy Wrapper Variant by Daniel Scott Jr., 1:50 Variant by Wilfredo Torres, 1:100 Variant by Walt Simonson, 1:250 Alternate Timeline Variant by Sanford Greene (with exclusive all-new ending)

THEY'RE ALL TERRIBLE DELUXE EDITION #1-2

*BRZRKR'S MATT KINDT'S ACCLAIMED BLOODTHIRSTY SWORD AND SORCERY SAGA*

Creative Team: Written by Matt Kindt, Art by Ramon Villalobos, Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Format: 6.625 x 10.125, 48pp., Full Color, Comic Book ($5.99)

On Sale Date: October 1, 2025 | FOC Date: September 8, 2025 | Territory: World

New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and powerhouse artist Ramon Villalobos (X-MEN: E IS FOR EXTINCTION) combine their powers to deliver an ultra-violent, bloodthirsty barbarian epic for the ages. The first two issues of the acclaimed sword and sorcery saga are re-presented here in an all-new deluxe format. The War of the Ringed Throne is over. Evil, vanquished. The world, saved. But some people are never satisfied. Notorious across the lands for their merciless brutality, The Bloody Mourners know the war would have been lost without their savage skills. But with nothing to loot to show for it, they set their sights on the City of Clouds and their mythic treasure. Pacifists with no defenders of their own, the desperate city sends young adventurer Espion to recruit the best warriors untold riches can buy to defend them from the oncoming siege. When a drunken brawl leaves the realm's best fighter, and Espion's last hope, dead, he's forced to hire the killer instead. Now it's up to the disgraced Kral the Subjugator to lead a ragtag group of outcasts to hold the line: a drunken barbarian, his jilted lover, a washed-up wizard and his back-talking familiar, a mummified assassin, a mutinous pirate, and a little girl. With champions like these, who needs enemies?

COVERS: Cover A by Ramon Villalobos, Cover B by Cary Nord, 1:20 Variant by Joe Quinones

SURVIVE #2

*THE NEXT EXPLOSIVE CHAPTER IN THIS NON-STOP ACTION THRILLER*

Creative Team: Written by Robert Venditti, Art by Doug Braithwaite, Colors by Diego Rodriguez

Format: 6.625 x 10.125, 40pp., Full Color, Comic Book ($5.99)

On Sale Date: October 15, 2025 | FOC Date: September 22, 2025 | Territory: World

Pressure builds as New York Times bestselling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern) and powerhouse artist Doug Braithwaite (CONAN, JUSTICE) tighten the screws in the second can't-miss chapter of this year's biggest, non-stop action thriller. FACE-OFF! After a hull-shattering explosion in the engine room, the Akula-class submarine is taking on water and sinking fast. Surrounded by the floating corpses of his dead comrades, Russian sailor Stepan has just one thing on his mind: vengeance. But the American operative responsible isn't going down without a fight. Because only he knows the shocking secret of the Turganev's true mission, and the global war threatening to erupt on the surface. The brutal showdown begins here. "A relentless, high-stakes, action epic in the spirit of Hollywood's greatest blockbusters. Think MAD MAX: FURY ROAD meets TOP GUN: MAVERICK by way of THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER."

COVERS: Cover A by Eduardo Risso, Cover B by Tyler Jenkins, 1:20 Variant by John McCrea, 1:50 Variant by Gabriel Hardman

CUL-DE-SAC #3

*MIKE CAREY RAISES THE STAKES IN THIS NIGHTMARISH NEW VISION IN HORROR*

Creative Team: Written by Mike Carey, Art and Colors by Jonathan Wayshak

Format: 6.625 x 10.125, 40pp., Full Color, Comic Book ($5.99)

On Sale Date: October 1, 2025 | FOC Date: September 8, 2025 | Territory: World

New York Times bestselling writer Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) and fine art phenomenon Jonathan Wayshak (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) crank up the heat in the next bloody chapter of their must-read modern horror masterpiece. Out of the frying pan! After a narrow escape from an explosive encounter with vampire hunters at the bus station, the kids are back on the run, this time in a hotwired new ride. But vampire assassin Jagger is hot on their trail and she's hungry for blood. Between Jagger, the hunters, and the cops chasing them down, Gail and her friends are seriously outgunned and in way over their heads. And just who is Thale, the shadowy figure who seems to be pulling the strings, and why is he so obsessed with seeing them put into early graves? "The comic book medium remains the first and best place for fresh and unique storytelling. Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak team up to prove just that with their twisty and original take on Vampires in CUL-DE-SAC. It's not a DEAD END. It's a CUL-DE-SAC!" —Mike Allred, Eisner Winning Artist of MADMAN. "This book is an instant F* YES for me! Mike Carey writes a fresh take on vampire lore and then shocks you with mixing it with A Kids On Bikes adventure and both are covered in blood! Wayhak's art pulls you into the story with pages so full of detail and texture you'll feel like you need to wash your hands after you put this issue down. These two masters of the craft are creating something special here!" —Skottie Young, Best-selling Creator of I HATE FAIRYLAND.

COVERS: Cover A by Jonathan Wayshak, Cursed Mirror Variant by Tony Fleecs, 1:20 Variant by Maria Wolf, 1:50 Variant by Jim Mahfood

*CURSED MIRROR VARIANT: A milestone in comics history! A front and back cover that work together when seen in a mirror to produce an interactive story experience. Perfect for selfies (Selfie contest incoming!).

