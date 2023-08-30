Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: baltimore comic con, Hero of the Year

Baltimore Comic Con Attendees Get Free Exclusive Bad Idea Comic

Bad Idea Comics is giving away exclusive copies of Hero Of The Year by Karl Bollers and Juan José Ryp at Baltimore Comic Con.

Bad Idea Comics will be giving away comics at Baltimore Comic Con next week, Saturday, the 9th of September at their 11am panel with Dinesh Shamdasani and Atom Freeman. With exclusive convention copies of Hero Of The Year by Karl Bollers and Juan José Ryp.

All attendees at the panel who are backers of the Save Digital Comics With David Lapham And The Ends Kickstarter campaign are eligible for one free copy of the convention-exclusive Hero Of The Year available in limited supplies.

That will, I presume include folks who just back it for a dollar. Currently, it is funded for $76,000 against a goal of $10,000 from 284 backers.

THE ENDS PRO EDITION Inspired by the success of the no expense spared, five-year journey that resulted in MEGALITH, we encouraged David and Maria to look at THE ENDS with fresh eyes. What would happen if we removed the constraints inherent to every comic book — time, money, page count all no longer factors. Our only guiding light is the story and it's pacing. What they turned in was incredible. From tiny changes that have monumental impact scattered throughout the book to extended sequences, new connective material, additional pages, brand-new scenes, patched panels, rewritten dialogue, alternate endings, deleted scenes and 5 brand-new stories within THE ENDS culminating in over 60 pages of new material. We've also left no stone unturned in a quest to reach even greater heights with the story. We're excited for you to experience THE ENDS Pro Edition for yourself!

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.

