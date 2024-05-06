Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bushiroad Inc., gift, Million Edge, Toydium

Puzzle-Escape Game Gift Will Be Released This Wednesday

Will you be able to help the crew of a sinking ship survive? Try your luck in the new 3D sidescroller Gift, coming out this week.

Article Summary New 3D side-scrolling game Gift releases on Wednesday via Steam.

Players must solve puzzles to escape a sinking ship and save others.

Game environment changes with water levels and ship's tilt.

Tackle threats from the ship, nature, and fellow passengers.

Indie game developers Toydium and Million Edge and publisher Bushiroad Inc. will release their new game Gift this coming Wednesday. This 3D side-scrolling platformer has you trying to escape a sinking ship while also trying to help the rest of the people on board, all tied to various puzzles you must solve to help get them out. It feels a lot like Little Nightmares, only with everyone trying to leave an emergency. You can check out the latest trailer and info here as it arrives on May 8 for PC via Steam.

Gift

When the protagonist wakes up, he finds himself on a luxury cruise ship. He attempts to escape from the sinking ship, while encountering other passengers who seem familiar. Gift is a puzzle action game in which the goal is to escape from the sinking ship. As the story progresses, situations like a tilted interior and different water levels may happen inside the sinking ship. Thus, the appearance and gimmicks of the same area may vary at a different timing. Make use of the changes and actions to solve puzzles and escape! The sinking ship inevitably comes with danger. The upcoming waves, falling wood, or insane passengers. Get away from all the troubles and sometimes confront them in order to escape from the ship! Other characters are also on board the luxurious cruise ship and are trapped inside. Please meet them and support their wishes and emotions while aiming to escape. Finally, an important encounter awaits you.

Puzzle pieces: A ship is full of curios and oddities. Make use of them to find away out.

A ship is full of curios and oddities. Make use of them to find away out. An ever-changing environment: Water will flood and fall, the ship will shake and rotate. Embrace the mayhem and explore areas you couldn't access before

Water will flood and fall, the ship will shake and rotate. Embrace the mayhem and explore areas you couldn't access before Danger abound: Make sure to look up, behind and underneath you for surging waves, falling timber and insane passengers! Run away if you have to

Make sure to look up, behind and underneath you for surging waves, falling timber and insane passengers! Run away if you have to Friends onboard: Everyone on this ship is as lost and confused as you are. Help them if you can and you might discover a new ending

Everyone on this ship is as lost and confused as you are. Help them if you can and you might discover a new ending I'm not crying, you're crying: Despite everything, there's a certain warmth to everyone you meet. Experience a heart-warming story unfold as you solve each mystery and understand what their significance is

