Eggy Party Partners With Little Parrot Bebe For New Crossover

Eggy Party has a new interesting crossover happening all month long as the characters from the Little Parrot Bebe toy line are in the game.

Article Summary NetEase Games launches Eggy Party x Little Parrot Bebe crossover event until May 30.

Complete tasks to win unique Eggy Party emojis and exclusive Little Parrot Bebe items.

Earn fashion-forward accessories for your Eggy, like the MOCA Backpack and more.

Enjoy creating and sharing custom stages in Eggy Party's ever-growing mobile world.

NetEase Games has launched a new crossover event with their mobile game Eggy Party, as the characters from Little Parrot Bebe make an appearance in the game with some new activites. Running all the way until May 30th, players will have a chance to see the popular toys throughout the game, with special events for players to experience and outfits to unlock that will only be available for a short period of time. We have the full details for you below.

Eggy Party x Little Parrot Bebe

During the crossover, the Parrot Playtime event is held. Those who participate and complete the in-game tasks can win free exclusive emojis, including Well-behaved Bebe and Drive Bebe's car and unique items you can use for your Eggy. The event allows you to earn random rewards by spending Shiny Coins. You don't need to worry about pulling the same items, as there are no duplicate Little Parrot Bebe rewards throughout the event. The special items available during the Eggy Party x Little Parrot Bebe crossover include the MOCA Backpack, Little Ghost Fan, and Thick Eyebrow Glasses, all available to transform your Eggy into a fashion icon. Moreover, there is also the Mini Fan event, which is used across four rounds, where players can draw a Mini Fan that grants a random item off a grid.

Eggy Party is a fast-paced party game for mobile devices that's taking the world by storm. In Eggy Party, you control one of the adorable Eggies and must guide them through competitive minigames to be the last one standing. Not only will you be able to dress your Eggy up in numerous cute & cool outfits, but you'll be able to make your stages and share them with the world, allowing you to show off your creative skills.

