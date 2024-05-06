Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gaming Factory, Lesson Learned: Cult Of The Elizabeth, MadGamesmith

Lesson Learned: Cult Of The Elizabeth Releases Prologue Version

Lesson Learned: Cult Of The Elizabeth has a new prologue version of the game out today, which you can download for free right now.

Indie game developer MadGamesmith and publisher Gaming Factory have released a special prologue version of their upcoming game Lesson Learned: Cult Of The Elizabeth. This particular title is a tower defense game that will have you playing out an adventure in the world of dreams alongside a character named Amelia, Frank's best friend from the full game. You'll travel to the Renaissance era, where you'll collect resources, build towers, and fight waves of enemies atop the Elizabeth Bathory. You can also play co-op with some friends in split-screen mode as you attempt to take down the Countess. We have more info below and a trailer here as the prologue is officially live.

Lesson Learned: Cult Of The Elizabeth

Help Amelia on her journey through the Renaissance and enter the bizarre world of dreams! Gather resources, build towers, and fend off waves of Elizabeth Bathory's helpers. Face a horde of fanatics who want to help the aristocrat in her nefarious plans. Free your classmates and use their help to get out of this troublesome dream. Where there are towers there must be waves of enemies! You will meet a bloody countess who has made history on your way! This dreamy world is full of strange and twisted creatures that are her minions.

Gather resources such as wood and stone to build and upgrade defensive towers. These form the main line of defense against enemies. Use your helpers – your classmates – in battle, delegate simple tasks to them and, above all, defend your base at all costs. In addition to the slingshot, they will be your main defense against opponents. Use your helpers in battle, assign them simple tasks, and defend your spider base – Jarvis! Embark on this amazing adventure in this crazy world either solo or with a bunch of your best friends in split-screen co-op mode.

