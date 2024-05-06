Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Patattie Games, Wax Heads

Cozy-Punk Puzzle Adventure Game Wax Heads Revealed

Have you ever wanted to manage your own record store? Wax Heads will give you the chance with a cozy puzzle title as you run the shop.

Indie game developer and publisher Patattie Games have revealed their latest adventure game as you'll run your own record shop in Wax Heads. For those of us who grew up with local record shops (and still buy from them), this is a dream title as you'll take on the duties of stocking the shelves, playing new tunes, managing sales, and everything in-between. But not in a must-win kind of scenario, more in a fun puzzle experience that also tells a unique story of the shop. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but you can check out the latest trailer and info here while we wait for more info.

Wax Heads

Welcome to Repeater Records, where we flip sleeves, spin clues and rek – rek – recommend the very best records! As the new kid in charge of the store, your job is to turn this place around. That means learning your way around the library and playing matchmaker between the customers and albums. The store is packed with twists and turns, surprises and secrets, arcades and TVs, posters and zines. It's easy to get lost and distracted, so make sure you pay close attention as you go! You'll also need to learn your way around the bands… and their dramas. Did Scandinavian metal band Jarhead really murder their singer and put his head in a jar? Is it true Kerri Krow only sings when brushing her teeth? Rummage through the 50+ records and find out the truth for yourself on your mission to make a musical nirvana and restore the groove!

Gorgeous comic book art style, including 50+ hand-drawn records and customers

Punchy, humorous, and affectionate dialogue

An emotional, uplifting narrative about community, mystery, and underdog spirit!

A lovingly handcrafted, immersive musical world with cozy-punk vibes

Charming puzzle design

Mini-games… and Tamagotchis!

Killer original soundtrack

