QuakeCon 2024 Announces The Return Of BYOC This Year

After a successful return last year, Bethesda Softworks are bringing back BYOC to QuakeCon 2024, much to the delight of LAN players.

Article Summary QuakeCon 2024 brings back popular BYOC event on August 8-11 in Texas.

Large LAN party, tournaments, and giveaways await at the Gaylord Texan Resort.

Registration opens soon with seat selection available at the same time.

May 6-10: Enter for BYOC Elite Tickets; May 21: Full Registration begins.

Bethesda Softworks has confirmed a returning favorite event for QuakeCon 2024, as BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) returns this August. From August 8-11, the event will let players take part in a large LAN party playing their favorite titles from the company, as well as taking part in special tournaments that will be at the event. We have more details about it for you below as regisration is now open.

BYOC at QuakeCon 2024

Grab your rigs, organize your cables, chill a couple of energy drinks, and polish those keycaps (unless you're entering the Dirty Keyboard Contest!). QuakeCon is back this summer! Join us August 8 – 11 when we bring the world-famous LAN party back to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. Join thousands of fans for a massive Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) gathering with 'round-the-clock gaming, plus tournaments, tabletop events, meetups, and giveaways to boot. Special QuakeCon programming will also be streamed via the official Bethesda Twitch channel throughout the weekend, so players all over the world get to participate in the festivities!

Registration Registration is opening soon, so be prepared to grab your BYOC spot. This year, your seat selection will be available at the same time as registration. QuakeCon 2024 will be a ticketed-only event with limited admittance to pre-registered BYOC ticket holders and QuakeCon Fan Ticket purchasers. May 6 – BYOC Elite Drawing Submissions Open Submit for a chance to purchase one (1) of these coveted ultra-premium tickets. If selected, you will have the opportunity to purchase this top-tier ticket and unlock all the perks, exclusive swag, and priority privileges. Enter for an opportunity to purchase one of these elite tickets on May 6 from 1 P.M. ET – May 10 at 10 A.M. ET. Once selected; drawn participants will have 72 hours to purchase their tickets. May 21– BYOC Full Registration Opens: 4 P.M. ET Premium and Standard BYOC tickets include access to the BYOC, Tabletop Village, and BYOC community events. This year, you won't have to wait to select your seat. Choose your seat as you register and you're ready to go!

