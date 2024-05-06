Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Megaloot, Ravenage Games

Inventory Management Roguelite RPG Megaloot Revealed

Ravenage Games has a new inventory management game on the way unlike others you've played as Megaloot will be released sometime this year.

Indie game developer Axilirate and publisher Ravenage Games revealed a new game recently in the form of the new roguelite RPG Megaloot. The game is all about inventory management, but not the way you would think, as you'll take the loot you have collected and use it for your own boost in a very different way. Everything in the game is consumable, as you'll be able to combine items and essentially merge them into your stats by converting what they do into something else. Such as taking a sword and using it to add a boost to your attack power. Once the item is "consumed," it no longer exists, but that's okay, as the dungeons are filled with loot. The game has a release window of 2024, but no hard date has been set for it yet. Enjoy the trailer and info here!

Megaloot

There is a mysterious tower in this world that replicates all sorts of objects from other realities, creating an indefinite space full to the brim with monsters, strange creatures, people, and loot. You have found yourself in this reality and now it's your path. Entering the tower, you find yourself in fierce battles that require valuable loot items – armor, magic rings, weapons, and much more. These are essential tools for developing your unique builds while clearing the tower's floors.

Defeat enemies and earn gold, which can be spent on new loot items. Continuously manage your loot to become stronger right in the battle by absorbing the mythical power of the items you discard – even if for a mere moment, but with dedication, it's enough to ascend to near godhood and kill whatever twisted creature stands in your way. If you can no longer equip an item, convert it in the middle of battle, overpowering enemies with frenzied force. When you die, you progress by obtaining souls from slayed enemies, which can be used to acquire new cards for your deck, summon new hunters, and get attribute upgrades. Balance between strengths and weaknesses to maximize your power to the fullest extent.

