Histera Sets Early Access Release Date For Mid-May On Steam

StickyLock Studios has set a release date for Histera this month, as the game arrives in Early Access on Steam in a couple of weeks.

StickyLock Studios' game is an 8-v-8 arena shooter with a constantly changing battlefield.

The game features the Glitch mechanic, ensuring unique gameplay and high replayability.

Players can use a mix of weapons from different eras to adapt to the dynamic maps.

Indie game developer and publisher StickyLock Studios have given their game Histera a proper release date, as it will arrive in under two weeks. The game has been in the works for a while now, as players will be able to fight each other in a different kind of experience. A unique 8-v-8 arena shooter where the battlefield you fight on is constantly changing, providing you with a number of options in order to win the game just by choosing the right weapon and attack plan when the map changes. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the game will be released into Early Access on Steam on May 16, 2024.

Histera

Histera is a fast-paced, free-to-play, 8-v-8 multiplayer arena shooter where the battle takes place inside a dynamic, time-glitching arena. Squad up, fight for your life, and watch as chunks of the battlefield morph in real-time beneath your feet!

Meet the Glitch: Master different battlegrounds from the past, present, and future, and push yourself to the limit as you rush to adapt and gain (or keep!) the advantage every time the Glitch occurs. The team that can best adapt to Histera's unpredictable, time-distorting mosh pit will claim victory!

Master different battlegrounds from the past, present, and future, and push yourself to the limit as you rush to adapt and gain (or keep!) the advantage every time the Glitch occurs. The team that can best adapt to Histera's unpredictable, time-distorting mosh pit will claim victory! High replayability: With the Glitch mechanic transforming the map in the midst of the action, no two rounds of Histera will play out the same.

With the Glitch mechanic transforming the map in the midst of the action, no two rounds of Histera will play out the same. Mix it up: Battle through prehistoric caves, a WW2 city under siege, and the neon-bathed streets of a dystopian metropolis wielding anything from spears to machine guns as time periods collide.



Battle through prehistoric caves, a WW2 city under siege, and the neon-bathed streets of a dystopian metropolis wielding anything from spears to machine guns as time periods collide. Choose your weapon: Use a wide variety of weapons to withstand the chaos wrought by the Glitch ‐ will you stay in the shadows with a prehistoric hunting bow or get up close with The Matchstick, a futuristic shotgun that can be loaded with incendiary rounds?



Use a wide variety of weapons to withstand the chaos wrought by the Glitch ‐ will you stay in the shadows with a prehistoric hunting bow or get up close with The Matchstick, a futuristic shotgun that can be loaded with incendiary rounds? Versatile first-person gameplay: Perfect for easy-going fans of the shooter genre looking for something different, as well as hardcore gamers seeking their latest challenge

