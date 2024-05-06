Posted in: FX, Hulu, Music, Opinion, Pop Culture, TV, TV | Tagged: , , , , ,

It's Always Sunny At Degrassi: Was Frank Reynolds Advising Drake?

Drake's latest track in his beef with Kendrick Lamar had us thinking about Danny DeVito's Frank from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

We need to thank NBC's Saturday Night Live for doing us a solid this past weekend with the sketch "Good Morning Greenville" (which you can check out above) because it serves as a "cautionary tale" to anyone in the mainstream media looking to report on the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef if they know nothing about Drake and/or Lamar. But when something goes down that triggers social media to start dropping a reference to FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we can't ignore it. The recent run of reciprocating diss tracks began with Lamar's "6:16" in LA on Friday – followed by Drake's "Family Matters," Lamar's "Meet the Grahams," and then Lamar's "Not Like Us." But Lamar's last drop was especially brutal because it put a major spotlight on the rumblings surrounding the allegations of Drake being a pedophile. But it was Drake's "The Heart Part 6" response that had some folks thinking about The Gang from Paddy's – in particular, DeVito's Frank Reynolds.

Why? Instead of attacking Lamar, Drake chose to refute Lamar's pedophilia claims – to music. "I never been with no one underage, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with," he raps. "Just for clarity, I feel disgusted / I'm too respected / If I was fuckin' young girls, I promise I done been arrested / I'm way too famous for the shit you just suggested, but that's not the lesson / Clearly there's a deeper message / Deep cuts that never healed and now they got infected." But the lines created many more questions now than any concerns folks may have had going into the track – and the next thing we knew, a certain Season 7 episode was getting a whole lot of renewed love…

always sunny
Image: FX Networks (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia); Drake YouTube Screencap

In September 2011's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S07E03: "Frank Reynolds' Little Beauties" (directed by Matt Shakman and written by Scott Marder & Rob Rosell), a bloody & broken-nosed Frank is freaking out because he just learned that the beauty pageant business he invested in is for little girls – not the legally-aged women he was expecting. Worried that people will begin labeling him as a pedophile for his mistake (fueled further by the fact that the previous investor was arrested for that very crime), Frank thinks that they need to come up with a song that makes it clear that he's not a child molester – even though no one was accusing him of being one. From there, Frank's obsession with trying to stay ahead of a controversy that only exists in his head translates into The Gang running the pageant – giving it that special Paddy's "magic." Here's a look at the scene where Frank makes his case for a self-promoting anti-pedophilia song – we think you'll see the clear connection:

