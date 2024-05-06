Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armor Games Studios, Baladins, Seed By Seed

Baladins Confirmed For PC Release On Steam Next Week

Armor Games Studios has confirmed the official release date for Baladins, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam next Wednesday.

Article Summary 'Baladins,' the co-op fantasy RPG, releases on Steam next Wednesday.

Adventure through Gatherac's magical world with up to 4 players.

Customize your story with choices and dice rolls in this combat-free game.

Face Colobra the dragon, whose judgment resets the adventure loop.

Indie game developer Seed by Seed and publisher Armor Games Studios confirmed that Baladins will be released on PC via Steam next week. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a tabletop RPG-inspired co-op fantasy for 1-4 players, as you head off on a shared adventure together where you essentially choose your own story from a plethora of options. Making it so that while many of the options may be similar, no two stories will ever be the same. We have more info on ti below and the trailer above as the game drops on May 15, 2024.

Baladins

Choose from five distinct classes — Cook, Pyro, Dancer, Luxomancer, and Bard — to rise as the hero of this combat-free narrative adventure in the magical world of Gatherac. Adventure alone or form a party of up to four in local and online co-op to spread joy across the land. But beware, Colobra the time-eating dragon lurks in the shadows ready to thwart the heroes' plans. Weave a wondrous tale through choice-based dialogue and dice rolls, witnessing various scenarios unfold depending on crucial decisions. Each combination of choices throughout questlines leads to a different outcome, making no two encounters the same!

Traverse the four regions of Gatherac — Mouliac, Hortegarde, Mercazon, and Lumensac — all full of countless areas to explore. Trek through the greenery of Cork Forest, or gaze in awe at the stunning Castle of Hortegarde. Encounter wonderfully quirky NPCs along the way, each with their own beliefs and desires. Fulfill various quests, resolve townsfolk's disputes, and help them celebrate one another despite their differences! Use action and movement points each turn to travel to new places, accomplish tasks like brewing potions or taking a nap, gain experience, and upgrade characteristics. At the end of six weeks, bear judgment from Colobra, who determines if the heroes' actions from the previous loop satisfy its hunger for mirth and adventure. Fail to do so, and Colobra sends the adventurers back in time to start their journey anew!

