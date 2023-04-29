Barbaric: Queen of Swords #1 To Top 100,000 Orders? Massive Preview It appears that the upcoming Barbaric spinoff Queen Of Swords #1 may outsell the original Barbaric #1 at just over 100,000 copies.

It appears that the upcoming Barbaric spinoff Queen Of Swords #1 by Michael Moreci and Corin Howell may outsell the original Barbaric #1, which is Vault Comics' highest-selling comic to date at just over 100,000 copies. As a result, Vault Comics has decided to move the Final Order Cut-Off date back two weeks to give retailers a chance to catch up with their brethren who are already all in. So, with a new FOC date of the 15th of May, here's a massive preview of Queen of Swords #1, that might encourage readers – and retailers – to up their numbers.

QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #1 CVR A HOWELL & DIAZ

VAULT COMICS

MAR231961

(W) Michael Moreci (CA) K.J. Diaz (A/CA) Corin Howell

Spinning out of the pages of BARBARIC comes an all-new, standalone, rip-roaring fantasy adventure, filled with mayhem, humor, and a bloodthirsty weapon that just won't stop talking! Serra is a witch with a checkered past; Ka is an assassin with an agenda all her own, and Deadheart is a barbarian who wants to bash everyone in her path. They'll have to unite their unique skills to track down a powerful foe who's tied their lives together. Get ready to meet your new favorite instrument of death-the evil Ga'Bar, whose spirit is now trapped in Deadheart's sword! Discover the origin of the dark magic that turned Soren into the tattooed witch she is today, in this totally new story, the perfect place to step into the world of BARBARIC for the first time! In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $4.99

QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #2 CVR A HOWELL (MR)

VAULT COMICS

APR231931

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Corin Howell

Dive deeper into Soren's past, as Serra takes her to The Master-where perhaps she'll finally learn to contain her dark magic. Meanwhile, in the present, the world's deadliest and dysfunctional trio encounter Shriekers capable of bending reality around fear. Fortunately, Ga'Bar (who's stuck inside Deadheart's sword) is starting to really enjoy getting swung around by his new muscle mommy. Heads will roll!In Shops: Jul 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99

QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #3 CVR A HOWELL (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAY232126

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Corin Howell

Serra confronts her wicked sister, while Deadheart and Ka make a final stand (exciting Ga'Bar the sword so much his hilt swells), and Soren's past and future entwine…in this epic end of the arc to QUEEN OF SWORDS, the stand-alone adventure bursting from the world of BARBARIC!In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $4.99