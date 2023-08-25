Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: assassin's creed, basic instinct, massive, november 2023, plot holes, Solicits, sumerian, Vanesa del Rey, Whatnot

Basic Instinct The Comic, in Sumerian/Massive November 2023 Solicits

Vanesa R. Del Rey Draws the Basic Instinct comic book adaptation in Sumerian/Massive's November 2023 solicits and solicitations

They are doing it with American Psycho. and now Massive/Sumerian/Whatnot are launching a Basic Instinct comic book, by Sam Freeman and Vanesa R. Del Rey as a sequel to the original. As well as a new Assassin's Creed: Visionaries title by Rafael Albuquerque and more.

BASIC INSTINCT #1 (OF 4) CVR A DEL REY (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP231095

SEP231096 – BASIC INSTINCT #1 (OF 4) CVR B MASSAGGIA (MR) – 4.99

SEP231097 – BASIC INSTINCT #1 (OF 4) CVR C MARTIN (MR) – 4.99

SEP231098 – BASIC INSTINCT #1 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV BRAO (MR) – 4.99

SEP231099 – BASIC INSTINCT #1 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV HILL (MR) – 4.99

SEP231100 – BASIC INSTINCT #1 (OF 4) CVR F 2000 LTD SKETCH CVR (MR) – 9.99

(W) Sam Freeman (A / CA) Vanesa Del Rey

Cover by Cuban artist Vanesa Del Rey, co-creator of Redlands (Image) whose work has also appeared on Scarlet Witch, Spider-Women Alpha, and Daredevil Annual (2016) for Marvel Comics.

Flesh seduces. Passion kills. An anonymous artist who draws their inspiration from famous murders has opened their newest exhibit surrounding the now infamous "Icepick Murder" centered around Catherine Tramell. However, when a security guard of the exhibit is murdered on its opening night, the art director responsible for the opening is thrust into an investigation that forces him to question his own involvement. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: 4.99

AMERICAN PSYCHO #2 (OF 4) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP231101

SEP231102 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #2 (OF 4) CVR B WALTER (MR) – 4.99

SEP231103 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #2 (OF 4) CVR C BRUDER BUSINESS CARD (MR) – 4.99

SEP231104 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #2 (OF 4) CVR D COLANGELI (MR) – 4.99

SEP231105 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #2 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV COLANGELI (MR) – 4.99

SEP231106 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #2 (OF 4) CVR F 25 COPY INCV WALTER (MR) – 4.99

(W) Michael Calero (A) Piotr Kowalski, Brad Simpson (CA) Luana Vecchio

Luana Vecchio, best known for her dark erotica series, LOVESICK (Image Comics), delivers this bloody American Flag crime scene design for the main cover of issue #2.

See Patrick Bateman's infamous New York City killing spree from a brand new perspective as a familiar character from the film is revealed to be much more than they appeared. Witness the greatest hits of Patrick's murderous rampage while exploring new revelations in the world of American Psycho, in this story that'll make fans see Patrick's bloody story through a whole new lens.

This limited series also begins the journey of an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR A CONNECTING (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP231076

SEP231077 – ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR B CONNECTING (MR) – 4.99

SEP231078 – ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR C CONNECTING (MR) – 4.99

SEP231079 – ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR D ALBUQUERQUE (MR) – 4.99

SEP231080 – ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR E LOUIS VAR (MR) – 4.99

SEP231081 – ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR F ALTAIR VAR (MR) – 4.99

SEP231082 – ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR G 10 COPY INCV (MR – 4.99

SEP231083 – ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR H 25 COPY INCV (MR – 4.99

SEP231084 – ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR I 50 COPY INCV (MR – 4.99

SEP231085 – ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) CVR J GATEFOLD VAR (MR – 9.99

(W) Ale Santos (A) Rafael Alburquerque, Stwphane Louis, Marcelo Maiolo, Vwra Daviet (CA) Yanick Paquette

This is the first of three connecting covers by Yanick Paquette, the Eisner-nominated, Shuster Awards Winner, and #1 New-York Times best-selling comics artist known for Batman, Swamp Thing, Wonder Woman: Earth One, INCAL and more.

The Assassin's Creed® franchise was created over 15 years ago, so what better way to celebrate it than to give renowned comic artists complete creative freedom to share their own, personal visions of Ubisoft's hidden blade-wielding, parkour-running, century-spanning Assassin's Creed®? Assassin's Creed: Visionaries will be the first Assassin's Creed comic adaptation to debut before a video game release. Each issue will feature two stories by today's top talents in the comics and pop culture industry and all assassin characters will be created by the artists themselves.

In this first issue, celebrated artist RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE (American Vampire, Blue Beetle, Detective Comics, Prodigy) is joined by writer Ale Santos and colorist Marcelo Maiolo to tell the story of an Assassin chasing Nazi officers, now hiding in Argentina.

Also, European writer/artist STÉPHANE LOUIS (Tessa Agent Intergalactique, Carmen McCallum, Aquablue) is joined by Véra Daviet to weave us a tale set in a future where the Templars are on the verge, yet again, of eliminating the Assassin Brotherhood once and for all!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

QUESTED TP VOL 01

MASSIVE

SEP231086

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Kim Jacinto

The fan-favorite fantasy comedy of 2022 has been collected in an epic 144 page trade paperback with additional bonus content and all-new artwork.

Quested fuses the attitude of Hellboy and the fantasy-adventure spirit of Legend of Zelda as it follows the questing misadventures of pawn shop owner and morally ambiguous hero-for-hire, Jinx, through a world filled with lizard henchmen, dungeon-bosses, and rupees!

When a plan to take advantage of a desperate king trying to protect his daughter goes wrong, Jinx and his two accomplices (I mean guild members!) find themselves actually having to save the princess.

Collects issues #1-6 of Quested!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PLOT HOLES #4 (OF 5) CVR A MURPHY (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP231087

SEP231088 – PLOT HOLES #4 (OF 5) CVR B TRUNNEC (MR) – 3.99

SEP231089 – PLOT HOLES #4 (OF 5) CVR C FARRO (MR) – 3.99

SEP231090 – PLOT HOLES #4 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV B&W MURPHY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Superstar artist Sean Gordon Murphy, known for his groundbreaking series Batman: White Knight, delivers the main cover for his ongoing tale of world-hopping adventure.

THE PLOT HOLES are a squad of fictional warriors who transport themselves into the pages of other books, using their unique skills to save the plots in order to stop them from being destroyed. And Cliff Inkslayer is their newest recruit, a comic creator who's just realized his world isn't real.

Surge is not f*#%ning around, and it's going to take more than just the full might of the Plot Holes to win. What is a team without a clever plan? It better be a really clever plan. Is that a magic orb in a Robin Hood book? Get ready for the penultimate Plot Holes as they rush to stop Surge and reality itself as we race towards a raucous conclusion!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #3 CVR A WHITE (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP231091

SEP231092 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #3 CVR B BARNA EVIL DEAD HOMAGE – 4.99

SEP231093 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #3 CVR C VASSALLO (MR) – 4.99

SEP231094 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BLOODY (MR – 4.99

(W) David Crownson (A) Courtland L Ellis, Sylvan Repos (CA) Caanan White

Canaan White, fan-favorite artist who has worked with Marvel, Image, Avatar Press, Zenescope and much more, delivers an epic cover to the ongoing adventure of Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer.

Django Unchained meets Buffy The Vampire Slayer in David Crownson's Harriet Tubman : Demon Slayer , a supernatural comic series based on the true life of the freedom fighter herself that is flavored with genre liberties in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Soon to be an original series on Disney+!

In this double size issue, a stampede of vampires closes in on Harriet and The Edgfields. Our main villian reveals himself!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #3 (OF 4) CVR A IZZO (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP231107

SEP231108 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #3 (OF 4) CVR B FIORELLI (MR) – 4.99

SEP231109 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #3 (OF 4) CVR C ADILETTO (MR) – 4.99

SEP231110 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #3 (OF 4) CVR D 5 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

SEP231111 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #3 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

SEP231112 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #3 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

(W) Noah Sebastian, Kevin Roditeli (A / CA) Nicola Izzo

Cover by series artist Nicola Izzo best known for his work on Boom! Studios' Firefly Keep Flying as well as numerous contributions to Whatnot Publishing titles like Liquid Kill, Astrobots, and more.

From the mega-viral and chart-topping band known as Bad Omens, comes this comic series based on their newest record, The Death of Peace of Mind.

THE GREY: After the events of issues one and two, Bad Omens has put the Concrete Jungle on notice. The four members are taking over districts one by one, and will do whatever it takes to reach the top. But as always, something is ready to bring them down to size and keep the Jungle in the hands of the wealthy.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #3 (OF 3) CVR A VAUGHAN (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP231113

SEP231114 – THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #3 (OF 3) CVR B PEACOCK (MR) – 5.99

(W) Louis Southard (A) Dean Kotz, Sean Peacock (CA) Heather Vaughn

Heather Vaughan, the award-winning illustrator who has worked with Marvel, IDW, Mondo, and more, captures the psychedelic noir vibes of Blackout Bombshell.

From Louis Southard, and artist Dean Kotz (The Butcher of Paris, Krampus, Warlord of Mars Attacks) comes this oversized limited series that's the bastard child of a Philip Marlowe and Hunter S. Thomson novel.

Everything has led up to this! The mystery is finally solved! Or is it?! Does Detective Jack Atlas have all of the answers? Does he care if he doesn't? Find out in this thrilling conclusion of "The Blackout Bombshell"!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 5.99

CHILDREN OF THE COMET #5 (OF 5) CVR A KIKOT (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP232010

SEP232011 – CHILDREN OF THE COMET #5 (OF 5) CVR B CONNELLY (MR) – 3.99

SEP232012 – CHILDREN OF THE COMET #5 (OF 5) CVR C CONNELLY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Gabriel Kikot

Unfinished business. Cordelia must return to her homeland to face her past. Also: We discover the future of Eiji, Ophelia, and the children of the comet in an episode full of surprises.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

