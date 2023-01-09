Batcave Turns Brian's Comics of Petulama California into Ivy's Hideout

Santa Rosa's secondhand comic book store The Batcave is opening a second location in the space that formerly housed Brian’s Comics.

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Bleeding Cool recently reported on the loss of the comic book store Brian's Comics of Petulama in California. Well now the Santa Rosa secondhand comic book store The Batcave is opening a second location in the space that formerly housed Brian's Comics and will continue to sell second-hand comics, toys and games. The new location will open in March on 14th Street and be named Ivy's Hideout, with a Facebook post declaring "Look out Petaluma here we come. We will be opening a second store there March 1st!" and confirming "Brian's comics is closing we are opening at the same spot in the McNear building".

Two More Comic Stores Opened, Two More Closed Last Month
Brian's Comics from Google Maps when it was still open.

The Press Democrat reports that "Mike Holbrook, the owner of The Batcave, said the new location's name is inspired by Poison Ivy, which is the favorite character of the store's future owner, Amanda Barlow. Holbrook said plans to open a second location had been in talks for a while and after discussing it with the former owner of Brian's Comics, they knew this location would be the best spot for a second store. (The location) generationally has been known as a comic book store, so we figured since there is no other (similar store) in Petaluma, it would be good to keep one there.  We have a lot of regulars that live in Petaluma, so they're stoked to be able to not have to drive this far (to Santa Rosa)" And that the new store's interior design will be created by Petaluma-based prop maker Shawn Thorsson of Thorsson & Associates Workshop.

And already they are asking "Just to put it out there. Our new store is actively looking to buy any large toy, comic, disney or funko collection now. Please PM with what you might have for sale!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.