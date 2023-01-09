Batcave Turns Brian's Comics of Petulama California into Ivy's Hideout Santa Rosa's secondhand comic book store The Batcave is opening a second location in the space that formerly housed Brian’s Comics.

Bleeding Cool recently reported on the loss of the comic book store Brian's Comics of Petulama in California. Well now the Santa Rosa secondhand comic book store The Batcave is opening a second location in the space that formerly housed Brian's Comics and will continue to sell second-hand comics, toys and games. The new location will open in March on 14th Street and be named Ivy's Hideout, with a Facebook post declaring "Look out Petaluma here we come. We will be opening a second store there March 1st!" and confirming "Brian's comics is closing we are opening at the same spot in the McNear building".

The Press Democrat reports that "Mike Holbrook, the owner of The Batcave, said the new location's name is inspired by Poison Ivy, which is the favorite character of the store's future owner, Amanda Barlow. Holbrook said plans to open a second location had been in talks for a while and after discussing it with the former owner of Brian's Comics, they knew this location would be the best spot for a second store. (The location) generationally has been known as a comic book store, so we figured since there is no other (similar store) in Petaluma, it would be good to keep one there. We have a lot of regulars that live in Petaluma, so they're stoked to be able to not have to drive this far (to Santa Rosa)" And that the new store's interior design will be created by Petaluma-based prop maker Shawn Thorsson of Thorsson & Associates Workshop.

And already they are asking "Just to put it out there. Our new store is actively looking to buy any large toy, comic, disney or funko collection now. Please PM with what you might have for sale!"