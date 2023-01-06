Two More Comic Stores Closed, Two More Opened Last Month

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool looked at three comic book stores that had closed in December last year, and one that had opened. It led to a flurry of discussion, and news about four comic stores, two that opened and two that closed in the USA.

EZ-1Comics is a new comic book store which opened in Williamson, West Virginia on the 5th of December. The owners are Erik and Zak Roberts (the E and Z in the store name) and they opened their store nearly thirty years after their dad, Jerome, closed his own comic book shop in the same town. They are open Monday to Wednesdays 11-5 pm, and Saturday 11-3 pm.

Brian's Comics of Petaluma, California closed its doors on the 18th of December after ten years. Brian cited some of the same reasons as the others, struggling through the Pandemic and the resulting inflation. He wrote "Dear Fankind, I'm writing to share that after ten years in business Brian's Comics will be closing its doors in December. We have loved being your shop for the last decade, and it is because of you that Brian's Comics was able to thrive. You saw us at our highs and lows, and you helped us to create and build community. For that, we are grateful. Ten years is a long time to do one thing and I am ready to move on to a new professional adventure." And he also took time to call out employees at the store over the year. "Hey Fankind, Brian's Comics wouldn't be what it is without the help of our awesome employees. We've had the best employees over the years: Brandi was the first way back at the start. There was Dimitri, who always was happy to chat with everyone. Gabriel helped out all the way until the very end and has a comic book knowledge that rivals Brian. Bret first came in early on and ended up working for us for a while and was also our videographer for both Eisner Award videos. Aidan pretty much grew up in the shop and co-hosted our podcast. He and his friends made a video commercial for us in the first month we were open! And of course, there is Megan, who saw us through the pandemic and continues to run an awesome book club. And a HUGE shout out to all the volunteers who have helped at Free Comic Book Day! You all made each year better and better. We literally could not have done it without you. Please give a round of applause to all the workers of Brian's Comics. Thank you one and all!!!"

Champion Comics & Coffee opened in Williston, Vermont last month, with a soft opening, on Friday, the 16th of December, open from 7am to 6pm. Rory posted on the website "This journey has taken us a little longer than we'd hoped but we're very pleased with the results, and we hope you will be too. We will have a soft opening this weekend, starting on Friday, December 16, 2022. We'll have all of our growing stock available for sale, gift certificates, cold brew coffee, espresso, lattes, tea, chai lattes, and hot chocolates We are very excited to meet our customers and show off what we hope will soon be Vermont's premiere destination for comics, manga, graphic novels, and coffee! Stop in this weekend and say hi to me, Logan and Taylan. Champion Comics & Coffee is on 31 Cottonwood Drive, Suite 106, Williston, VT.

The comic book store And Books Too is closing in Lafayette, Louisiana after the owners Marty Medlin and Lorraine Medlin decided to retire after 37 years. It will remain open until at least February to sell remaining stock. Employee, Jeffery Joseph LaJaunie posted "It hurts me to post this more than I thought it would. Starting tomorrow, January 3rd, everything in the store will be 25% off! All card games, comics, books, miniatures, warhammer, board games, graphic novels… everything! We have tables for sale for $30 bucks each as well!"

But another store also just opened the previous month by a former employee of And Books II, Dan Boudreaux, called Sanctuary Games and Comics in Lafayette, Louisiana, at 1512 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.