Batgirl #9 Preview: Three Assassins, One Batgirl, Zero Chill

Cassandra Cain faces deadly warriors from three assassin organizations in Batgirl #9, but can she survive long enough to uncover her mother's secrets?

Article Summary Batgirl #9 hits comic shops on July 2nd, featuring Cassandra Cain hunted by three deadly assassin organizations

Cassandra seeks answers about her mother's past at a ranch while evading skilled killers from various factions

The issue promises shocking family revelations and a showdown with the first of three sword-wielding assassins

THE HUNT IS ON! Batgirl is on the run–but not for long. As three deadly warriors from the League of Shadows, the Blood of Wu, and the Unburied each trail her, Cassandra Cain arrives at a ranch seeking answers from her mother's past…but time is running out. As shocking family ties unravel, the first of the three swords arrives, hell-bent on ending Batgirl's story for good.

BATGIRL #9

DC Comics

0525DC140

0525DC141 – Batgirl #9 Tirso Cover – $4.99

0525DC142 – Batgirl #9 Otto Schmidt Cover – $4.99

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski

In Shops: 7/2/2025

SRP: $3.99

