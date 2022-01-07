Batgirls #2 Preview: A Batgirl Must Face Her Fear

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. In Batgirls #2 on Tuesday, Cassandra Cain is viciously stabbed by a sharp object! Okay, fine, she's getting her ears pierced. Check out the preview below.

BATGIRLS #2

DC Comics

1021DC018

1021DC019 – BATGIRLS #2 CVR B RIAN GONZALES CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Jorge Corona

Bondo! Bondo! Bondo! With their new secret muscle car and their new secret patrol route, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find moving to their new neighborhood—thanks to Oracle instructing them to "lay low"—that much easier to bear because they have each other. Steph begins witnessing some strange actions through the window of the building across the street and can't help but investigate if the recent murders are connected to them! Meanwhile, Oracle realizes the most effective way for the girls to wear her newly upgraded comms is by piercing their ears, and Cass freaks out!

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

