Batman #101 Beats X-Men #13 In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And this week, it's the Batman and X-Men Dance. Grab your publishing partners.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller comics of the week

Batman #101 and X-Men #13 rivalled each other in different stores, with Batman gaining the overall league just. DC dominated the top of the chart, with Fantastic Four #25 making an unusual placement in the top ten.

Batman #101 X-Men #13 Dark Knights Death Metal: Robin King #1 Justice League #55 Excalibur #13 Amazing Spider-Man #50.LR The White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #1 Fantastic Four #25 Venom #29 Juggernaut #2

Famous Faces & Funnies: Batman and Robin (King) took the top spots in the FFF Weekly Top Ten this week with the Joker War epilogue and the Death Metal one shot outselling all of the other titles. Robin King has been the best selling Death Metal one shot (since Legends of the Dark Knights) and I know it's a fluke but I'll take it. X of Swords has been picking up steam and X-Men and Excalibur both hit the top half of the Top Ten at #3 and #4 respectively. Something is Killing the Children is a Top Ten regular and the additional covers boosted the number a little but it usually has a solid showing with each new issue. Thor #8 and Death Metal #4 both hit the Top Ten on their second week. Justice League hitting the Top Ten is a small surprise as when this story arc initially started it wasn't selling, but a few people have picked up the title since the crossover. Harley Quinn's newest series may not be in the proper continuity but that doesn't stop Harley fans from jumping on the new title. Juggernaut rounds out the list. His new solo series was met with some pretty good reviews from our customers after the debut issue so it's no surprise to see the second series pick up a little.

Rodman Comics Good sales week. Batman 101 took the top spot. Dune House Atreides 1 did so well it made it in the top ten. The Alex Ross covers keep Marvel in the top ten.

Ssalefish ComicsDecent sales week with Batman taking the lead, and X-Men and Death Metal close behind. Honestly, we thought the Robin King hype had died down, but we just about sold out of the one-shot, so that clearly wasn't the case. On a similar note, X of Swords has seemed to stall a bit across the board — I'd wager it has something to do with the parts being dispersed across the line and not in a standalone book. Our X-readers are pretty divided on what titles they're willing to pick up. Not a whole lot read them all.

Graham Crackers Comics: DC & MARVEL equally shared the TOP 10 chart – each taking 5 of the slots this week. Maestro & Juggernaut have both performed better than I expected, and Scumbag just missed out making the TOP 10 – we ordered heavy and Image has been promoting hard but there was just too much competition for it this week, and the ever excellent Chip Zdarsky STILLWATER continues to get new readers.

