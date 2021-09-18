Batman #113 Preview: Reports of Batman's Death Are Exaggerated

Batman #113 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and an evil Oracle is spreading rumors that Batman has been killed as part of the Fear State event. And the citizens of Gotham have no reason not to believe it! It wouldn't be the first time, after all, and superheroes are always being shockingly killed off in event comics. But Batman isn't dead, or else how could he star in an ongoing series? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #113

DC Comics

0721DC011 – BATMAN #113 CVR B JORGE MOLINA CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Brandon Thomas (A) Jorge Jimenez, Max Dunbar (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Ghost-Maker reveals a dark revelation about his past connection to Jonathan Crane while Batman puts together the pieces of Scarecrow's master plan. Using the Unsanity Collective's technology, the villain plans to detonate a "Fear Bomb" in Gotham City! Backup: Clownhunter has been dosed by the Scarecrow with a deadly fear toxin and is now traveling through his greatest nightmare of Gotham City. Will the Clownhunter center himself and strike back at Scarecrow? Or will he succumb to all his worst fears?!

In Shops: 9/21/2021

SRP: $4.99