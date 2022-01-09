Batman #119 & X-Men #6 Beat Amazing Spider-Man #84 In Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. Amazing Spider-Man has held the top spot for the last three weeks, but by the fourth, it has got beaten do by the Batman and X-Men double whammy. Spawn makes an appearance in the top ten, showing how much more popular the character has become in the last year.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman #119 X-Men #6 Amazing Spider-Man #84 Detective Comics #1,047 Inferno #4 Thor #20 Spawn #325 Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 Walking Dead Deluxe #30 Dark Knights of Steel #3

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Rodman's Comics: Cold weather meant colder than usual sales. Batman of course took the top spot. Though X-Men #6 and Inferno #4 did well. Walking Dead still makes it into the top ten even though it is a reprint with color added, go figure.

Ssalefish Comics: The top 3 slots being Batman, Amazing Spider-Man, and Detective Comics is 100 percent the normal numbers, but increased sales on Thor can likely be contributed to the introduction of Mjolnir, God of Hammers, and the increase in Superman Son of Kal-El probably goes hand in hand with the second printings making the sold-out early issues available to people who saw the news a few issues back. It has been a slow burn on that title but interest finally seems to be sharply rising. Shang Chi is selling a bit better this week, hopefully because of my emphatic pleas for people to check it out, it does have some of the best stories and writing.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next weekend on Boxing Day. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.