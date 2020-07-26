Batman #95 Beats Empyre #2 – The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. This is the only direct market comic book sales chart in the entire industry right now. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top ten bestselling comics of the week

Batman beat out Empyre again but it was a close run thing. The X-Men titles make up for a lot of that for Marvel though and there's a surprise entry from Boom Studios with Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer.

Batman #95 Empyre #2 Wolverine #3 X-Men Fantastic Four #4 Empyre X-Men #1 Power Rangers Ranger Slayer #1 Action Comics #1,023 Flash #758 Empyre Avengers #1 New Mutants #11

Ssalefish Comics: Much bigger week than we've been seeing. Our top 10 was split between DC's larger titles and the X-books from Marvel, with Empyre right in the middle. It was good to see that folks hadn't forgotten about Hellions, given that it's been several months since the first issue. Honorable mention to Decorum, which easily would have been one of the bestsellers had it not had so much tough competition.

Collector's Paradise Pasadena: EMPYRE and JOKER WAR did amazing as expected, Ranger Slayer killed with some amazing surprises and cool covers. Boom new releases continue to do strong, WYND is fantastic and the FOLKLORDS TP was the biggest selling TP of the week. Our customers love Jonathan Hickman and Decorum continues to be a HUGE seller.

Notable sales:

Venom #3 NM $235 1st Appearance of Knull. Price on this book has skyrocketed recently.