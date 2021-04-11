Batman Beats King in Black To Top Of Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Not even the King In Black finale or the reveal of the new Phoenix could knock Batman off its weekly chart-topping bestseller position. Maybe DC Comics should bring this comic back to being fortnightly again?

Batman #107 King In Black #5 Avengers #44 Amazing Spider-Man #63 Geiger #1 Venom #34 Excalibur #20 Immortal Hulk #45 Star Wars: High Republic #4 Green Lantern #1

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Summit Comics & Games: The biggest disappointment for us was Next Batman Second Son #1. Just didn't move like we were expecting and barely made it into our top 20 for the week. Swamp Thing deserves more love. Beautiful book. Superbly written.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: Marvel was the top publisher in our shop this week with five books in the Top Ten. (King in Black, Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Star Wars: High Republic, and Venom). Image took two spots, including a very impressive first place with Geiger #1. DC took two slots with Batman and Crime Syndicate; it's noteworthy that Green Lantern #1 failed to even make the top fifteen in our store this week, largely due to reader disappointment that Hal Jordan was being downplayed. And Bad Idea's ENIAC #2 made it into the Top Ten–pretty impressive for a second issue!

Rodman Comics: Geiger 1 easily took the top stop. People were very excited to get it. I read it and I liked it. This week we had people coming in surprised there were no titles that they regularly get. It was weird, first time that has ever happen for many of them. Green Lantern 1 bombed for us. It sold less than the last issue of Morrison's Green Lantern. I thought it would have made it into our top ten being a first issue. Looking forward to when the glow-in-the-dark Geiger variants come out.

Graham Crackers Comics: Batman barely beat King In Black at our locations this week. It was nice to see Nocterra #2 make the top 10 as well.

Ssalefish Comics Winston-Salem: Batman and Venom (no shocker there dominated a good chunk of the list, with X-men and Spider-man taking other spots. Actually, overall most of the top ten were real close in numbers. The dishonorable mention goes to Geiger. For a supposed "hot book" not many could muster even the slightest interest and it was the most disproportionate sales vs. order this week.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.