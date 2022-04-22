Batman: Beyond the White Knight #2 Preview: The More Things Change

Dick Grayson uses his authority to cover up an attempted murder in this preview of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #2. Where did Dick learn to have such a flagrant disregard for the law?! Actually, that's a stupid question. We all know where. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #2

DC Comics

0222DC025

0222DC026 – Batman: Beyond the White Knight #2 Cover – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Sean Murphy

The humble beginnings of Terry McGinnis are revealed as Bruce Wayne becomes Gotham's most wanted man! With the GTO on the case, does Captain Dick Grayson have what it takes to bring down his old mentor? It's father versus son in the next chapter of this fan-favorite series! Plus, an unexpected ally from Bruce's past could hold the key to saving the future. Harley Quinn is back and ready to knock you out! Go beyond the Gotham you know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight!

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $4.99

