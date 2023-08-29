Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War, Knight Terrors

Batman's Big Sleep – Today's Knight Terrors and Gotham War Spoilers

Keen readers of Bleeding Cool's previous Gotham Gossip may recall a moment three weeks ago when we ran previous Batman panels...

Who wants some Knight Terrors spoilers or Gotham War spoilers? Keen readers of Bleeding Cool's previous Gotham Gossip may recall a moment three weeks ago when we ran previous Batman panels and stated that "it has been noted in the comic books that Batman hasn't even had a moment to himself. He has just run screaming from one crisis to the other, each one having a greater toll on his body, but unable to stop. He is running the Red Queen's Race, running as fast as possible only to stay still. Eventually, something is going to give… " And that's what happens towards the conclusion of Knight Terrors: Night's End out today…

"Batman is going to sleep. Going to sleep for a long time."

And in today's Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines, we get a little precis…

… and a little foreshadowing…

..and see just how long that sleep was for.

As we said, "Eight weeks long." And some of his secrets are out.

Everyone knows about his robot hand. But there are things Batman also has to discover…

As we said…"What will happen to Gotham in his absence? Will it go to hell in a handcart? It will not. Because that's the thing. Gotham having two months without Batman (mirroring the Knight Terrors event, which gave us two months without the ongoing Batman comic book), crime in Gotham – violent crime at least – is down. Batman's absence from the streets of Gotham has actually made things better…"

Though not everyone will be so welcoming…

Knight Terrors: Night's End and Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines are both published today from DC Comics from these fine folks.

KNIGHT TERRORS NIGHTS END #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

THE TERRIFYING EVENT CONCLUDES IN THIS THRILLING OVERSIZE ONE-SHOT! Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, along with the DCU's other heroes, have escaped the Nightmare Realm only to find the Nightmare League has followed them home! The entire world has become engulfed in horror, and the last person standing to take down Insomnia is Deadman. But does he want to? And don't miss the exciting ending that continues the Dawn of DC mystery and introduces Dr. Hate! Wait…who is Dr. Hate? Knight Terrors' thrills and chills are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/29/2023 BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR BATTLE LINES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE BAT/CAT WAR STARTS HERE! Crime is down in Gotham City… Could that be a bad thing? A coordinated effort in Gotham has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime. And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham…Catwoman. A conflict that's been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/29/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!