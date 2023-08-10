Posted in: Batman, Comics, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Gotham War, Knight Terrors

Batman Gossip Over How Knight Terrors Sets Up Gotham War (Spoilers)

Batman has been through a lot of late in his monthly comic book courtesy of Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, Mike Hawthorne and friends.

Batman has been through a lot of late in his monthly comic book courtesy of Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, Mike Hawthorne and friends. The Joker War, the battle with the Failsafe robot that shunted him into a parallel world where he had to fight back, losing his hand in the process, and dealing with Zurr-En-Arr…

…. everyone telling him he should take a break, from the Robins…

…to the Oracles…

…to Superman and Wonder Woman. Even Batman knows that he might be a little…

… what's the phrase?

Burnt out maybe?

But he doesn't stop. Right into the events of Knight Terrors, courtesy of Joshua Williamson, and of Deadman possessing his body, so he couldn't even sleep like everyone else…

… and it has been noted in the comic books that Batman hasn't even had a moment to himself. He has just run screaming from one crisis to the other, each one having a greater toll on his body, but unable to stop. He is running the Red Queen's Race, running as fast as possible only to stay still. Eventually, something is going to give.

And Bleeding Cool hears that is just what is going to happen. As a result of the events of Knight Terrors, and you can read up on other Bleeding Cool gossip about that here, or even here, to work out what we did or didn't get right, Batman is going to sleep. Going to sleep for a long time.

Eight weeks long. What will happen to Gotham in his absence? Will it go to hell in a handcart? It will not. Because that's the thing. Gotham having two months without Batman (mirroring the Knight Terrors event, which gave us two months without the ongoing Batman comic book), crime in Gotham – violent crime at least – is down. Batman's absence from the streets of Gotham has actually made things better…

No wonder there's a confrontation between Catwoman and Batman in the offing. And now that Batman is back, a Gotham War is coming…

