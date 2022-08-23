Batman: Fortress Introduces A New Green Lantern… Well, Mostly New

Ch'p is a Green Lantern who first appeared in 1981 in Green Lantern #148, created by Paul Kupperberg and Don Newton. An alien from the planet H'lven, he resembles an anthropomorphic rodent, such as a squirrel or chipmunk. And gets a lot of stick for it.

Batman Fortress Introduces A New Green Lantern
Ch'p stating the obvious. Apparently, humans don't all look alike.

After the Crisis on Infinite Earths, he discovered that history had been rewritten so that he had died in an accident 15 years earlier. In the new timeline, his wife M'nn'e had remarried his best friend, D'll, and Ch'p later died when fighting alongside a Sinestro-influenced John Stewart. Them's the breaks being a Green Lantern. Written out of continuity and then blown away.

Batman Fortress Introduces A New Green Lantern
Ch'p shows you can never go home.

Ch'p And D'll. Oh and M'nn'e, So yes, that was a thing. But in the new Batman Fortress by The Boys' Darick Robertson we have a new replacement for Ch'p as D'Ayl. Looks like in this universe, D'll got more than just Ch'p's wife, it looks like he also got his entire power set, gained a vowel and switched a consinant in his name…

Batman Fortress Introduces A New Green Lantern
Batman Fortress #1 by Gary Whitta and Darick Robertson

And he also got a little sass along with it. Oh and his ears done…

Batman Fortress Introduces A New Green Lantern
Batman Fortress #1 by Gary Whitta and Darick Robertson

Pizza rodent! Also, I dunno D'ayl, have you tried Rome? It might just blow your tiny little mind.

BATMAN FORTRESS #4 (OF 8) CVR A DARICK ROBERTSON
(W) Gary Whitta (A/CA) Darick Robertson
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/23/2022

 

