Batman Gets A New Batcave Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)

At the end of The Joker War written by James Tynion IV, Batman lost his billion dollar fortune, including access to Wayne Manor – and the Batcave beneath it. So in Detective Comics by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora, he did what any rich man on the skids does when he has lost access to his wine cellar.

He finds a sewer and decides to build himself a new one. A number of new ones. That's what we saw in Detective Comics #1034.

A number of mini caves around Gotham, there to welcome in the ungrateful waifs and strays of Gotham.

With a Garage closer to his townhouse home. No dinosaur, no giant penny, no bats.

I mean, he still hasn't. But in tomorrow's Detective Comics #1058 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan, he does, at least, get something bigger and a more room to spread out. Maybe raise a bigger Batfamily again.

What it's for? Well, that's what tomorrow's Detective Comics #1058 is for…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1058 CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

The Tower crashes to a close! In the epic finale to this weekly tale of terror, alliances are forged amongst unlikely allies, and the Bat-Family reassess their strategy in their war on crime in Gotham City. Will Psycho-Pirate be Batman's newest eyes and ears on the streets? Can Koyuki Nakano ever recover from the traumatic events she witnessed? How much fun will the Batgirls have beating the snot out of Penguin's goons at a seedy motel? The answers await you and much, much more in this cataclysmic culmination! (Except for the Batgirls, I'll tell you right now that answer is "a lot.") As if one dramatic conclusion wasn't enough, the finale of "House of Gotham" will leave you breathless as Batman is faced with an impossible decision: kill a monster of his own creation…or let others be killed in the process. "Save the patient in front of you" was the advice from Thomas Wayne…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/22/2022