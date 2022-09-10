Batman Hush #1 Special Edition Preview: What's Old is New Again

Celebrate Batman Day like Bruce Wayne by refusing to move past an event that happened decades ago. It's a preview of Batman Hush #1 Special Edition. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN HUSH #1 SPECIAL EDITION

DC Comics

0722DC073

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

In honor of Batman Day, DC presents a special edition of 2002's Batman #608, the first chapter of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's seminal 12-part mystery spanning Gotham City and the Dark Knight's greatest foes! Who is Hush? And why does he want revenge on Bruce Wayne? It all starts here—and continues in the Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition hardcover, also on sale in September!

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: Please Inquire

