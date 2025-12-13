Batman/Superman: World's Finest #46 Preview: Villainous Bromance

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman, superman

Luthor and Joker's team-up escalates in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #46! Can the heroes find allies after last issue's shocking events?

LUTHOR AND JOKER'S TEAM-UP KICKS IT UP A NOTCH! In order to defeat the Joker/Luthor team, Batman and Superman may have to ask for a little help from their friends–if they still have any after the shocking events of last issue! Don't miss part two of The Merger.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #46

DC Comics

1025DC0147

1025DC0148 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #46 Chuma Hill Cover – $4.99

1025DC0149 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #46 Cover – $4.99

1025DC0150 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #46 Sean Izaakse Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Adrian Gutierrez (CA) Dan Mora

In Shops: 12/17/2025

SRP: $3.99

