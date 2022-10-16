Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 Preview: Introducing Boy Thunder

Ever wonder how superheroes get their names? Find out in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #8

DC Comics

0822DC114

0822DC115 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 Taurin Clarke Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

"RECKLESS YOUTH" continues as Superman and Batman struggle to mentor the new Boy Thunder! The Key has drawn the World's Finest team into an impossible dilemma unlike any they've ever faced when the entire city of Metropolis goes into a deadly lockdown!

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

