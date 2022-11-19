Batman: The Audio Adventures #3 Preview: Batman Takes to the Sewers

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #3

DC Comics

0922DC165

0922DC166 – Batman: The Audio Adventures #3 Michael Allred Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis McNicholas (A) Anthony Marques, J. Bone (CA) Dave Johnson

Batman must venture into the sewers as he hunts for the fabled sword of King Scimitar. But he quickly finds a devolving Killer Croc who won't let the caped crusader steal his child! But all Batman sees is…a doll? Meanwhile, Robin gets kidnapped while trailing Scarecrow. Looks like both heroes need a good doctor, but the only one to be found is a little…strange. All this and more in the next installment of your favorite audio compendium!

In Shops: 11/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

