Batman: Urban Legends #18 Preview: Crossover Fatigue

The Signal is burnt out on superhero crossovers in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #18. Aren't we all, Duke? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #18

DC Comics

0622DC122

0622DC123 – Batman: Urban Legends #18 Dike Ruan Cover – $7.99

0622DC124 – Batman: Urban Legends #18 Gerardo Zaffino Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Liam Sharp

A STRING OF NEW SAGAS BEGINS! Written by Tini Howard, Blake Howard, Brandon Thomas, Chris Burnham, Henry Barajas and Greg Hahn Art by Rosi Kampe, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Chris Burnham and Sergio Acuna Tini Howard and Blake Howard pen an epic Batman story! Batman and the Outsiders have to save the Signal from burning out! A new mystery begins, starring Alfred Pennyworth before his passing, from all-star creator Chris Burnham! And in a story from Batman's past, the Dark Knight must team up with Etrigan the Demon to stop the Reincarnators!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $7.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.