Batman vs. Snake Eyes in Batman Fortnite Zero Point #3 [Preview]

The long-promised greatest part of the Batman/Fortnite crossover is finally here! What? No, it's not the digital codes for in-game merch, you vultures! We're talking about the contents of the comics itself and the meeting of the most bad-ass characters from their respective universes: Batman and Snake Eyes. O course, you don't get to actually see them fight in this preview of Batman Fortnite Zero Point #3. For that, you'll have to buy the comic. And okay, fine it will also come with a stupid digital code! Damn you! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0221DC809

0221DC810 – BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #3 (OF 6) CVR B JIM LEE AND SCOTT WILLIAMS CARD STOCK – $5.99

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

Batman vs Snake Eyes.

That's it. That's the solicit.

You heard us, BATMAN VERSUS SNAKE EYES! Yes, THAT Snake Eyes! Worlds collide on the Island as G.I. Joe's unstoppable ninja clashes with the Dark Knight! Can either of them win, when neither can escape? Will Batman remember he's got to find a way back to Catwoman, all while trying to get back to Gotham City? And what the heck is Harley Quinn doing here?!

Oh, and in case we forgot to mention it: Batman. Fighting. Snake Eyes. Do not miss it!

Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic.

Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.

In Shops: 2021-05-18

SRP: $4.99