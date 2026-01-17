Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, mega man, street fighter, udon

Battle Network Mega Man & Street Fighter Forever- Free Comic Book Day

Udon Studios will be launching a new Street Fighter comic, Street Fighter Forever on Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, the 2nd of May 2026, with Street Fighter Forever #0 intended to serve as an "action-packed prelude to UDON's next major Street Fighter comic series, launching Summer 2026. This special Free Comic Book Day issue sets the stage for what's to come: reintroducing the world, the warriors, and the conflicts that will define the next era of Street Fighter comics. It's the perfect entry point for new readers and an essential sneak peek for longtime fans."

Their Mega Man Showdown Special #1 is Udon's first-ever dive into the fan-favourite Battle Network era of the Mega Man franchise. "This special also delivers a major milestone with the first comic appearances of Proto Man and Bass, two iconic and highly requested characters. It's a landmark moment for Mega Man fans and the perfect showdown to kick off Free Comic Book Day!"

MEGA MAN: SHOWDOWN SPECIAL #1

Writer: Daniel Arseneault , David Oxford

Art: Mic Fong , Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz

FOC: February 9, 2026

Release Date: May 2, 2026

It's Proto Man versus Bass! Two of Mega Man's greatest rivals (or… are they allies?) come to blows! Which robot will walk away in one piece? PLUS – a bonus story set in the digital world of Mega Man Battle Network!

Writer: David Lumsdon

Art: Mike Bowden, Tovio Rogers

FOC: February 9, 2026

Release Date: May 2, 2026

Ryu faces off against martial artists of the past, present… and future! Will these battles bring him closer to finding the true path of the warrior? PLUS – a bonus story starring lethal ladies Juri and C.Viper!

