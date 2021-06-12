Bautista vs. The Avengers in Captain America Annual #1 [Preview]

Former WWE wrestlers turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer ex-President Donald Trump, so it's surprising that he would get into a tiff with a guy who represents the opposite of everything Trump stands for: Captain America. Then again, you can only retell the Infinite Gauntlet story so many dozens of times before you run out of good ideas and have to start throwing everything against the wall and see what sticks. So in this preview of Captain America Annual #1, we find… wait, what's that? It's not Dave Bautista in this comic? It's Hector Bautista, that guy from the Wolverine and the Infinity Watch comic? This is, to be clear, not a clickbait Dave Bautista tweet article? Well, nevermind then. Check out the preview below.