Bautista vs. The Avengers in Captain America Annual #1 [Preview]

Former WWE wrestlers turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer ex-President Donald Trump, so it's surprising that he would get into a tiff with a guy who represents the opposite of everything Trump stands for: Captain America. Then again, you can only retell the Infinite Gauntlet story so many dozens of times before you run out of good ideas and have to start throwing everything against the wall and see what sticks. So in this preview of Captain America Annual #1, we find… wait, what's that? It's not Dave Bautista in this comic? It's Hector Bautista, that guy from the Wolverine and the Infinity Watch comic? This is, to be clear, not a clickbait Dave Bautista tweet article? Well, nevermind then. Check out the preview below.
CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 (RES)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210734
APR210735 – CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 CHAREST VAR (RES) – $4.99
APR210737 – CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $4.99
APR210736 – CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR (RES) – $4.99
(W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Alex Garner
CAPTAIN AMERICA VERSUS OVERTIME! The fugitive known as Overtime broke out of death row when the time stone chose to bond with his soul, giving him powers he barely understood. Now, thanks to Captain America… his time is up. ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 2 (of 8) of "Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy"!
Rated T+
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for APR210734 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 (RES), by (W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Alex Garner, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210735 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 CHAREST VAR (RES), by (W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Travis Charest, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210737 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR, by (W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Rob Liefeld, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210736 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR (RES), by (W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Ron Lim, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210734 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 (RES), by (W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Alex Garner, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210734 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 (RES), by (W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Alex Garner, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210734 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 (RES), by (W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Alex Garner, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210734 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 (RES), by (W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Alex Garner, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210734 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1 (RES), by (W) Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Alex Garner, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.