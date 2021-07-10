Beast Runs Afoul of the Law in Excalibur #22 [Preview]

The multi-decade story of the X-Men could just as easily be reframed as a tale of Hank McCoy and his ever-escalating dickishness. And that story continues in Excalibur #22, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday as Excalibur leaves the Hellfire Gala crossover event in the rear view mirror. In this preview of the issue, we find Hank McCoy provoking an international — or is that interdimensional — incident by attempting to steal precious resources from Blightspoke, running afoul of Sheriff Gia Whitechapel. Can Captain Britain talk The Beast out of trouble? And even if she does, won't he just find some other way to be a total dick in the near future?

Of course he will. That's the entire point of the X-Men, isn't it? That The Beast is a dick. Check out the preview below.

EXCALIBUR #22

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210609

MAY210610 – EXCALIBUR #22 NOTO VAR – $3.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

THE TOWER AND THE STORM!

With Captain Britain and Excalibur reunited, Otherworld is their domain. An escort mission reveals deep political unrest among Saturnyne's court. And a brutal sacrifice bears fruit.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99