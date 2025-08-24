Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Yen Press | Tagged: Animan, Beatrice

Beatrice & Animan Launch in Yen Press' December 2025 Full Solicits

Even A Replica Falls In Love, Beatrice, Animan, Please Look After The Dragon launch first volumes in Yen Press' December 2025 Full Solicits

Article Summary Yen Press announces its December 2025 manga and light novel lineup, featuring exciting new series and sequels.

Highlights include debut volumes of Beatrice, Animan, Please Look After The Dragon, and Even a Replica Falls In Love.

Popular ongoing titles such as Black Butler, Bungo Stray Dogs, and Oshi no Ko return with new installments.

Expanded selection includes anthologies, artbooks, and deluxe editions, offering something for every manga fan.

Yen Press launches new manga volumes Wonder Boy, Even A Replica Falls In Love, Beatrice, Animan, Please Look After The Dragon and Immortality And Punishment in their December 2025 and January 2026 solicits and solicitations.

BEATRICE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP250256

(W) Macherie (A) Cierra

Princess Beatrice of Elpasa can do nothing but watch helplessly as Duke Alessandro of the Nosteros Empire invades her country and strips her of her status-but nobody could've have predicted to take to the hard labor like a fish to water. Having grown up as the commoner Chloe, the former princess is quick to reclaim her birth name and chop off her long locks, eager to get a fresh start to her second life. Her past is hard to escape, however, as her intellect and charm catches the eye of Duke Alessandro himself! Will she be able to hide her identity as Beatrice, or is she fated to meet her end by his sword?

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

WONDER BOY HC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP250328

(W) Kazumi Yamashita (A) Kazumi Yamashita

A family, struggling to survive in Japan after the second World War. An orphan girl in London, working her fingers to the bone every day just to pay for the food on her table. A young man in a war-torn world, fighting without knowing his purpose for living. Across time and space, these strangers share just one thing in common-the wonder boy. A mysterious traveler who appears here and there throughout the ages, watching the triumphs and sorrows of humanity…

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

EVEN A REPLICA FALLS IN LOVE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP250269

(W) Momose Hanada, Harunadon (A) Raemz

When she doesn't feel well, when she doesn't want to go to school… I take her place. I'm her replica, and I solely exist for her. But it all changed when he came into my life. Now I wear my hair up so the boy I fell for knows it's me. I may be her replica-but my heart is mine.

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

ANIMAN GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP250254

(W) Takuya Okada (A) Takuya Okada

Are we the predators, or the prey? When an unsuspecting father and daughter stumble upon a strange gathering of humanoid animals with a taste for fine cuisine, their worst nightmare is about to begin. Here, creatures who are not quite human-and not quite animal at that-raise humans as livestock and slaughter them to put meat on the table. Through this bizarre and horrific tale, society's morals are put to the ultimate test: What does it truly mean to consume another living being?

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

PLEASE LOOK AFTER THE DRAGON GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP250310

(W) Shoun Makise (A) Yuki Higashiura

Murakami is just your average college student-he attends class, works, and plays games on his days off. And it's a day like any other when he comes across a stray in the park near his apartment. But instead of a cute, fluffy friend, Murakami finds himself face to face with… a real-life dragon?! Her name is Ilsera, and she's on a training trip to become a fully-fledged member of her species! Her only request is that Murakami fosters her during her time in the human world. And so, Murakami somehow winds up with a strange new roommate…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

IMMORTALITY & PUNISHMENT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP250286

(W) Kentaro Sato, Kentaro Sato

A young man burdened with a heavy secret finds himself trapped, broke and alone, in a love hotel. As he falls deeper into despair, an echo of his past haunts him-"Live on so you can atone…" Meanwhile, chaos erupts on the streets as grotesque figures begin to appear all around the city.

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

31ST CONSORT GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

SEP250250

(W) Tsubasa Nanaki (A) Momotomoe, Nanao Yamashita

Felia has successfully made it to the second stage of the consort selection! And more importantly, she's confessed her feelings to King Macron and resolved to become a queen worthy of standing by his side. But the machinations of the palace stop for no one-not even steely girls from the Karodian countryside! From a suspicious new maid sent by the housekeeper to a tea party invitation from Lady Sabrina, can Felia make it through unscathed?

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

A MISANTHROPE TEACHES A CLASS FOR DEMI HUMANS VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250251

(W) Kurusu Natsume, Atsu Benino (A) Sai Izumi

The demi-human students of Shiranui High are going to school to learn how to behave like reguar humans. Their teacher is Rei Hitoma, a human and a self-declared misanthrope. His students include Sui Usami, a rabbit girl motivated on behalf of someone she holds dear, and Tobari Haneda, a shrike girl with a sunny disposition!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

A TERRIFIED TEACHER AT GHOUL SCHOOL GN VOL 17

YEN PRESS

SEP250252

(W) Mai Tanaka (A) Mai Tanaka

Thanks to Tamao's supernatural powers, Seimei and the gang find themselves transported over a hundred years back in time! There, Hatanaka is faced with the vast gap between his and his future wife Ibara's lifespans, prompting him to declare that he's giving up on her for good. Can this rift be repaired before everyone returns to their proper time…?

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

ALYA SOMETIMES HIDES HER FEELINGS IN RUSSIAN MOMOCOS ART BK

YEN PRESS

SEP250253

(W) Momoco, Sunsunsun

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is a girl of many faces… and every one of them is presented stunningly in this very first artbook for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian! Packed with exquisite, full-color pieces from the celebrated illustrator Momoco, this collection features illustrations from Volumes 1-8 of the light novels, plus promotional artwork, chibi illustrations, and even an exclusive short story by the original author, Sunsunsun!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

BATTLE ROYALE DELUXE ED HC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP250255

(W) Masayuki Taguchi, Koushun Takami

The hyper-violent classic is back in a new edition! Forty-two middle school students are forced to fight to the death until only one survivor!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

BLACK BUTLER GN VOL 34

YEN PRESS

SEP250257

(W) Yana Toboso (A) Yana Toboso

Finny and Snake infiltrate an orphanage where the students are divided into four "aptitudes," to which their schooling, meals, and facilities are tailored. Four of the older students are distrustful of the institution and one of its staff members- a former member of the circus… The more secrets Finny and Snake uncover about the mysterious institution, the deeper they plunge, and more tangled they become…

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

BOCCHI THE ROCK COMIC ANTHOLOGY GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250258

(W) Anthology

The band is getting back together! Another star-packed lineup of guest artists is here to riff on Bocchi and her friends in an all-new collab album, and they aren't pulling any punches-this anthology of short stories will bring down the house!!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

BOY WHO RULED THE MONSTERS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250259

(W) Ketsuyuki Tamon (A) Guilty Sin, Eight Nakamura

Sol Rock, armed with only Support skills, was kicked out of his old party for not being strong enough. In reality, he has the greatest ability of all-his special Talent, "Player," is what allowed him to imbue his teammates with the skills that made them so powerful in the first place! To realize his dream of conquering all the world's dungeons, he's decided to put together the ultimate party, starting with Luna, a legendary dragon. But now Sol's former teammate is perturbed by his newfound strength, and a prominent clan has begun soliciting him rather forcefully…

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

BRIDE OF THE BARRIER MASTER GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

SEP250260

(W) Kureha (A) Odayaka, Bodax

Hana and her sister Hazuki are now both living on the Ichinomiya estate. There, Saku Ichinomiya's brother Nozomu has taken an interest in Hazuki, and things are livelier than ever. But a few new faces show up as well, including Hana's older brother and Saku's childhood friend!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

BRIDES STORY HC VOL 15

YEN PRESS

SEP250261

(W) Kaoru Mori (A) Kaoru Mori

Anthropologist Henry Smith returns to England from Central America with his bride Talas, intending to introduce her to his parents. However, despite her love for Smith, Talas is saddened to be leaving the homeland she loves so dearly. How will the Smith family react upon meeting their new daughter-in-law?

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

BUNGO STRAY DOGS GN VOL 26

YEN PRESS

SEP250262

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Sango Harukawa

Following his dramatic escape entrance at the airport, Dostoyevsky's first act is to pierce the dying Fukuchi with the two skill-infused blades lying at his feet, triggering a massive singularity! What emerges is the Divine One, a being who transcends space and time. As Tanizaki and the other members of the agency fall one by one, can Atsushi find a way out of this hopeless situation?!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

CHAINED SOLDIER GN VOL 13 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP250263

(W) Takahiro (A) Yohei Takemura

Though the Demon Defense Force was caught off-guard, they've managed to turn the tables against the Devotees of the Divine! Unfortunately, the 3rd Squad was dealt a heavy blow and Bell Tsukiyono begins to feel her confidence as their commander waver… but taking a ride on Yuuki might just be what she needs to strengthen her resolve!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

DEAD MOUNT DEATH STORY ART OF DISGUISING ONESELF GN VOL 02 (

YEN PRESS

SEP250264

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Shinta Fujimoto, Yata Sugami, Matsutakeume

Solitaire's side antics continue in the second volume of his phenomenal, stupendous, outrageous adventure! The stakes have been raised as Solitaire plans his next grand illusion-making the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building… disappear! But his antics haven't gone unnoticed by the dangerous denizens of Shibuya. With the Firstrans group hunting him and all manner of "troublemakers" popping up, the number of those who want Solitaire dead may quickly rival his devoted fans…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

DEMON LORD 2099 3 IN 1 GN

YEN PRESS

SEP250265

(W) Yutaka Sakurai (A) Daigo Murasaki, Kureta

In the year 2099 of the Fused Era, five centuries after his fall, the legendary Demon Lord Veltol returns to finish what he started. But the world he once conquered is gone-replaced by Shinjuku, a dazzling cyberpunk city where magic and technology intertwine, and the stories of Demon Lords and Heroes are little more than historical footnotes. But make no mistake… this brave new world will be his for the taking!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

DEMON SWORD MASTER OF EXCALIBUR ACADEMY GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

SEP250266

(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asuka Keigen, Asagi Tohsaka

After the mission in Necrozoa, Leo and his friends in the eighteenth platoon return to their everyday lives. But at Excalibur Academy, peace never lasts for long-when an armed group known as the Kenki Gathering appears before Sakuya, the young swordswoman is forced to confront her past. The former royal guards of the Sakura Orchid are consumed by hatred for the Voids, and they reveal a shocking plan…!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

DIVINE INCURSIONS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP250267

(W) Kouya Ashitaka, Oumi Kifuru

Titanic body parts fall from the sky onto a town. The guts and viscera of corpses are mysteriously absent. And humanity continues to dream of eternal life and eternal youth. Katakishi of the Divine Incursion Special Investigations Department is on the case to uncover the truth of these phenomena, and other secrets that hit closer to home…

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

DOUBLE THE TROUBLE TWICE AS NICE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250268

(W) Ryo Ichino (A) Ryo Ichino

Although Yuri's life has drastically improved thanks to one cheeky guy who's decided to claim her place as his own as well, there are still a lot of things to freak out about. Like, how the heck is she supposed to act around this mega-hottie who has no qualms about pulling out the literal child puppy dog eyes to get his way?! Plus, he seems to have some beef with her ex (well, she does too), and where exactly he came from is still a mystery…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

SEP250270

(W) Mato Sato (A) Ryo Mitsuya, Nilitsu

As Menou sets out to infiltrate Iron Chain with her former colleague Sahara, she leaves Akari under Momo's protection. But instead of watching over Akari from the shadows, Momo decides to approach Akari directly! Meanwhile, deep in Iron Chain's base, Menou faces the looming threat of one of the Four Major Human Errors, Mechanical Society… What is the final destination of these girls and their tangled threads of fate? Find out in this epic final volume!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

GABRIEL DROPOUT GN VOL 15

YEN PRESS

SEP250271

(W) UKAMI (A) UKAMI

As third-year high school students, Gabriel and friends have to start seriously thinking about their futures, so it's time for career counseling! Meanwhile, Vignette is applying to colleges, but her concerns over Gabriel's future are interfering with her studies… Can fallen angel Gabriel turn over a new leaf before graduation approaches?

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 10 (C

YEN PRESS

SEP250272

(W) Kennoji (A) Yoh Midorikawa, Fly

Now that filming has started, the ladies are taking the opportunity to get closer to Ryu. But the stronger their feelings for him grow, the more uneasy they are about their love rival. Will Hina and Torigoe's friendship endure the strain of their jealousy? Meanwhile, Himeji seizes her chance to be alone with Ryu!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

GOBLIN SLAYER DAY IN LIFE GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP250273

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Daichi Matsuse, Noboru Kannatuki

Goblin Slayer, Spearman, and Heavy Warrior have taken a quest to explore a ruined city. This ad hoc boys' party turns out to work together well, and soon reaches the city center, where a mighty foe awaits… Meanwhile, another party uncovers an artifact which could shape the fate of the world, and must defend it against an army of undead!!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY YEAR ONE GN VOL 13 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP250274

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Kento Sakaeda, Shingo Adachi, Noboru Kannatuki

"Hey kid. When you're done with these goblins, wanna head west with me?" Side by side with Elven swordswoman, Goblin Slayer ventures deeper into a dank cavern where a wicked wizard waits… His new master and temporary comrade has a date with her destined nemesis, but horrid cadaver puppets and goblins stand in her way-"Leave the corpse and the goblins to me. You go ahead and kill the wizard."

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

GOGOGOGO GO GHOST GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

SEP250275

(W) Miyako Hiruzuka (A) Miyako Hiruzuka

Ushiro and Masako have come face to face with the coat thief-but this former friend of Masako's has a spiritual defense of her own! When the dust settles, it is only right that Masako tells Ushiro the truth of her life and all she knows of ghosts… Armed with that knowledge, Ushiro sets out on her climactic confrontation with Yuu-Senpai!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

GUILLOTINE BRIDE GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP250276

(W) Daigo Murasaki (A) Shibakame, Kayahara

Ryuunosuke Dazai and Rinne Irako's souls have now been linked. But even as they live their new life together and deepen their bond, the tragic fate of all mythical girls casts its shadow over them… As a horrifying plot is put into motion, will they be dragged into an abyss of despair?!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

HAKUMEI & MIKOCHI GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

SEP250277

(W) Takuto Kashiki (A) Takuto Kashiki

Iwashi, Hakumei's big brother in the Rock Piercing Association, is usually a man of few interests and even fewer cares. But to everyone's surprise, he starts asking about a book about a cow-which sets a major series of events in motion! Plus, check out a guide on how to fillet a fish bigger than yourself, witness a collaboration between Jada and Carnelian, and see the true face of the mysterious bartender Shunka!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

HEROIC TALE OF THE VILLAINOUS PRINCE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250278

(W) Hirosaki (A) Ryu Hidari, Hana Amano

Detested since birth for his raven hair and dark eyes, Prince Albert has come to find himself playing the role of the villain. But his persona is at risk of collapsing when his brother, Prince Leor, challenges him to a duel. To ensure his victory without upsetting the status quo, Albert plans to… meet with his future father-in-law?!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

HETEROGENIA LINGUISTICO GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

SEP250279

(W) Salt Seno (A) Salt Seno

While helping take care of a settlement hit by a storm, Susuki falls ill. The satyrs they joined up with are looking for a medicine that will cure her, but are having their own trouble. Hakaba ventures out with a sick Susuki in tow.

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

HINATSUGIMURA HC

YEN PRESS

SEP250280

(W) Aki Shimizu (A) Aki Shimizu

While looking for the ruins of a pre-WWII village deep in the mountain wilderness, a group of college students find themselves stuck thanks to a sudden thunderstorm. With no phone service, they decide to wait out the rain in a mansion. But little do they know, a ghastly fate awaits them…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

HOLY GRAIL ERIS GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

SEP250281

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Hinase Momoyama, Yu-nagi

Connie learns from San and Eularia the shocking truth behind Prince Ulysses's kidnapping-that it's all an excuse for Faris to wage war against Adelbide. What's more, the same plan had been carried out ten years ago, and it was foiled only due to Scarlett Castiel's execution. But how? Randolph, who comes to the same conclusion, makes his way to the Castiel estate to question the duke. Will the truth behind Scarlett's demise be revealed at last…?

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

HONEY TRAP SHARED HOUSE GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP250282

(W) Masamune Kuji (A) Koichi Kozuki

Snowed in, Seraphy and Hayato begin a scintillating battle of honey traps! As they test each other's defenses, will these first-rate spies be able to hold their morals (among other things) until the storm lets up…? And if that wasn't hard enough, Hayato's next mission is working at an all-girls school-where a spy could be lurking in the ranks around every corner…

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

I DONT KNOW WHICH IS LOVE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

SEP250283

(W) Tamamushi Oku (A) Tamamushi Oku

Though Mei Soraike entered college dead set on finding a girlfriend, she's been getting a little more attention than she can handle! Especially from Karin, who officially confessed to her after their play went off without a hitch. Mei is ecstatic at the prospect of finally having a girlfriend, but in such a complicated situation, saying "yes" isn't as easy as she thought it'd be…

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

IM A WITCH MY CRUSH WANTS LOVE POTION GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

SEP250284

(W) Eiko Mutsuhana (A) Kamada, Vient

When Harij accidentally drinks Rose's love potion, the two end up confessing their feelings for one another, and Rose's years-long crush is finally no longer one-sided. But when Harij asks for Rose's hand in marriage, she can't figure out what to say! For the time being, she moves into his estate as his fiancée. While the witch is swept up into a new life with her lover, a young girl appears before her and asks to be her apprentice…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT CLOCK OUT ON TIME GN VOL 05 (C

YEN PRESS

SEP250285

(W) Mato Kousaka (A) Suzu Yuuki

The long-awaited centennial celebration! But an unsettling shadow creeps over Iffole unnoticed… Once a year, the entire city joins together in celebration, and the time for the hundredth celebration is almost here. Alina is overseeing the festivity preparations, but uninvited chaos arrives at the Iffole Counter when adventurers are enticed by false rumors of a secret quest through which they can obtain dia skills! Alina and her companions manage to corner Haitsu and his accomplices, but a momentary slip-up allows the culprits to escape. One member of Haitsu's group gets left behind, and the man curses Lululee as a "murderer"?!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE GN VOL 15

YEN PRESS

SEP250287

(W) Patora Fuyuhara (A) Soto, Eiji Usatsuka

"Huh? Hang on, I've got two older sisters now?!" Touya has gone along to watch the girls compete in the Pruning, but he never expected the God of Swordsmanship to be there. On top of that, he and the others finally find the piece of Babylon that Leen's been eagerly waiting for.

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

WRONG TO PICK UP GIRLS IN DUNGEON II GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

SEP250288

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Taisei Yamachi, Suzuhito Yasuda

Led by Ares, the god of war, Rakia has invaded Orario, and the flames of war have reached Bell and his companions. To make matters worse, Hestia has been captured, and tensions are running high. Will Bell and Aiz be able to retake the city and liberate Hestia from the clutches of this warmongering general

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

KAKEGURUI COMPULSIVE GAMBLER GN VOL 19

YEN PRESS

SEP250289

(W) Homura Kawamoto (A) Toru Naomura

The Hyakkaou Academy Guardians Society-the alumni organization meant to protect and guide the students-has taken away Student Council President Kirari. Though the group carries the beautiful and lofty title of "Guardians," their real methods involve violence and oppression! A group of students assembles to oppose them, and a new battle begins.

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

KEPT MAN OF PRINCESS KNIGHT GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

SEP250290

(W) Toru Shirogane (A) Keyyang, Saki Mashima

Could Matthew's friend Sterling be behind the "Release" that's been spreading through the city? The thought does not inspire anger, sadness, or compassion in Matthew, but resolve. He will continue down the path he's chosen for himself, no matter what. A path devoted to the woman he's given his whole life for-his princess knight. Don't miss the final installment in the series!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

KILLED AGAIN MR DETECTIVE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250291

(W) Inaba, Teniwoha (A) riichu

Sakuya's father and legendary detective is gone, and the sleuths working at his agency have left as well. To protect his dad's agency and to have a home they can return to, Sakuya and his assistant Lilithea work as one to solve the crime before them in this final volume.

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

KINDERGARTEN WARS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

SEP250292

(W) You Chiba

An assassin named Natasha, looking for an "unbreakable toy," has come to challenge Rita to a battle to the death to fulfill her desires. However, the other teachers of the Dandelion class are also caught in the crossfire of Natasha's onslaught! With her friends in grave danger, Rita's ruthless side as "the Witch" reawakens!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

KONOSUBA EVEN MORE EXPLOSIONS ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD GN VOL

YEN PRESS

SEP250293

(W) Kasumi Morino, Natsume Akatsuki (A) Chihiro Mishima

Following in the footsteps of the Silver-Haired Thief Gang she so admires, Megumin has founded a thief gang of her own! So far, she's got a girl with no friends, a misfit Axis priestess, a princess in an unconvincing disguise, and a proper thief on board, and after quite a bit of frivolity, the time has finally come to take on their first job! How will this unlikely team of thieves handle themselves under pressure?

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

LET THIS GRIEVING SOUL RETIRE GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

SEP250294

(W) Tsukikage (A) Rai Hebino, Chyko

As Krai's dynamic with the high-level hunter from abroad worsens, his interest is diverted toward the relic auction starting up in the capital. He has his eye on winning the Reversible Face, and is planning to do just that when a girl named Éclair, the daughter of a nobleman, starts to compete with him for the same prize!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

LEVEL UP WITH THE GODS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250295

(W) Ohyeon

The world has ended. Deadly beasts roam the earth and mankind has turned against one another. The only hope for survival is to climb the tower that promises to give you godlike powers if you can withstand its challenges. However, Yuwon Kim, who's returned from death after failing to conquer the gods the first time, won't climb the tower like it's intended. He'll need to break every rule and defy all the odds if he wants to stand a chance against the outer gods that took his first life. The tutorial is over and now begins the climb to become a god!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

LIL MISS VAMPIRE CANT SUCK RIGHT GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250296

(W) Kyosuke Nishiki (A) Kyosuke Nishiki

The whole class now knows that Luna isn't good at sucking blood, and Ootori keeps offering himself up for "practice." A busy summer is on the horizon, filled with tests and club activities!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

LILIES BLOOMING IN 100 DAYS MANGA GN (O/A)

YEN PRESS

SEP250297

(W) Muromaki

This beautifully illustrated, full-color collection of comics features one hundred different yuri scenarios, all from the artist Muromaki's #100 Days of Yuri Challenge! Packed full of high school, adult, and age-gap couples in cute, funny, and spicy scenarios, this book contains plenty of unique pairings to enjoy. Watch as romance blossoms in classrooms and bedrooms alike!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

MAID I HIRED RECENTLY IS MYSTERIOUS GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

SEP250298

(W) Wakame Konbu (A) Wakame Konbu

Convinced that Lilith would be happier living with her "family," Yuuri sends his maid home and attempts to get by alone. But no matter how hard he tries, nothing quite feels right to him… Will a final push from his friends get him to face his feelings at last? The story of a clueless boy and his maid reaches a happy ending in this series finale!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

MAIDEN OF THE NEEDLE GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

SEP250299

(W) Zeroki (A) Yuni Yukimura, Miho Takeoka

House Nuir has unleashed a monster spreading a foul miasma! To rescue her sister, Yui immediately sets out. And to help Yui, Kayana the Chief Palace Clerk reveals her true form!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

MINATOS LAUNDROMAT GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

SEP250300

(W) Yuzu Tsubaki (A) Sawa Kanzume

When Akira accompanies Shintarou to Tokyo for a college tour at the boy's request, he bumps into his ex-boyfriend from his own college days! Shintarou is shaken by this revelation from Akira's history, and the two quarrel. Now that he has to face his past again, how does Akira really feel…?

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

MONSTER TRIBE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250301

(W) Jyuu Masui (A) Jyuu Masui

The Tatsugashira Clan is meant to guard the boundary between the human and demon realms, but the dad's particular circumstances have resulted in some unexpected things. The story of the half-demon boy Ten and his desire to just live a normal life concludes!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

MORTAL INSTRUMENTS GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

SEP250302

(W) Cassandra Clare (A) Cassandra Jean

Jace has been missing, and Simon is unable to enter his home due to his vampiric turn. When Clary discovers Jace in an unexpected place, she's shocked to discover that magic is controlling him…

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

OSHI NO KO TP VOL 12

YEN PRESS

SEP250304

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Mengo Yokoyari

A weekly gossip rag has photographed Kana Arima leaving a famous director's apartment. To extinguish this scandal, Aqua has proposed a more enticing article instead-one that has turned his and Ruby's lives upside down. But Aqua wants to use its revelations to jump start his true plans, starting with a special film: The Fifteen Year Lie!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

OTHER WORLDS BOOKS DEPEND BEAN COUNTER GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

SEP250305

(W) Yatsuki Wakatsu (A) Kazuki Irodori, Kikka Ohashi

It was just a normal day when a workaholic office worker was dragged through a portal to another world. Of course, the first thing he requested was a job-which is how Kondou's career in the Royal Accounting Department began. Now, as Vice Director, Kondou finds himself out of his depth, embroiled in a plot involving the church's finances and state secrets, all the while missing his dashing knight captain. But when Aresh returns from a successful expedition only to mysteriously collapse, it might be up to our intrepid bean counter to save the day…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

OUT OF THE COCOON

YEN PRESS

SEP250306

(W) Yuriko Hara (A) Yuriko Hara

Yuriko Hara, author of the atmospheric, eerily beautiful yuri Cocoon Entwined, brings us five haunting stories of love and attachment. Ranging from horrific to wistful, these captivating tales, featuring both yuri and boys' love, are sure to ensnare readers. Fans of her previous work will be especially delighted by the final piece, which provides an extra chapter of Youko and Hana's story.

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

OVERLORD UNDEAD KING OH GN VOL 13 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP250307

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) Juami, So-Bin

The members of the Great Tomb of Nazarick run amok once again in this comedy spin-off! Experience a different side of the Overlord cast through these zany stories, including one about Mare's Heinous Dungeon!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

PANDORA SEVEN GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

SEP250308

(W) Yuta Kayashima (A) Yuta Kayashima

As ELPIS and Neodada clash in fierce combat across the holy city, Lia Frontier is mere steps away from opening Pandora's Box at long last. But her incursion into the heart of humania hasn't gone unnoticed, and humanity's strongest are hot on her trail. With the future of each side at stake, a mother's wish rings out and the Box opens… Whose dreams will decide fate's final form?!

In Shops: Dec 16, 2025

PHANTOM INVASION GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250309

(W) Kumosuke Yamada (A) Kumosuke Yamada

Using his power to "bewitch" the enemy monster girls known as Phantoms, Ryou has successfully charmed the Queen of Dragons, her retainers, and her people. But the Queen of Magic has crossed into the human domain and instigated a massacre with the intention of claiming Ryou for herself. To stop the invasion, Ryou appeals to the Queen of Dragons, but her reply is the last he expects!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

RAGNAROK SYSTEM DESPERATE DEMON LORD AND SEVEN MAIDENS GN VO

YEN PRESS

SEP250311

(W) Kenji Saito (A) Gunp

After some very close contact with Rintarou, Princess Leticia gets an incredible power-up. But suddenly, a new adversary throws a wrench into things! As the truth behind the mystery of Rintarou's situation is gradually revealed, his true enemy may finally appear…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF A DREAMING GIRL GN

YEN PRESS

SEP250312

(W) Hajime Kamoshida, Errant (A) Keji Mizoguchi

See the world you've come to know and love through a different lens in this manga adaptation of the Rascal series through Shoko Makinohara's eyes! After a young Shoko meets Sakuta on the beach, it kicks off a thrilling adventure to save the one she loves from a fate she'd resigned herself to accept- If she can she find the solution before it's too late…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

REINCARNATED WITCH SPELLS DOOM GN VOL 07 (O/A)

YEN PRESS

SEP250313

(W) Tail Yuzuhara (A) Sora

After Sena uses up all her mana to cast a heaven magic spell that quells the civil war in the Kingdom of Ciepla, Liskal takes her to Mount Ryudo to recover. Keith, struggling to deal with his feelings of powerlessness as a steerer, insists on becoming Liskal's apprentice, much to the wind dragon king's dismay!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

SASAKI & PEEPS GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

SEP250314

(W) Buncololi (A) Pureji Osho, Kantoku

War has broken out between the Kingdom of Herz and the Ohgen Empire…which means it's back to work for Sasaki! From procuring supplies for Viscount Müller to negotiating deals with the Kepler Company-not to mention Peeps putting him through the wringer with advanced magic lessons-he's never been busier. What happened to living the good life in the otherworld?! Maybe he'll finally get the hang of that teleportation spell, at least…

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

SCENES FROM AWAJIMA GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP250315

(W) Takako Shimura (A) Takako Shimura

Awajima Opera School-where countless girls from across the country flock in hopes of one day standing on the big stage. As they work toward achieving their dreams of stardom, their time at Awajima is filled with as much friendship and admiration as competition and jealousy. The precious feelings of girls who are at once both classmates and rivals, tenderly captured in the portraits of an ensemble cast!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

SHADOWS HOUSE GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

SEP250316

(W) Somato (A) Somato

Although Emilico and the gang have finally figured out where exactly they came from, the mysteries surrounding Emilico's mistress Kate have only deepened. Where did she come from and how did she circumvent the rules of the house in the first place…?!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

SISTER & GIANT GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

SEP250317

(W) Be-con (A) Be-con

Breaking through the resistance of the royal capital's leaders and Ellis's former sibling Omega, Hinako and the others finally flee the city aboard the castle's escape pod. But after crash landing, they don't even have the time to plan their next move before an unexpected visitor appears via a dimensional gate- Earless, the Otherworlder Killer. Her blade, cold and brutal, mercilessly pierces Hinako's breast…!!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

SMALL ANIMALLIKE LADY ADORED BY THE ICE PRINCE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

SEP250318

(W) Mugi Sawai, Hisui (A) Agu Ao

I, Liliana, was chosen by the "Ice Prince" Prince William to be his bride. Our mutual love has been made public, but recently, he's been spending a little too much time with a princess from a neighboring country. Sure, I was upset, but I didn't mean for it to lead to our first fight! What's a girl supposed to do….?

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

STRATEGIC LOVERS GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP250319

(W) Sanshokuamido (A) Sanshokuamido

After Seira's unceremonious exit, a temporary peace has descended upon the Garden. In order to find the truth behind the Ikarugas' "unwanted child," Kouta sets his sights on a new target-the student council president! Will he be able to successfully assume control of the academy and find the answers he seeks?

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

SUPER STRING MARCO POLOS TRAVEL TO THE MULTIVERSE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250320

(W) In-Wan Youn (A) Boichi

Marco Polo's great adventure to save his family goes cross-dimensional when a vortex warps him through time and space! He'll explore one outrageous new place after the other, from Tokyo to Jupiter to Seoul!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

SUZUKI-KUNS MINDFUL LIFE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP250321

(W) Yuhki Fujimoto (A) Yuhki Fujimoto

Contrary to his intimidating appearance, mild-mannered Suzuki Kaoru has a heart of gold and a passion for baking. Since freshmen are required to join a club, Suzuki hopes to join the home ec club. But what's he to do when one of the members runs away as soon as she sees him?!

In Shops: Dec 17, 2025

SWORD ART ONLINE RE AINCRAD GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

SEP250322

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Mito Sato, Abec, Kimi

After a player dies in a what was supposed to be an area inaccessible to monsters, Kirito and Asuna immediately head over to investigate. Could a fellow player be behind this incident…?

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

TRIAGE X GN VOL 29

YEN PRESS

SEP250323

(W) Shouji Sato (A) Shouji Sato

Acting as a decoy, Arashi left Tobioka. Now, Black Label is looking for him, and their pursuit takes them to the United States and the city of Detroit. There, the team encounters a girl named Charlotte, who was rescued from an assault on a genetics lab by a mysterious hero…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

UNNAMED MEMORY GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

SEP250324

(W) Kazuko Furumiya (A) Naoki Koshimizu, Chibi

Tinasha has disappeared along with Lanak, the man she was once called fiancée in the emerging magic-focused nation of Cuscull. Oscar, having learned about Tinasha's past from the witch Lucrezia, resolves to bring her back… as he learns of Cuscull's invasion of their neighboring country Tayiri!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

VICTORIA OF MANY FACES GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

SEP250325

(W) Syuu, Komo Ushino (A) Nanna Fujimi

Even after taking down an assassin at the soiree and fending off the prince's curiosity, the next challenge Victoria faces might be her greatest yet- being separated from Nonna! After a Baron insists on adopting Nonna despite Victoria's objections, Nonna agrees to go with him! The pair's bond will be tested as Nonna sees what life away from Victoria is like. And while Jeffrey and the others offer their support, will it be enough to ease the pain in Victoria's heart…?

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

VILLAINESS STANS HEROES ANTANGONIST SUPPORT GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

SEP250326

(W) Yamori Mitikusa (A) Kaoru Harugano, Tsubasa Takamatsu

Sure, Francis is a little out of character from what I remember, and he's derailed a crucial event, but it's nothing this villainess can't handle! For the sake of my faves-and more importantly, for the sake of the swimsuit event-I'm commencing Operation: Help the Brothers Reconcile!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

WHEN I BECAME COMMONER BROKE OFF ENGAGEMENT GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

SEP250327

(W) Kenzi Oiwa (A) Kaoru Takanashi, Kaya Kuramoto

After their unexpected reunion, Anna and Ed agree to open a restaurant together. But a partnership between a noble and commoner won't be so easy-especially when the Senet family gets wind of the news…

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

YOTSUBA & GN VOL 16

YEN PRESS

SEP250329

(W) Kiyohiko Azuma (A) Kiyohiko Azuma

Yotsuba's story began in the summer, and now Christmas has finally arrived! She'll be helping set up the Christmas tree, riding a bike (without training wheels!), and going up and down the mountain. And at the elementary school's yard, she meets a possible assassin! Just who is this intimidating figure?!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

ABOUT A PLACE IN THE KINKI REGION HC

YEN ON

SEP250330

(W) Sesuji (A) Sesuji

My friend is missing. When he disappeared, he'd been working on a magazine about the paranormal, his first real job as an editor. With almost no budget, he'd resorted to digging through back issues and unused research material, looking for inspiration. As he did, a terrifying truth began to emerge about a certain place in the Kinki region. I have collected the relevant articles, interviews, and other materials in this book. And once you have understood everything, I would like to ask for your cooperation. I hope you will get in touch

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

ANGEL NEXT DOOR SPOILS ME ROTTEN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 09

YEN ON

SEP250331

(W) Saekisan (A) Hanekoto

After a fantastic birthday, Amane realizes how much his life has changed for the better thanks to Mahiru. To return the favor, he gets started on preparations to make Mahiru's birthday her happiest yet, and enlists the help of friends, coworkers, and complete strangers alike. In the meantime, impending parent-teacher conferences send waves of anxiety throughout the school. With exam season following shortly after, Amane and Mahiru vow to dedicate themselves to their studies to ensure their future together. Chiefly on Amane's mind, however, is Mahiru's birthday, and the all-important day finally arrives. He has plenty of surprises in store to thrill his girlfriend, but how will she react when he reveals the pièce de résistance?

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

BRUNHILD THE KINGS SISTER HC

YEN ON

SEP250332

(W) Yuiko Agarizaki (A) Aoaso

It has been a century since anyone in the Siegfried clan was born with the Power of God. Desperate to keep their grip on the crown, the royal family resorts to sending its scions to a clandestine laboratory once they turn eight in hopes the brutal experiments conducted there will awaken the children to the family's latent abilities. When it comes time for Sigurd, first in line for the throne, to undergo the procedures, there is but one thing on his mind: He must manifest the Power of God to spare his five-year-old sister Brunhild the same fate. Though Sigurd triumphantly returns three years later, bearing unprecedented command over the Power of God, the kind brother Brunhild knew is gone, replaced by a violent boy who has forgotten his own identity. Eventually, Sigurd grows tired of Brunhild and banishes her, only to call her back to the royal palace when she awakens to divine abilities of her own. Now betrothed to her brother, Brunhild must find a way to placate the unstable prince if she is to have any chance of surviving!

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

BYE BYE EARTH NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

SEP250333

(W) Tow Ubukata (A) Hyung-Tae Kim

With the battle for the Catacombs now over, Belle enjoys a brief moment of respite. She goes out all night making merry with Guinness and Benet, grows as close as sisters with the royal princess Sherry, and learns more about the lone Solist Adonis. Adonis tells her about his past, how everything he touches wilts and dies, how he distances himself from people, and that he just can' let go of his doubts about the world. Soon, something begins to blossom between the two of them.

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX NT SC NOVEL VOL 05

YEN ON

SEP250334

(W) Kazuma Kamachi (A) Kiyotaka Haimura

Hot on the heels of the crisis in Baggage City, Touma Kamijou returns to Academy City to find the entire student population scrambling to finish preparing for the Ichihanaran Festival, a cultural celebration of massive proportions where schools can attract prospective students. Though Kamijou wants nothing more than to reunite with Index and Mikoto and to go back to his everyday routine, his hopes of returning to normalcy are dashed when one of his most powerful foes appears before him. A few shocking revelations later, Kamijou winds up joining forces with Thor, Gremlin's combat specialist, to rescue a woman with mysterious powers from Academy City custody before the rest of Gremlin-and Ollerus's faction-can get their hands on her. But with so many antagonistic parties in the mix, does Kamijou have any chance of avoiding manipulation again

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

CLASSROOM FOR HEROES NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

SEP250335

(W) Shin Araki (A) Haruyuki Morisawa

Blade is enjoying his youth to the fullest and completely failing to shake his reputation as a super being. After mistakenly believing that kissing is a standard greeting, Blade goes around smooching everyone, to his classmates' horror. Then Earnest and the others get it in their head that Blade isn't very good at magic and try to help him by instigating a super-being hunt where only magic combat is allowed. Finally, it's time for a friendly match between Rosewood and another school, pitting Earnest against her biggest rival. She isn't too worried, until Blade gives her opponent some special training!

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

DATE A LIVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 15

YEN ON

SEP250336

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

Shido finally reaches Mukuro in space and, after a fierce battle, convinces her to open up her heart. However, this hardwon victory comes with a strict condition, as Shido asks Mukuro to swear she'll never meet the other girls again…

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

DEMONS CREST LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

SEP250337

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Yukiko Horiguchi

The students of Yukihana Elementary School Class 6-1 remain trapped inside Althea, a mixed-reality hellscape. Yuuma wants everyone to work together to escape this nightmare, but unexpected treachery leaves several of his classmates turned to stone. A surprise attack with unclear motives, betrayal from a trusted ally, a disturbing new stat called a "demonization ratio"…and now, Aria has transformed into a demon, just like Sawa! In order to survive, the students must learn to coexist with their demons. But what will this mean, and what price will they have to pay?

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

DIVINE INCURSIONS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

SEP250338

(W) Oumi Kifuru (A) Syo5

In this world, there exist divine beings beyond mortal comprehension. To them, the concepts of good and evil mean nothing. From destructive physical manifestations to the manipulation of dreams and warps in the very fabric of reality, the gods continuously threaten peace across Japan. And humans are completely at their mercy. Agent Katagishi and his junior partner Miyagi belong to a secret government organization tasked with investigating supernatural incidents. It's their job to handle cases involving deities and the dangerous humans who worship them. And in the midst of it all, Katagishi is determined to track down his missing wife, even if it forces him to confront a terrible truth…

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY YEAR ONE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04 (MR)

YEN ON

SEP250339

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Shingo Adachi

While Goblin Slayer is off hunting goblins, he encounters a mysterious elf fighter. For her own reasons, this blue-haired woman decides to join him on his hunts, and they work together. The payment? Training in the sword from this elf fighter. A standard adventure ends, giving way to days of hard training. When Goblin Slayer and his new acquaintance head for a cave that other adventurers have entered never to return, Chaos is waiting for them…

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

GODS GAMES WE PLAY LIGHT NOVEL GN VOL 06

YEN ON

SEP250340

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Kei Sazane

Fay and his teammates have received a gift from the gods that is like no other-Titan bestows them with a team name! Now designated May Your Gods and with Uroboros and Miranda in tow, Fay's team has some business to attend to at the Arcane Court Headquarters. Namely, getting to the bottom of the mystery around the world's greatest team, Mind Over Matter, and figuring out what Heleneia is up to! Fay is surprised to come across a familiar face, his former team leader, Chaos. However, this is no chance encounter. His trusted senior has information about the world's greatest team and Heleneia's true motivations.

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

HELL IS DARK WITH NO FLOWERS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

SEP250341

(W) Yoru Michio (A) Yoru Michio

Shiroshi and Seiji receive a letter of challenge from Ibara and head to a certain sleeper train to defeat him and put an end to the competition over Hell. There are six passengers on the luxurious train, and soon after it leaves the station, a series of murders kicks off. Who is the executioner hidden among them? As he faces off against Ibara, Shiroshi must take the role of detective and solve the mystery before the night is out!

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

IF VILLAINESS & VILLAIN MET & FELL IN LOVE NOVEL SC VOL 04 (

YEN ON

SEP250342

(W) Harunadon (A) Yomi Sarachi

As the graduation exam approaches, Brigitte's library visits, wagers with Yuri, and school days are coming to an end. The exams prove to be tougher than expected, but Brigitte is ready to show off everything she's learned and how much she's grown. All that hard work leads Brigitte to reflect on her childhood as well. What sort of feeling was it that Yuri wanted to convey to Brigitte?

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

ILL BECOME A VILLAINESS WHO GOES DOWN IN HISTORY GN VOL 03 (

YEN ON

SEP250343

(W) Izumi Okido (A) Jyun Hayase

Hooray! I, Alicia Williams, am finally being exiled! Though Duke has been daringly forward with his displays of affection, suddenly his interest in me vanishes. Something made him lose his memories, but only the ones about me. For whatever reason, I'm being framed as the perp who stole Duke's memories. Throw in some claims of my terrible treatment of Liz as the cherry on top and the result is… banishment! This is the opposite of a problem to me though. It fits right into my plans to become the greatest villainess in history. Now all I need is the right disguise…

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

ISHURA GN VOL 10

YEN ON

SEP250344

(W) Keiso (A) Kureta

The operation to subjugate the "World Word," which has gone haywire following news of Elea's death, begins. Kia, Kuze, Mestelexil, Tu, Uhak. The fates of these five individuals intersect in unexpected ways on a high-speed train. Kuze is planning on assassinating the queen, but Mestelexil and his revival ability stand in his way. Who will claim victory in this terribly incompatible matchup?

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

KINGS PROPOSAL NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN ON

SEP250345

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

Madoka Kuga, Mushiki and Ruri's older sister, decides to pay a sudden visit to the Garden. As she grills her brother about why he changed schools, Mushiki reveals that he's found someone he likes. However, to convince his sister he made the right choice, he's going to have to introduce her to Saika Kuozaki. Mushiki shows Madoka around during Void's Garden's school festival, the Garden Night Soiree, where he greets her under the guise of Saika-but somehow, she sees through to his true identity in an instant! Caught off guard, Kuroe Karasuma suddenly introduces herself as the real Saika Kuozaki, and a battle soon breaks out between the world's strongest mage and Mushiki's human guardian… with marriage on the line!

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

KUNON SORCERER CAN SEE THROUGH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

SEP250346

(W) Umikaze Minamino (A) Laruha

Kunon has successfully made his magic-containing box a reality and moved up a grade in magic school. Now a second-year, he accompanies Professor Satori on her fieldwork and joins a group of teachers searching for a legendary plant deep in the school's underground maze. And of course, he immediately starts causing trouble. Meanwhile, Gioelion's cousin joins the Advanced class as a first year and quickly becomes just as obsessed with magic as everyone else. It's shaping up to be another exciting year in Dirashik for Kunon!

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

LORD OF MYSTERIES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

SEP250347

(W) Cuttlefish That Loves Diving (A) Cuttlefish That Loves Diving

The majestic palace atop the tallest peak of the Hornacis Mountains and an unseen gaze-are they a mysterious guidance or the lure of a malevolent deity? A magic mirror corrupts a young girl. The inverted giant eye flashes crimson. Even a true seer cannot trust their eyes. Death descends, calamity enroaches, and a hidden scheme unfolds in silence. Above the grey fog, The Fool lowers his head, listening to the discord of fate…

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

MONSTERHOLIC LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

SEP250349

(W) Ghost Mikawa (A) Rag Miwano

The dangerous imitation tonic hits the market, spreading unprecedented mayhem throughout Natsukibara. Getsu and Reiji have been working hard to track down the mastermind behind the recent series of terrible events. But then, like a punch to the gut, their boss at Fantastic Sweeper orders them to halt their investigation! Though the boys don't want to comply, there is not much they can do when Beast Tech Headquarters gives the order. However, when news breaks that the CEO of Beast Tech is on their deathbed, desperation mounts. The CEO is the only one who knows the base recipe for the Monster Tonic, so the most likely successor is… Kei! The CEO's death could prompt magic users around the world to clash, bringing about the most horrific Walpurgisnacht. Will Getsu and Reiji be able to keep their friends safe?

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

NEW GAME PLUS AFTER DEFEATING LAST BOSS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 0

YEN ON

SEP250350

(W) Touwa Akatsuki (A) Falmaro

Might the adventurer gave everything he had toward defeating the Demonic Dragon, and while he emerged victorious, it cost him his life. After the blessing of the goddess resurrected him, he's back at level one. That barely matters though because he's still ridiculously strong! He attracts the attention of many with his strength, and parties up with a harem of beautiful women! How will Might's new adventures unfold?!

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

ONCE UPON A WITCHS DEATH HC VOL 2

YEN ON

SEP250351

(W) Saka (A) Chorefuji

On her seventeenth birthday, Meg the apprentice witch learned that she had only one year left to live. The Eternal Witch, Faust told her a way to counteract the curse by growing a seed of life using one thousand tears of joy. After Meg began her quest, she came to understand people, life, and death, more deeply. Now that she has been granted her witch's name, she is invited by the witch of Blessings, Sophie, to a magical ceremony that only happens once every twenty years. There, Meg will be changed forever. Only the greatest of witches can laugh when confronted with adversity. The heart wrenching tale of a young witch and her mentor continues as the seasons pass from winter into spring.

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

ONLY THING ID DO NO BOYS ALLOWED GAMING WORLD SC VOL 03

YEN ON

SEP250352

(W) Ryo Hazakura (A) Hai

Hiiro should have died after being caught up in an explosion with the demon Alsuhariya… but instead, he wakes up in her body! How in the world is a yuri fanboy like him going to survive constantly connected to his fated rival-a woman who's sworn to destroy yuri by any means necessary?! Filled with despair over this twist of fate, Hiiro comes across his dorm manager, who's being scolded for no good reason by her older sister, the genius mage Chris. This so-called "genius" is always looking down on people and doesn't hesitate to hurt others, so Hiiro decides to show just how precious the sisterhood of yuri really is!

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF DEAR FRIEND LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN ON

SEP250353

(W) Hajime Kamoshida (A) Keji Mizoguchi

"I'm glad I met you." Faced with the truth about Miori and Touko Kirishima, Sakuta must make a choice. This will be his final case of Adolescence Syndrome!

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

RE ZERO SLIAW LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 28

YEN ON

SEP250354

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

During the attack on Guaral, Subaru is saved by a crimson-clad Priscilla Bariel, leading to a fiery reunion. Having escaped from this dire situation, she offers to help the group retake the capital on one condition: They must help her launch an assault on the Demon City to secure the Nine Divine Generals. But just before they set out, Subaru wallows in his own powerlessness, only to be confronted by Rem, who rejects outright an idea that has spurred him on all this time…

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

SENTENCED TO BE A HERO LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

SEP250355

(W) Rocket Shokai (A) Mephisto

As winter draws its curtain around the first capital of Zephent, the goddess and her penal heroes are enjoying a little break. But, as usual, the fun doesn't last for long. Soon the penal heroes are given a new order-to interfere in the election for the next archpriest! As various schemes and plots collide, a force working behind the scenes is finally revealed: a certain entity from Xylo's past that he won't soon forget…

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

SO IM A SPIDER SO WHAT EX LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

SEP250356

(W) Okina Baba (A) Tsukasa Kiryu

A volume packed with spoilers and behind-the-scenes extras, including over 30 original stories and side stories written for past promotions, over 30 character designs by artist Tsukasa Kiryu complete with rough drafts and detailed notes, 5 color illustrations, and in-depth information about the other reincarnated classmates' skills!

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09

YEN ON

SEP250357

(W) Miri Mikawa (A) Aki

The search for fairies to be trained as candy crafters has begun, and Anne must gauge the candidates' abilities. But the enslaved fairies are full of mistrust toward humans and refuse to cooperate. Will Anne and the others have to abandon their plans altogether? Meanwhile, Mithril is acting strange and won't tell Anne or Challe the reason no matter how much they press him. Could their friend be in some kind of danger?

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

THIS IS THE WIZARDS SECRET WEAPON LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

SEP250358

(W) Taro Hitsuji (A) Kurone Mishima

Thanks to his unique skills, Rix has been allowed to stay at the academy. But despite Shino's constant guidance, he's been getting nothing but catastrophically bad grades, and he now faces expulsion for totally legitimate and "fair" reasons! As if things couldn't get any worse, Tran, his sister-in-arms from his mercenary days, comes to the academy and plans to bring him back with her. But when she throws around her dragon powers on school grounds, Rix then faces… immediate expulsion?! In a last-ditch effort to not get kicked out, he tries turning Tran into his summoned creature-with shocking results!

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

THOU AS MY KNIGHT GN VOL 01

YEN ON

SEP250359

(W) Rintaro Hatake (A) Hino

In this world, people known as Informationists sell their supernatural abilities for use in armed conflicts. When Tsuhima Rindou, an ordinary Informationist, agrees to help a fallen noble named Holly defect from the Balga Empire, he isn't expecting anything more than a typical escort mission. But there's much more to his client than she's letting on, and Balga is intent on keeping her within its borders, dispatching their army and several elite Informationists to apprehend the duo by any means necessary. Can these two souls, bound only by a business agreement, survive the grueling journey and web of conspiracies that await?

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

UNIMPLEMENTED OVERLORDS JOINED PARTY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05 (

YEN ON

SEP250360

(W) Nagawasabi64 (A) Nagawasabi64

Riding the high from their latest level-up, the front-line fighters continue to Fort Sandras…only to find a huge horde of powerful monsters waiting for them! Reinforcements from Aegis and Crest join the fight, but in the face of such overwhelming numbers, even the top guilds begin to crumble. Just as Misaki loses heart watching one comrade after another cut down around her, Theodore and Vampy suddenly arrive on Shuutarou's orders and turn the tide of the battle. However, something about Shuutarou's absence has Misaki feeling uneasy. His evil overlords have started showing themselves to players everywhere for the first time, but for what purpose? And where is their master?!

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

WANDERING WITCH JOURNEY ELAINA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 16

YEN ON

SEP250361

(W) Jougi Shiraishi (A) Azure

During her journey to find herself, Elaina encounters a host of interesting people: A brand-new adventurer chasing a legend, the charcoal witch spurred on by righteous indignation, a close pair of sisters dressed like knights, a phantom serial killer, a broom desperate to save an abandoned umbrella, and a witch who battles ghosts in order to protect her country. But as Elaina continues her travels, she will say as many goodbyes as hellos.

In Shops: Dec 10, 2025

WOLF & PARCHMENT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN ON

SEP250362

(W) Isuna Hasekura (A) Isuna Hasekura

Col and Myuri have finally persuaded the Ruvik Alliance and safely brought the astronomer Amaretto back to Duran. Unfortunately, their plans have been completely dashed. Thankfully, Amaretto has given them a single ray of hope: the legend of a bear that brought down the moon to block the old empire's march north. If they can forge a new path to the very heart of the Church, they can save Duran from disgrace and put a knife to the Pope's throat in one fell swoop. Will the legend give them what they need as they set off for the boundary that divides the north and the south?

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

WORLD BOWS DOWN BEFORE MY FLAMES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

SEP250363

(W) Hiyoko Sumeragi (A) Mika Pikazo

Psycho, genius healing mage and self-proclaimed mad scientist, is uncharacteristically down in the dumps. She says she wants to become stronger, and Homura tries to cheer her up-when suddenly, Galdorssia is invaded by a neighboring country that's joined forces with the demons!

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 08 (C

YEN ON

SEP250364

(W) Rui Tsukiyo (A) Mika Pikazo

Lugh barely eked out a victory against his friend Naoise, who turned against humanity. Lugh swears to put a stop to the snake demon that orchestrated this tragedy between friends. He heads for the warfront, and crosses paths with someone he'd met in Dia's homeland. Setanta wants a rematch, but Lugh's planning an extremely long-range sniper shot.

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

MAGICAL REVOLUTION REINCARNATED PRINCESS GENIUS NOVEL SC VOL

YEN ON

SEP250348

(W) Piero Karasu (A) Yuri Kisaragi

Seven stories connecting the members of the magical revolution! Follow a day in the lives of Anis and Euphie after they just met. Witness Lainie come face-to-face with Ilia's past. Listen in on a mother-daughter discussion between Sylphine and Anis. Learn of the conflict that lies in Tilty's heart…and pray that these warm, happy times will last forever.

In Shops: Jan 07, 2026

