Before Dark Web, The First Appearance Of Spider-Clone Ben Reilly

Okay, so they didn't know this would be Ben Reilly. Not back then, anyway. The cloned Spider-Man, Peter Parker, who was meant to have passed on, would be revived in the nineties. Believed to be the real Peter Parker, while Peter Parker was believed to be the clone, until that was revealed to be a mistake when Marvel editorial completely changed their mind about the matter…. well it all began here, in Amazing Spider-Man #149. Currently up for auction from Heritage Auctions, graded at 8.5 by CGC, going under the hammer today, and currently with bids totalling $164. For now.

The Amazing Spider-Man #149 (Marvel, 1975) CGC VF+ 8.5 White pages. Origin and "death" of the Jackal. First appearance of the Spider-Man clone. Gwen Stacy clone appearance. Gil Kane cover. Ross Andru art. Overstreet 2022 VF 8.0 value = $96; VF/NM 9.0 value = $211. CGC census 9/22: 173 in 8.5, 701 higher.

This comes ahead of the return of Ben Reilly, recently headlining the Amazing Spider-Man comic book while Peter Parker was incapacitated. Kicked to the curb by the corporation controlling him. And now returning to prominence with fellow rejected clone Madelyne Pryor in the upcoming Spider-Man/X-Men event, Dark Web, the existence of which Bleeding Cool scooped back in February. Might this event draw a spotlight on Ben Reilly's origins almost fifty years ago once more?

Dark Web by Zeb Wells and Adam Kubert will see Spider-Man and the X-Men joining forces against the two wronged clones teaming up as Chasm and Goblin Queen to raise hell across the Marvel Universe and bring back the events of Inferno. Dark Web will be bookended by two one-shots, subtitled Dusk and Dawn, and will continue the story in the pages of Zeb Wells' run on Amazing Spider-Man. The saga will tie into various limited series, including Gold Goblin, Mary Jane & Black Cat, Dark Web: Ms Marvel and Dark Web: X-Men.

