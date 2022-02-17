Marvel To Publish "Dark Web" Comic Book Series

Marvel Comics has trademarked the phrase "Dark Web" for "Printed comic books; printed periodicals in the field of comic book stories and artwork; printed posters. Providing online entertainment, namely, non-downloadable comic books and graphic novels." Might this be the name of an upcoming Spider-Man event? Or something different?

The dark web in reality consists of websites that exist on darkness, overlay networks that use the Internet but require specific software, configurations, or authorization to access. Through the dark web, private computer networks can communicate and conduct business anonymously without divulging identifying information, such as a user's location. The darknets which constitute the dark web include small, friend-to-friend peer-to-peer networks, as well as large, popular networks such as Tor, Freenet, I2P, and Riffle operated by public organizations and individuals. But for Marvel? Sounds like a way to sell Spider-Man comic books.

Marvel is also trademarking "Iron Cat" which suggests a return for Black Cat to her Iron Man costume is in the offing, as well as "Midnight Sons" – a previous name for the supernatural superheroic line at Marvel Comics, such as Ghost Rider, Blade and Morbius. Is it time for that to be revived as well? They have revived everything else it seems. There are also trademarks registered for other recent published properties such as the Infinity comic Spider-Bot, the Christmas one-shot Timeless and the new Peter Milligan/Mike Allred X-Men comic book X-Cellent, the upcoming Judgment Day crossover but only by its Avengers X-Men Eternals abbreviation, A.X.E., the Captain Cater character now getting her own series from Marvel Comics, and the Tom Taylor Dark Ages series. Say, maybe Dark Web could be a sequel to Dark Ages, yet to be announced?

I guess we should keep an eye on the upcoming Marvel solicitations for May and June 2022. This would seem to be what this trademark registration was timed to cover.