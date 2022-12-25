Beowulf & The Edge From New Publisher ComicsBurgh in March 2023

ComicsBurgh is a brand new comic book publisher who launched at shows earlier this year but which will have its first titles solicited through Diamond Comic Distributors for March 2023, with the previously Kickstartered Beowulf #1 by Grant Lankard and Antonio Brandao, and The Edge #1 by Marvin Wynn and Mark Louie Vuycankiat. It will be followed by The Edge – Phantoms/C.H.E.S.S. currently on Zoop. C.H.E.S.S. was formerly published by Second Sight Press, but that's probably a tale for another day soonish.

I wanted to announce that Beowulf #4 and all subsequent issues will be published by Comicsburgh, the publisher of Marvin Wynn's The Edge. The comic book will remain the same. The only difference will be that Comicsburgh is going to help me get distribution.

BEOWULF #1 (OF 6)

COMICSBURGH

JAN231444

(W) Grant Lankard (A) Antonio Brandao, Grant Lankard (CA) Ariel Medel, Saul Shavanas

A 13-year old girl learns that her cat has magic powers when they have simultaneous visions of a dragon waking from a thousand year nap. Their plan is to seek out the reincarnation of the legendary warrior, Beowulf, to face off against the dragon but unfortunately he's more 30-something slacker than dragon slayer.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023 SRP: 3.99

THE EDGE #1 (MR)

COMICSBURGH

JAN231445

(W) Marvin Wynn (A / CA) Mark Louie Vuycankiat

Infected by the super steroid The Edge, Revenant is on a rampage to eliminate Richard

Tartabull. Can the strike team placed between them stop Revenant? Or will they all spread the infection of The Edge further?

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023 SRP: 3.99

And to come… by Alfred Paige, Marvin Wynn, Mike Lynch, Beezzz Studio & Saida Temofonte…