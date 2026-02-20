Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: energon, Ghost Machine, odin, spawn

Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2026 – Odin, She-Spawn, Destruction

Image Comics full solicits and solicitations for May 2026 - Odin, She-Spawn, If Destruction Be Our Lot and Of The Earth

Article Summary Explore Image Comics' May 2026 solicitations with new series Odin, She-Spawn, If Destruction Be Our Lot, and more

Dive into genres like horror, sci-fi, superheroes, eco-noir, and steampunk with top creators and major debuts

Major ongoing titles continue, including Savage Dragon, Spawn, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Monstress, and The Darkness

Spotlight on new collected editions, trade paperbacks, and deluxe hardcovers expanding Image's rich library

Image Comics May 2026 solicits and solicitations include hallucinogenic cosmic horror, dystopian robot existentialism, eco-noir terror and Savage Dragon getting it on again. Odin #1, a hallucinogenic horror event from James Tynion IV, Marguerite Bennett, and Letizia Cadonici, plunging readers into a nightmarish Norwegian forest where neo-Nazi occultists summon something far older and more indifferent than any god. If Destruction Be Our Lot #1, a dystopian sci-fi adventure from Matthew Rosenberg, Mark Elijah Rosenberg, and Andy MacDonald, where extinct humanity's robotic remnants grapple with purpose, addiction, and an unexpectedly lonely animatronic Abraham Lincoln. Also debuting are the steampunk action miniseries Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie #1 by Madeleine Holly-Rosing and Joe Benitez, the neo-noir eco-horror Of the Earth #1 featuring Charlie Adlard's return to floppies alongside Chris Condon and Andrew Ehrich, and the superhero saviour tale She-Spawn #1 by Gail Simone and Ig Guara.

ODIN #1 (OF 9)

2026-05-20

40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $4.99 US

HORROR

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Green Room meets Midsommar in JAMES TYNION's most relentless Horror story yet!

Adela will do anything for the perfect story. Including going undercover with Neo Nazi punks headed to the frozen forests of Norway under the misbegotten belief that they can summon Odin and achieve their promised white destiny. But what awaits them in the woods is far older and stranger than any of them can comprehend. And no gods are coming to answer their prayers for help.

Multiple Eisner Award-winning creator JAMES TYNION IV (Exquisite Corpses), no-holds-barred writer MARGUERITE BENNETT (Witchblade), rising star artist LETIZIA CADONICI (House of Slaughter), and Eisner Award-winning colorist JORDIE BELLAIRE (Redlands) conjure a hallucinogenic horror story that leaves absolutely no taboo unbroken.

STORY JAMES TYNION IV, MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART LETIZIA CADONICI, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

COVER B (1:10) LETIZIA CADONICI

COVER C (1:25) CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER D (1:50) MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER E (1:100) JAE LEE

COVER F BLANK SKETCH

IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT #1

2026-05-06

48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $4.99 US

SCIENCE FICTION, DYSTOPIAN

SERIES PREMIERE

GIANT-SIZED FIRST ISSUE!

Humanity is extinct and all that remains are the robots who once helped us. Despite the computer viruses, electricity addiction, and rampant cannibalism, the robots are happier now doing their jobs in peace. But not an animatronic Abraham Lincoln. He just wants a friend.

Brilliant artist Andy MacDonald (Doctor Strange, Wonder Woman), and adequate writers Mark Elijah Rosenberg (Approaching the Unknown, Year Million) and Matthew Rosenberg (WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank) bring you an ongoing sci-fi adventure about finding purpose, preventing World War 4, and really lonely robots.

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG, MARK ELIJAH ROSENBERG

ART ANDY MACDONALD, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY MACDONALD

COVER B JEROME OPEÑA

COVER C (1:10) TBA

COVER D (1:25) JAMES HARREN

COVER E (1:50) TRADD MOORE

COVER F (1:75) TRADD MOORE (FOIL $5.99)

LAUNCH OF THE MONTH

THE CUTTING GARDEN HC

2026-09-02

128 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $24.99 US

LITERARY, HORROR

ADVANCE SOLICIT

A mysterious young girl seeks out a florist to deliver a painful truth that will forever change them both in this tender gothic drama about our need for love and the creatures we become in its absence.

On a quiet street in early twentieth-century New Orleans, a florist works through the night to craft a floral arrangement for a peculiar customer—a precocious young girl named Adeil who pays the florist in stories. For every new flower the florist adds to the bouquet, Adeil offers another dissonant detail in her narrative: a chance meeting with a disillusioned jazz singer, a dilapidated family home, an idyllic life on the fringes of an imperfect world. As dawn approaches and the arrangement takes shape, the florist is left to piece together the final details of Adeil's mysterious life and ponder what this means for her own story.

From Eisner Award-winning writer Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird, Precious Metal) and rising-star watercolor artist Erin Connally comes The Cutting Garden, a gorgeously rendered meditation on companionship, family, and sacrifice.

STORY DARCY VAN POELGEEST

ART ERIN CONNALLY, ADITYA BIDIKAR

COVER A ERIN CONNALLY

LADY MECHANIKA: THE MECHANICAL MENAGERIE #1 (OF 4)

2026-05-06

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

STEAMPUNK, ACTION/ADVENTURE

MINISERIES PREMIERE

BENITEZ IS BACK on a brand new LADY MECHANIKA story by guest writer MADELEINE HOLLY-ROSING (Boston Metaphysical Society)!

Lewis, Fred, and Allie stumble upon an abandoned amusement park and inadvertently awaken something that should have remained forgotten. Meanwhile, Lady Mechanika and Inspector Singh investigate the whereabouts of Mistress Grimm and her elusive Reapers!

STORY MADELEINE HOLLY-ROSING

ART JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL

COVER A JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL, SABINE RICH

COVER B JOE BENITEZ, SABINE RICH

COVER C (1:10) JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL

OF THE EARTH #1 (OF 6)

2026-05-20

40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $4.99 US

HORROR

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Legendary artist CHARLIE ADLARD (THE WALKING DEAD) joins writers CHRIS CONDON (THAT TEXAS BLOOD) & ANDREW EHRICH, colorist PIP MARTIN (EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING), letterer HASSAN OTSMANEELHAOU (ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS), and designer MIKE TIVEY (NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT) for his triumphant return to Image Comics in this neo-noir-tinged eco-horror miniseries that is Blood Simple meets John Carpenter's The Thing.

Tabitha 'Tabby' Black flees a sordid life for her quiet hometown of Solitude, Texas and the comfort of her Gramma's home where she was raised. Only home isn't what it once was…. and neither is Gramma.

STORY CHRIS CONDON, ANDREW EHRICH

ART CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER A CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER B JACOB PHILLIPS

SHE-SPAWN #1 (OF 5)

2026-05-06

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Jessica Priest has been a soldier, an assassin, a superhero, and a mother. Now, she has to take on the role of savior to protect a small child from an angelic cult set on sacrificing him in the name of their God.

A new SPAWN UNIVERSE miniseries by acclaimed writer GAIL SIMONE of X-MEN and BIRDS OF PREY fame. She offers a fresh, distinct look at SHE-SPAWN as she joins artist IG GUARA, bringing the perilous journey of She-Spawn to life.

STORY GAIL SIMONE

ART IG GUARA

COVER A IG GUARA

COVER B FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER C BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)

COVER D BRETT BOOTH

COVER E BRETT BOOTH

SUPER EGO: THE SHORT COMICS OF JASON LATOUR TP

2026-05-06

176 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $16.99 US

SATIRE, SUPERHEROES, SLICE-OF-LIFE

SUPER EGO collects the short comics work of writer/artist JASON LATOUR (co-creator of Marvel's popular character Spider-Gwen, co-creator of the award winning SOUTHERN BASTARDS at Image). It's a solo comics variety show that blends, bleeds and blurs Satire, Superheroes & Slice-Of-Life.

STORY JASON LATOUR

ART JASON LATOUR

COVER A JASON LATOUR

ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2026 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-05-06

40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

The biggest year in Energon Universe history is here, with all new stories from the worlds of TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, VOID RIVALS and beyond in this new printing of the FCBD 2026 special.

Join the biggest names in comics for both a perfect jumping on point into the Energon Universe and a can't miss experience for long-time fans.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART JASON HOWARD, CONOR HUGHES, TOM REILLY, PATRICIO DELPECHE, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A PYE PARR

COVER B HOWARD PORTER, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER C JASON HOWARD

COVER D (1:25) CONOR HUGHES

COVER E (1:50) CEDRIC POULAT

CAPES #7

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

NEW STORY ARC

ALL NEW INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE STORIES START HERE! The acclaimed team of BENITO CERENO and MARK ENGLERT introduce the biggest mission in CAPES history! With INVINCIBLE off-planet fighting the Viltrumite War and the new Guardians of the Globe battling The Order, now's the time for Capes, Inc to become the face of superpowered crimefighting. But has Bolt already made the one mistake that could doom CAPES?

Plus, the FIRST APPEARANCE of ELLA MENTAL, all-new INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE character from the soon to be hit Invincible VS game, in the first chapter of new backup stories by Invincible creators ROBERT KIRKMAN and CORY WALKER!

STORY BENITO CERENO, ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART MARK ENGLERT, CORY WALKER

COVER A MARK ENGLERT

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C GLEB MELNIKOV

COVER D DIKE RUAN

COVER E SANFORD GREENE

COVER F CORY WALKER

HORNSBY & HALO #0

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SUPERNATURAL

Among us are…the Unbelievables! A bold new era begins as Rose and Zach—now living under the same roof—really put to the test whether Heaven and Hell can coexist on Earth! But a new player arrives in Warwick—the Trillion Dollar Kid, who has a dangerous mission only Rose and Zach can help him with. As the two spawns of heaven and hell learn that money can't buy everything, the Trillion Dollar Kid discovers there's more unbelievable people in the world than he ever imagined.

STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART PETER SNEJBJERG, JOHN KALISZ

COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG, JOHN KALISZ

COVER B GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

THE ROCKETFELLERS #0

2026-05-20

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE

Among us are…the Unbelievables! A bold new era begins as the Rocketfeller family picks up the pieces after Roland's death disappearance, and are now caretakers of their deadliest foe, the amnesiac Raina Rocketfeller. But they're not the only ones looking for Roland, as the Trillion Dollar Kid makes his world debut—and the family from the future recalls what it was like to begin their life in our present.

STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C LEILA LEIZ, JOHN KALISZ

GIANT-SIZE YOUNGBLOOD (ONE-SHOT)

2026-05-XX

72 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $4.99 US

SUPERHEROES

The Youngblood team investigates a mysterious island and its secret inhabitants.

STORY ROB LIEFELD

ART ROB LIEFELD

COVER A ROB LIEFELD

COVER B ROB LIEFELD

COVER C V KEN MARION

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! B&W #1 (OF 2)

2026-05-27

56 PAGES • B&W (BLACK & WHITE)

T+ • $6.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, HORROR

BACK FROM THE DEPTHS IN SILVERSCREEN BLACK & WHITE! Acclaimed creators DAN WATTERS (Batman: Dark Patterns, Destro), RAM V (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Batman: Detective Comics), and MATTHEW ROBERTS (MANIFEST DESTINY) rise from the depths to present the first two issues of their acclaimed series in remastered stunning black & white.

Years after the events of the original film, Journalist Kate Marsden hunts for a notorious serial killer in the heart of the Amazon. Hot on the trail of this madman, she soon encounters an unexpected new threat—but is he friend or foe? Or is he simply…THE CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON?

STORY RAM V, DAN WATTERS

ART MATTHEW ROBERTS

COVER A MATTHEW ROBERTS

COVER B MARK CHIARELLO

BLOOD & THUNDER #13

2026-05-13

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

NEW STORY ARC

BLOOD IS IN THE LAST PLACE SHE EXPECTED! After the surprising conclusion of the previous issue, Blood finds herself in an impossible situation and desperate to get the odds back in her favor.

But without Thunder, the galaxy's most wanted woman will need to find new allies…

STORY BENITO CERENO

ART E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

COVER A E.J. SU, DEE CUNNIFFE

COVER B NICK ROCHE, JOSH BURCHAM

COVER C (1:10) KAREN S. DARBOE

COVER D (1:25) PETE WOODS

CORPSE KNIGHT #2 (OF 6)

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

As Foy and her undead father begin their quest, they encounter evil beyond comprehension. But in these woods, it may be man who poses an even greater threat than monsters…

STORY MICHAEL CHAVES

ART MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI

COVER A MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI

COVER B MATIAS BERGARA

COVER C (1:10) TONČI ZONJIĆ (STORYBOOK VARIANT)

COVER D (1:25) NIMIT MALAVIA (STAINED GLASS VARIANT)

COVER E (1:50) MICHAEL WALSH

THE DARKNESS #5

2026-05-20

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

More secrets. More betrayals. While Jackie reveals his power to a trusted friend, another prepares to stab him in the back. But it's not all bad news for the Franchetti crime family! With a little help from his murderous Darklings, Jackie begins to turn the tide against the Russian mob—and just in time, too. His Uncle Frankie is out of his coma, and seeing visitors… Plus, celebrating springtime, collect the pair of CAMILLA D'ERRICO variants for WITCHBLADE and THE DARKNESS!

STORY MARC SILVESTRI

ART AGUSTIN PADILLA, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER A AGUSTIN PADILLA, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B CAMILLA D'ERRICO, EVA TOKER

COVER C (1:25) CAMILLA D'ERRICO, EVA TOKER

COVER D (1:50) CAMILLA D'ERRICO

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19

2026-05-13

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

With Zyanya still missing, the Gunslinger carves a bloody path across the West in search of his one true friend. But when he finds her, he is shocked to discover who is responsible for her disappearance.

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART JORDI ARMENGOL

COVER A PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER B PATRIC REYNOLDS

DEATH FIGHT FOREVER #4 (OF 5)

2026-05-20

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

Thwarted again, Marla and Bash storm Slyther Corp Tower to face the multiverse's deadliest force: middle management. It seems every auditor, analyst, and brand manager in the building is locked, loaded, and ready to die for their transdimensional CEO, the cobra-headed demon, Lord Slyther. It's the most violent quarterly review in history.

STORY ANDREW MACLEAN

ART SAM MCKENZIE

COVER A ANDREW MACLEAN

COVER B SAM MCKENZIE

COVER C (1:25) JIM MAHFOOD

D'ORC #4

2026-05-13

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

D'orc is stuck between rival goblin gangs and the giant three-headed Thrawg they hunt. It's all spears and teeth in this one. D'orc is learning in life that you end up a shish kebab or a chew toy. Slobbering will happen, but at least one piece of D'orc will get closer to his destination.

STORY BRETT BEAN

ART BRETT BEAN, JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

COVER A BRETT BEAN, JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

COVER B SKOTTIE YOUNG

ESCAPE #7

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

The smash-hit series returns! Milton's daring plan comes to a head as he sabotages the Titan cannon from within, but escape means facing an army, a vengeful Colonel, and impossible odds. The explosive new arc begins here, and not everyone makes it out alive.

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART DANIEL ACUÑA

COVER A DANIEL ACUÑA

COVER B TONI FEJZULA

EXQUISITE CORPSES #13

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $4.99 US

Twelve killers were dropped into Oak Valley on Halloween night to determine the fate of the country. Now, dawn breaks and winner takes all as the final battle draws to a close. Who will survive…and what will be left of them? The first season of the breakout horror phenomenon concludes with blood and glory from multiple Eisner Award winner James Tynion IV (The Nice House by the Sea) and Eisner Award nominee Michael Walsh (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein)!

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART MICHAEL WALSH

COVER A MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

COVER C MICHAEL WALSH (POLYBAG VARIANT WITH COLLECTIBLE CARD $6.99)

COVER D TBA (STEALTH VARIANT)

COVER E (1:25) DAVID ROMERO

COVER F (1:50) JAVIER FERNANDEZ

COVER G (1:100) JAE LEE

FERAL #23

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

Elsie and the cats must pull off a JAILBREAK from the CDC! But it's way harder than they thought. And do they even want to escape if there's a human SERIAL KILLER roaming the halls? Plus, someone still needs to rescue Moosh before he's PUT DOWN!

STORY TONY FLEECS

ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ, BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A TONE RODRIGUEZ, TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS

COVER B TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER, ALLEN PASSALAQUA

COVER C (1:10) TONE RODRIGUEZ, TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS

FINAL BOSS #6

2026-05-27

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

The first electrifying issue in a new story arch starts here! After a bone-crushing confrontation with the Witch Queen Ritual. Tommy Brazen leveled up and unlocked some remarkable new found abilities! Raising his XP! Before he has a chance to rest he is thrown right back into the lions den!

STORY TYLER KIRKHAM

ART TYLER KIRKHAM, DAVID MILLER, IFAN NOOR

COVER A TYLER KIRKHAM

COVER B JORDAN GUNDERSON

COVER C NARCELIO SOUSA

COVER D (1:25) NARCELIO SOUSA

COVER E (1:50) JORDAN GUNDERSON

COVER F (1:100) TYLER KIRKHAM (MATTE FOIL)

FIREBORN #2

2026-05-27

48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $4.99 US

NYC vs FIREBORN. Following the incendiary events of issue one – Aaron is brought in for questioning by the NYPD. Meanwhile, even BIGGER threats from the world beneath converge upon the city with the aims of claiming the dragon egg from Aaron. Hope arises in the form of an unlikely new ally. THE SMASH HIT FANTASY-SUPERHERO FUSION CONTINUES HERE!

STORY CURT PIRES, FRANKLIN JONAS

ART PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER A PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER B PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER C (1:15) PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)

COVER D (1:25) PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)

COVER E (1:50) FRANCESCO TOMASELLI ($5.99)

COVER F FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

THE FORGED #10

2026-05-13

48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $6.99 US

NEW STORY ARC

"GALAXY'S MOST WANTED!"

The Forged are bred for unshakable loyalty to the Eternal Empress, to win at any cost. But now Victory and her team have done the unthinkable, siding with the "Phobes" of T-space to defend them against the Eternal's plan of impending genocide. But the Empire has not stood 10,000 years by suffering traitors, and now Vic must out-run, out-gun, and out-think a galaxy that is screaming for her—and her sisters'—head.

STORY GREG RUCKA, ERIC TRAUTMANN

ART MIKE HENDERSON

COVER A MIKE HENDERSON

FREE PLANET #12

2026-05-13

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

"More than simply a Best Comic of the Year —it may just be a Best of All Time." –ComicBook.com

Amid the Interplanetary Development Alliance's crushing embargo, a mineral-rich asteroid could be the planet Lutheria's salvation; but the Alliance has its own plans for the asteroid, leading to a violent clash on its surface. Meanwhile, dissension within the Freedom Guard grows, with virulent disagreements, a love triangle exposed, and a shocking, brutal death.

STORY AUBREY SITTERSON

ART JED DOUGHERTY

COVER A JED DOUGHERTY

COVER B JED DOUGHERTY

G.I. JOE #22

2026-05-20

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

HUNT FOR ENERGON!

After the stunning conclusion to DREADNOK WAR, the Joes and Cobra are in a race to find Energon across the world. But the man known as Crystal Ball has horrifying plans for them all…

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER C BEN OLIVER

COVER D (1:10) TONČI ZONJIĆ

COVER E (1:50) ANDREA MILANA

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #328

2026-05-13

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

THE SECRET OF SNAKE-EYES REVEALED?

As Dawn infiltrates the Terror Drome, she learns a shocking secret about Snake-Eyes from their time in Springfield…one that could doom their future!

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART ANDREW KRAHNKE, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A LEE WEEKS, DAVE STEWART

COVER B LEE WEEKS

COVER C (1:10) STEVE BEACH (GEARS OF JOE VARIANT)

GHOST MACHINE: THE OFFICIAL GUIDEBOOK #2 (OF 5)

2026-05-06

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

How old is Recoat? Who is Widow X? How does the Time Tank tie all of the Unnamed together? This limited series continues to answer those question and more, collecting all-new entries teasing tantalizing stories to come from across its hit titles! With interior character art from Ghost Machine's all-star artists, don't miss the outstanding classic homage covers that let you decide what '80s inspired guidebook look you want to collect! This second volume covers the second half of The Unnamed from Johnny Appleseed to Zigzag the three-eyed zebra!

STORY GEOFF JOHNS, BRAD MELTZER, PETER J. TOMASI

ART GARY FRANK, BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

GHOST PEPPER #11

2026-05-13

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

The shocking truth is exposed as the world moves toward an inevitable fate… Loloi and her friends are at the mercy of an unexpected foe.

STORY LUDO LULLABI

ART LUDO LULLABI, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A LUDO LULLABI

COVER B RYAN SOOK

COVER C (1:10) FRÉDÉRIC PHAM CHUONG

COVER D (1:25) JAY ANACLETO, ROMULO FAJARDO JR

COVER E (1:50) ANDREA MILANA

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #55

2026-05-20

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

When the Gunslinger was pulled from his own time, it caused a series of events that put the entire fabric of reality in jeopardy. Now, those that are meant to protect this reality of on the hunt!

STORY TODD MCFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A IG GUARA

COVER B IG GUARA

HYDE STREET #13

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

THE BUTCHER, Part Three

Now that we've seen exactly why he's called The Butcher, we feel the trembling of every Resident shocked to their core. Next on Butcher's list: the agoraphobic Miss Goodbody. Judging by the cover, they have a nice chat.

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B FRANCIS PORTELA, BRAD ANDERSON

IN YOUR SKIN #2 (OF 4)

2026-05-20

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $4.99 US

Ayesha Sen feels trapped in her own skin. An aging actress in a youth-obsessed Bollywood culture, she can feel the control of her life slipping away – but when an obsessed fan lands on her trailer's doorstep, she'll soon find herself free of her old body. Is this just a new prison, or a chance at a new start?

STORY ADITYA BIDIKAR

ART SOM

COVER A SOM

COVER B (1:10) DANI

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #9

2026-05-20

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

Battle Beast and Prince Salaka both stand on the precipice of winning their most important battles… but who is that looming in the sky above?

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER A RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10) CHRIS BURNHAM, BRIAN REBER

COVER D (1:25) LUDO LULLABI

COVER E (1:50) CROM

COVER F (1:100) JOHN AMOR

COVER G RYAN OTTLEY & ANNALISA LEONI

KAYA #35

2026-05-13

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

The Mutant Duke Borgo attempts to awaken the slumbering Dragon-God, Jin confronts the reality of Razel's plan, and Kaya befriends new members of the circus troop she rides with.

STORY WES CRAIG

ART WES CRAIG

COVER A WES CRAIG

COVER B SHAWN CRYSTAL

KING SPAWN #57

2026-05-20

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

Al Simmons becomes the target of a secret government task force. Not for the purpose of killing him, but in an attempt to steal his powers and create a new breed of solider.

STORY TODD MCFARLANE

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A YILDIRAY ÇINAR

COVER B MIRKO COLAK

LOST FANTASY #10

2026-05-27

48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $4.99 US

FALL OF THE HUNTERS PART TWO

Still reeling from the all out assault of the prior issue, Henry and the rest of the Great Hunters prepare to strike back. But do they have what it takes to bring Edge down for good?

STORY CURT PIRES

ART LUCA CASALANGUIDA

COVER A LUCA CASALANGUIDA

COVER B MAXI DALLO

COVER C (1:15) LUCA CASALANGUIDA (5.99)

COVER D (1:25) MAXI DALLO ($5.99)

MALEVOLENT #5

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

Someone has been feeding a monstrous Mal and directing it towards specific targets, weaponizing it in a way the team has never seen before. Can Morgan stop it before it's too powerful to defeat?

STORY JUSTIN JORDAN

ART JOHN BIVENS, FELIPE SOBREIRO

COVER A JOHN BIVENS, FELIPE SOBREIRO

MONSTRESS #62

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

In the absence of the Lord Doctor, a power vacuum has opened in the Blood Court, throwing the politics of the Known World into chaos. As Maika and her friends struggle to adapt to recent changes, they'll have to forge a new path alongside unexpected allies.

STORY MARJORIE LIU

ART SANA TAKEDA

COVER A SANA TAKEDA

NARCO #3 (OF 5)

2026-05-20

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

Marcus uncovers more evidence, and it's pointing in every direction. Friends contradict facts. Memories feel unreliable. As paranoia tightens its grip, Marcus must confront a terrifying possibility… the killer isn't a stranger. It might be someone he trusts or something far darker hiding in plain sight.

STORY DOUG WAGNER

ART DANIEL HILLYARD

COVER A DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART

COVER B DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART

RED ROOTS #2

2026-05-20

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

E • $3.99 US

Kate's day and what little remains of the killer's life take an unexpected, nightmarish turn.

STORY LORENZO DE FELICI

ART LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

REDCOAT #19

2026-05-20

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

The senses-shattering consequences of last issue puts both immortal British soldier Simon Pure and genius physicist Albert Einstein on a path they will never be able to come back from. At least, not without paying an enormous price.

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B CHRISTIAN ALAMY, MORRY HOLLOWELL

ROYALS #2 (OF 6)

2026-05-06

40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $4.99 US

It's big trouble for Paul and Castor Wahng when their telepathic poker hustle catches up to them. And as usual, Paul pays the price for Castor's brash actions. Now Paul must fight for his life through the bustling streets of Seoul!

Eisner Award-winning writer Derek Kirk Kim (The Last Mermaid, Same Difference) and rising star artist Jacob Perez (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) invite you to the shadowy back alleys of Seoul, South Korea, for a thrilling, mind-bending crime caper unlike any other!

STORY DEREK KIRK KIM

ART JACOB PEREZ

COVER A JACOB PEREZ

COVER B DEREK KIRK KIM

SAVAGE DRAGON #281

2026-05-13

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

Malcolm Dragon returns home from Russia to find that the world has changed and life has moved on without him. Now he has to try and put his life back together.

STORY ERIK LARSEN

ART ERIK LARSEN

COVER A ERIK LARSEN

COVER B ERIK LARSEN

COVER C BRYAN HITCH

THE SCORCHED #53

2026-05-27

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

Jessica and the Team just broke international law and have come under the scrutiny of several major world powers. One of them, however, has an offer to make. One that might change everything.

STORY TODD MCFARLANE

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B DON AGUILLO

THE SEASONS #11

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

Spring awakens to a bittersweet reunion, her sisters are alive, but the world has fallen. The ancient truth behind the Ringleader's trap is revealed. As the Seasons prepare for a final reckoning, Spring realizes nobody will listen to her plan. Sometimes saving everyone means standing alone.

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART PAUL AZACETA

COVER A PAUL AZACETA

COVER B TULA LOTAY

SPAWN #378

2026-05-27

24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

Angelic forces have Spawn pinned down in a small town. They have chosen a scorched-earth policy. No one leaves, and no one survives. But a surprising ally arrives that might just help tip the scales in Spawn's favor.

STORY TODD MCFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B DON AGUILLO

SUPER CREEPSHOW #3 (OF 5)

2026-05-20

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR…

James Harren (Rumble, Ultramega) brings you the story of a fallen hero that led to dire consequences for the fate of alien races across the galaxy.

Then, Brandon Thomas (Excellence, Horizon) and Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy) tell the cautionary tale of playing with fate… it may just ensure a worse destiny!

STORY JAMES HARREN, BRANDON THOMAS

ART JAMES HARREN, JUANN CABAL

COVER A PYE PARR

COVER B JAMES HARREN

COVER C (1:10) JUANN CABAL, FARÉS MAESE

THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #4 (OF 5)

2026-05-06

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

Daniel receives a visitor with a familiar knock, and Edward explains that Asenath has left abruptly, leaving him to pick up the pieces of his life. After renovating his old family home, Edward's behaviour once again takes a turn for the worse, as Asenath Waite seeks a new place to live.

STORY SIMON BIRKS

ART WILLI ROBERTS

COVER A WILLI ROBERTS

COVER B LEIRIX

TIGRESS ISLAND #3 (OF 5)

2026-05-13

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

The girls make it out of the harem, but can they make it off the island? A warden with a bullwhip and pushup bra says "not on my watch." The chase is on!

STORY PATRICK KINDLON

ART EPHK

COVER A EPHK

COVER B EPHK (NSFW $9.99)

COVER C BEN NEWMAN

COVER D UNCLE EWAN

TRANSFORMERS #32

2026-05-13

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

ELITA 1'S AUTOBOT TEAM REVEALED!

Elita returns to Cybertron with a surprising new Autobot team – and their first mission is to defeat the Decepticons led by Shockwave. Can an unexpected weapon turn the tide in their favor?

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART JASON HOWARD, MIKE SPICER

COVER A DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER C JASON HOWARD, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER D (1:25) LEIRIX LI

COVER E (1:50) E.J. SU

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA #4 (OF 4)

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $4.99 US

SERIES FINALE

Christine comes face to face with The Phantom of The Opera. But who is the man under the mask?

STORY TYLER BOSS

ART MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B RYAN SOOK

COVER C (1:10) ANWITA CITRIYA (CONNECTING)

COVER D (1:25) RYAN SOOK (B&W CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT)

COVER E (1:50) TYLER BOSS

COVER F (1:75) ROSSI GIFFORD

VOID RIVALS #30

2026-05-27

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $3.99 US

THE QUINTESSON WAR is at its end! Sacrifices are made! Lives are lost! Life on the Sacred Ring will be changed forever! The most cataclysmic story of the Energon Universe ends here! (Next issue we'll check in on Skuxxoid to provide a bit of a breather, you're going to need it!)

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER C BEN OLIVER

COVER D (1:25) YASMINE PUTRI

COVER E (1:50) CHUMA HILL

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #136

2026-05-06

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

Found.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER C CLIFF RATHBURN (CONNECTING)

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #137

2026-05-20

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $3.99 US

A future uncertain.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER C CLIFF RATHBURN (CONNECTING)

WITCHBLADE #21

2026-05-13

32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $3.99 US

Who would build a machine that can suffer?" Jake and Sara's investigation into cyberterrorism and targeted murders begins to spiral, even as they close in on their prime suspect. And the enigmatic Aphrodite reveals herself to be far more than a simple killing machine…but does that make her any less dangerous? Plus, celebrating springtime, collect the pair of Camilla d'Errico variants for Witchblade and The Darkness!

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER A GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B CAMILLA D'ERRICO, EVA TOKER

COVER C (1:25) CAMILLA D'ERRICO, EVA TOKER

COVER D (1:50) CAMILLA D'ERRICO

BARRIER TP

2026-05-20

208 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $19.99 US

SCI-FI

From the Eisner Award-winning team behind The Private Eye, BARRIER is a shockingly prescient drama about violence, language, and illegal immigration…with a spectacular sci-fi twist.

When Texas rancher Liddy and Honduran immigrant Óscar collide on the U.S.-Mexico border, neither can understand the other's words—but both are forced to rely on trust when they're thrust into an unimaginable encounter. Told in English and Spanish without translation, Barrier is a visually stunning, genre-bending story that explores the walls we build between nations, cultures, and each other.

Collected for the first time in its original "widescreen" format—and perfectly complementing Image's new softcover edition of THE PRIVATE EYE—this gorgeous new edition contains the entire Harvey Award-winning miniseries.

STORY BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART MARCOS MARTÍN, MUNTSA VICENTE

COVER A MARCOS MARTÍN

BLOOD & THUNDER VOL. 2 TP

2026-05-13

152 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $16.99 US

Writer Benito Cereno (INVINCIBLE PRESENTS: ATOM EVE & REX SPLODE), acclaimed artist E.J. Su (TECH JACKET), and visionary creator Robert Kirkman (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD) continue the hunt for the universe's deadliest criminal.

As Blood, the galaxy's best bounty hunter, and Thunder, her pacifist sentient gun, pursue the universe's deadliest prison escapee, its trail delivers them to planets unlike any they've seen before.

But why does Prisoner X seem to know more about Blood's secret past than she does? Around every corner, the dynamic duo discover new friends, old enemies, LOTS of explosions, and robot sarcasm, of course.

Collects Blood & Thunder #7-12.

STORY BENITO CERENO

ART E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

COVER A E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

COVER B ARTHUR ADAMS, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

BLOODLETTER TP

2026-05-06

120 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

XX • $14.99 US

SUPERNATURAL

In this thrilling miniseries, Tasha Thornwall, known as THE BLOODLETTER, is a powerful mystical mercenary entrenched in the world's secretive underbelly. Once a CIA operative, she has lived in the shadows since being exposed by Al Simmons a decade ago. Now, driven by vengeance upon learning that Simmons has returned as Spawn, she embarks on a relentless mission to hunt him down.

This captivating story is brought to life by JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE, known for his work on DC Comics' The Shadow Cabinet, and TIM SEELEY, famed for HACK/SLASH and Nightwing, with stunning artistry by CHRISTIAN ROSADO.

Collects Bloodletter Issues #1-5.

STORY JOSEPH ILLIDGE, TIM SEELEY

ART CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER A CHRISTIAN ROSADO

THE BOOK OF JUSKO TP

2026-05-20

240 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

XX • $49.99 US

SUPERHEROES

The Book of Jusko showcases the very best of Joe Jusko's decades spanning career and painted legacy. In 1992, Joe Jusko's Marvel Masterpieces trading card set exploded into pop culture—redefining how the world saw superheroes with raw power, larger-than-life drama, and breathtaking realism in every brushstroke. It became a cultural landmark, inspiring generations of fans, artists, and collectors.

Now—due to overwhelming demand—we're opening the vaults to celebrate the full scope of Jusko's legendary career. Inside you'll discover iconic illustrations, rare and unpublished works, private commissions, trading cards, and personal archive pieces—some revealed here for the very first time.

This is the definitive collection of Joe Jusko's art—a must-have for anyone who treasures painted comics, fantasy illustration, or fine art.

STORY JOE JUSKO

ART JOE JUSKO

COVER A JOE JUSKO

CAPES, VOL. 1 TP

2026-05-27

144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $16.99 US

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE IN

RE-PRESENTING ROBERT KIRKMAN AND MARK ENGLERT'S CORNER OF THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE!

BOLT! KID THOR! KNOCK OUT! CAPTAIN COSMIC! CLAIRE VOYANT! BIG BRAIN! CAPTAIN CAPITALISM!

Welcome to Capes, Inc, employers of your favorite superheroes that protect New York City—well, at least when they're on the clock—from threats like MACHINE HEAD and TITAN.

But now they're caught in the crosshairs of an enemy unlike any other!

Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Mark Englert (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) supercharge this special remastering of the original CAPES miniseries with new art and dialogue, for the series that fans demanded RETURN!

Collects CAPES #1-6.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART MARK ENGLERT

COVER A RYAN OTTLEY, DAVE MCCAIG

COPRA MASTER COLLECTION BOOK 2 HC

2026-05-20

432 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $49.99 US

The revenge-fueled cult favorite dives deeper into the private lives of COPRA's expanding roster in this oversized, deluxe edition featuring rarely seen bonus art, character profiles, and behind-the-scenes process content.

Michel Fiffe hones his signature style, blending explosive colorful action with raw emotional storytelling that defies categorization.

Is it an avant-garde superhero story or a hyperviolent art comic? It's all of it. It's COPRA.

Collects issues #13-25 and "Copra Versus" issues #1-2.

STORY MICHEL FIFFE

ART MICHEL FIFFE

COVER A MICHEL FIFFE

DIE: LOADED, VOL. 1 TP

2026-05-06

176 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $9.99 US

HORROR, FANTASY/DARK FANTASY

DIE returns for an epic new story of a dark fantasy adventure game gone horrifically right or wonderfully wrong.

A year after their return from the hellish game world, the players gather for Chuck's wake. They've finished with the game. The game isn't finished with them.

The three-time Hugo Award-nominated series from Kieron Gillen (The Power Fantasy, The Wicked + The Divine) and Stephanie Hans (We Called Them Giants) is back. Get ready to roll initiative. Who's going to DIE this time?

STORY KIERON GILLEN

ART STEPHANIE HANS

COVER A STEPHANIE HANS

DUST TO DUST TP

2026-05-27

216 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $19.99 US

HORROR

Yellowstone meets Cormac McCarthy's Blood Meridian in this tale of a tormented Oklahoma sheriff and a scrappy photojournalist on the hunt for a serial killer at the height of the dust-choked Great Depression.

In the darkest days of the Great Depression, death rides the dust. As apocalyptic storms swallow the Oklahoma panhandle, the broken town of New Hope is gripped by a series of brutal murders. Sheriff Meadows, tormented by his past, joins forces with Sarah, a relentless photojournalist, to hunt a killer who moves like a ghost through the storm—leaving only bodies in his wake.

From comics legend JG Jones (Wanted) and co-writer Phil Bram comes a haunting, handpainted tale of survival, grief, and the violence that thrives when the world begins to rot.

Collects issues #1-8.

STORY J.G. JONES, PHIL BRAM

ART J.G. JONES

COVER A J.G. JONES

FEAR AGENT COMPENDIUM TP

2026-05-20

672 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

XX • $49.99 US

SCI-FI

The entirety of The New York Times best-selling Fear Agent saga—collected in one massive compendium!

When down-and-out alien exterminator Heath Huston stumbles upon a plot to wipe out humanity, he must put down the bottle and pick up the fight– as the last surviving Fear Agent.

This pulp sci-fi classic from writer Rick Remender (DEADLY CLASS, LOW) teams him with an all-star lineup of artists including Tony Moore (THE WALKING DEAD, Venom) and Jerome Opeña (SEVEN TO ETERNITY, Uncanny X-Force) across a galaxy-spanning, whiskey-soaked epic of redemption, revenge, and alien annihilation.

Collects Fear Agent #1–32 in a single 672-page volume for just $49.99.

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART TONY MOORE, JEROME OPEÑA

COVER A TONY MOORE

HECTOR PLASM: BORN INTO NIGHT BATTLES VOL. 1 TP

2026-05-27

160 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

XX • $16.99 US

FANTASY

First seen in INVINCIBLE over 15 years ago, Hector Plasm returns! In a world where the dead tell stories, Hector Plasm roams the earth as exorcist, con man, and shaman, confronting the supernatural at every turn.

Even ghosts tell stories…and the name whispered in hushed tones over the dying embers of campfires past is that of the drifter, the con man, the shaman, the witch doctor, the exorcist… HECTOR PLASM.

Join Hector, a modern-day member of an ancient cult whose duties dictate that he roam the earth to protect the living from the dead (and occasionally vice versa), as he battles ghosts, witches, demons, and even his most physical foe so far—BIGFOOT!

Bestselling writer Benito Cereno (Blood & Thunder, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve & Rex Splode) and critically acclaimed artists Nate Bellegarde (Nowhere Men) and Derek Hunter (Pretty Violent, DuckTales, Adventure Time) invite you into a sprawling world of paranormal investigation and hauntings both big and small.

Collects HECTOR PLASM: DE MORTUIS one-shot, HECTOR PLASM: TOTENTANZ one-shot, HECTOR PLASM: HUNT THE BIGFOOT #1-3.

STORY BENITO CERENO

ART NATE BELLEGARDE, DEREK HUNTER

COVER A DEREK HUNTER

HORNSBY & HALO, VOL. 2 TP

2026-05-06

184 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $16.99 US

Let there be…war? Now aware of their role in a peace agreement between Heaven and Hell, teenagers Rose Hornsby and Zachary Halo must deal with a pact that sent Hell's infant heir to a loving and nurturing home…and Heaven's infant heir to a home of deep cynicism and corruption.

All engineered with the promise that each child develop a more nuanced insight into coexisting with ancient enemies.

Only one problem: the kids want nothing to do with it. Oh, and one more problem: a rogue angel and demon make a blood pact to unravel the hard-fought peace and rekindle the flames of war. With Rose and Zach's backs to the corner, they must make a fateful choice: embrace their destiny…or destroy the cosmic order of the universe.

Collects HORNSBY & HALO #7-13.

STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART PETER SNEJBJERG, RAMON BACHS, JOHN KALISZ

COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG, JOHN KALISZ

JASON PEARSON'S BODY BAGS ARTIST'S EDITION HC

2026-09-23

XX PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T • $150 US

CRIME & MYSTERY

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The legendary Body Bags, a comic bursting with bounty hunters and cold-blooded killers with an energy never seen before, was created by a singular talent–Jason Pearson!

Each page of this modern comics masterpiece was written and drawn by Pearson, who considered the story of Mack (aka Clownface) and Panda the body of work that would most define his legacy.

This Artist's Edition of Jason Pearson's crowning achievement, Body Bags, collects the entire groundbreaking miniseries, plus short stories, covers, promo pieces, and more! Also included are scanned photocopies of Mchael Golden's covers from the original Body Bags miniseries.

Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible—ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special—are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn.

The Artist's Edition of Jason Pearson's work is an art book disguised as a comic collection. The only better way to see these pages is by looking over Pearson's shoulder at his drawing board!

STORY JASON PEARSON

ART JASON PEARSON

COVER A JASON PEARSON

TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE DELUXE EDITION HC

2026-08-12

168 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

T+ • $34.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE in the first-ever hardcover collection of the movie adaptations.

CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OFTHE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE IN STYLE!

When Optimus Prime and Megatron wage their final battle on Earth…from the ashes rises a whole new beginning for the Autobots and Decepticons that is truly More Than Meets The Eye!

Explore THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE like never before in this breathtaking deluxe hardcover that collects both adaptations of the iconic movie, just in time for fans to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Collects THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE #1-3 & THE TRANSFORMERS: THE ANIMATED MOVIE #1-4.

STORY RALPH MACCHIO, BOB BUDIANSKY

ART DON PERLIN, IAN AKIN, BRIAN GARVEY, DON FIGUEROA

COVER A SEAN MURPHY

COVER B DM EXCLUSIVE BY DON FIGUEROA & JOSH BURCHAM

TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER – BOT SWAP! OGN TP

2026-06-17

112 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) • TRIM SIZE (6X9)

E • $12.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION

ADVANCE SOLICIT

As Ballpoint struggles to fit in with his new Autobot friends, a mishap with an experimental weapon causes him to swap bodies with the most feared Decepticon of them all—Megatron!

Will Ballpoint's newfound size and strength finally garner him the acceptance he desires? Maybe!

Will the mighty Megatron really accept being placed in the itty-bitty body of the Worst Bot Ever? Of course not!

Brian "Smitty" Smith (Pea, Bee, and Jay) and Marz Jr. return for Ballpoint's next hilarious adventure in TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER—BOT SWAP!

STORY BRIAN 'SMITTY' SMITH

ART MARZ JR.

COVER A MARZ JR.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY: VICTORY, VOL. 6 TP

2026-05-06

140 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $16.99 US

The hit series comes to its mind-blowing conclusion with "SUPERIORITY."

We have traveled through the Undiscovered Country, and learned many of the secrets about what has become of the former United States of America in the decades since it sealed its borders.

Now, as the Outer Empires begin their invasion, only one question remains…who, or what, is Aurora?

Collects Undiscovered Country #31-36.

STORY CHARLES SOULE, SCOTT SNYDER

ART GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI, MATT WILSON

COVER A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

W0RLDTR33 DELUXE BOOK 1 HC

2026-08-12

492 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)

M • $49.99 US

HORROR

ADVANCE SOLICIT

A dark techno-thriller about hackers who discover a hidden layer of the internet that can reshape reality—and is rapidly learning how to control it. In 1999, Gabriel and his friends discovered the Undernet—a secret architecture to the internet. They charted their exploration on a message board called W0RLDTR33. Then they lost control.

Someone broke into W0RLDTR33–someone who welcomed the violent hold the Undernet had on them. At great personal cost, Gabriel and the others thought they sealed the Undernet away for good. They were wrong. And now the whole world will know the meaning of PH34R.

The first three arcs of the taboo-shattering series by Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (The Department of Truth, Exquisite Corpses) and superstar artist Fernando Blanco (Detective Comics) are collected here for the first time in deluxe hardcover format.

Collects issues #1-16, a cover gallery, and initial design material.

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART FERNANDO BLANCO, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A FERNANDO BLANCO

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!