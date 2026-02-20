Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: energon, Ghost Machine, odin, spawn
Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2026 – Odin, She-Spawn, Destruction
Image Comics full solicits and solicitations for May 2026 - Odin, She-Spawn, If Destruction Be Our Lot and Of The Earth
- Explore Image Comics' May 2026 solicitations with new series Odin, She-Spawn, If Destruction Be Our Lot, and more
- Dive into genres like horror, sci-fi, superheroes, eco-noir, and steampunk with top creators and major debuts
- Major ongoing titles continue, including Savage Dragon, Spawn, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Monstress, and The Darkness
- Spotlight on new collected editions, trade paperbacks, and deluxe hardcovers expanding Image's rich library
Image Comics May 2026 solicits and solicitations include hallucinogenic cosmic horror, dystopian robot existentialism, eco-noir terror and Savage Dragon getting it on again. Odin #1, a hallucinogenic horror event from James Tynion IV, Marguerite Bennett, and Letizia Cadonici, plunging readers into a nightmarish Norwegian forest where neo-Nazi occultists summon something far older and more indifferent than any god. If Destruction Be Our Lot #1, a dystopian sci-fi adventure from Matthew Rosenberg, Mark Elijah Rosenberg, and Andy MacDonald, where extinct humanity's robotic remnants grapple with purpose, addiction, and an unexpectedly lonely animatronic Abraham Lincoln. Also debuting are the steampunk action miniseries Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie #1 by Madeleine Holly-Rosing and Joe Benitez, the neo-noir eco-horror Of the Earth #1 featuring Charlie Adlard's return to floppies alongside Chris Condon and Andrew Ehrich, and the superhero saviour tale She-Spawn #1 by Gail Simone and Ig Guara.
ODIN #1 (OF 9)
2026-05-20
40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $4.99 US
HORROR
MINISERIES PREMIERE
Green Room meets Midsommar in JAMES TYNION's most relentless Horror story yet!
Adela will do anything for the perfect story. Including going undercover with Neo Nazi punks headed to the frozen forests of Norway under the misbegotten belief that they can summon Odin and achieve their promised white destiny. But what awaits them in the woods is far older and stranger than any of them can comprehend. And no gods are coming to answer their prayers for help.
Multiple Eisner Award-winning creator JAMES TYNION IV (Exquisite Corpses), no-holds-barred writer MARGUERITE BENNETT (Witchblade), rising star artist LETIZIA CADONICI (House of Slaughter), and Eisner Award-winning colorist JORDIE BELLAIRE (Redlands) conjure a hallucinogenic horror story that leaves absolutely no taboo unbroken.
STORY JAMES TYNION IV, MARGUERITE BENNETT
ART LETIZIA CADONICI, JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER A ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN
COVER B (1:10) LETIZIA CADONICI
COVER C (1:25) CHRISTIAN WARD
COVER D (1:50) MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER E (1:100) JAE LEE
COVER F BLANK SKETCH
IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT #1
2026-05-06
48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $4.99 US
SCIENCE FICTION, DYSTOPIAN
SERIES PREMIERE
GIANT-SIZED FIRST ISSUE!
Humanity is extinct and all that remains are the robots who once helped us. Despite the computer viruses, electricity addiction, and rampant cannibalism, the robots are happier now doing their jobs in peace. But not an animatronic Abraham Lincoln. He just wants a friend.
Brilliant artist Andy MacDonald (Doctor Strange, Wonder Woman), and adequate writers Mark Elijah Rosenberg (Approaching the Unknown, Year Million) and Matthew Rosenberg (WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank) bring you an ongoing sci-fi adventure about finding purpose, preventing World War 4, and really lonely robots.
STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG, MARK ELIJAH ROSENBERG
ART ANDY MACDONALD, FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A ANDY MACDONALD
COVER B JEROME OPEÑA
COVER C (1:10) TBA
COVER D (1:25) JAMES HARREN
COVER E (1:50) TRADD MOORE
COVER F (1:75) TRADD MOORE (FOIL $5.99)
LAUNCH OF THE MONTH
THE CUTTING GARDEN HC
2026-09-02
128 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $24.99 US
LITERARY, HORROR
ADVANCE SOLICIT
A mysterious young girl seeks out a florist to deliver a painful truth that will forever change them both in this tender gothic drama about our need for love and the creatures we become in its absence.
On a quiet street in early twentieth-century New Orleans, a florist works through the night to craft a floral arrangement for a peculiar customer—a precocious young girl named Adeil who pays the florist in stories. For every new flower the florist adds to the bouquet, Adeil offers another dissonant detail in her narrative: a chance meeting with a disillusioned jazz singer, a dilapidated family home, an idyllic life on the fringes of an imperfect world. As dawn approaches and the arrangement takes shape, the florist is left to piece together the final details of Adeil's mysterious life and ponder what this means for her own story.
From Eisner Award-winning writer Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird, Precious Metal) and rising-star watercolor artist Erin Connally comes The Cutting Garden, a gorgeously rendered meditation on companionship, family, and sacrifice.
STORY DARCY VAN POELGEEST
ART ERIN CONNALLY, ADITYA BIDIKAR
COVER A ERIN CONNALLY
LADY MECHANIKA: THE MECHANICAL MENAGERIE #1 (OF 4)
2026-05-06
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
STEAMPUNK, ACTION/ADVENTURE
MINISERIES PREMIERE
BENITEZ IS BACK on a brand new LADY MECHANIKA story by guest writer MADELEINE HOLLY-ROSING (Boston Metaphysical Society)!
Lewis, Fred, and Allie stumble upon an abandoned amusement park and inadvertently awaken something that should have remained forgotten. Meanwhile, Lady Mechanika and Inspector Singh investigate the whereabouts of Mistress Grimm and her elusive Reapers!
STORY MADELEINE HOLLY-ROSING
ART JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL
COVER A JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL, SABINE RICH
COVER B JOE BENITEZ, SABINE RICH
COVER C (1:10) JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL
OF THE EARTH #1 (OF 6)
2026-05-20
40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $4.99 US
HORROR
MINISERIES PREMIERE
Legendary artist CHARLIE ADLARD (THE WALKING DEAD) joins writers CHRIS CONDON (THAT TEXAS BLOOD) & ANDREW EHRICH, colorist PIP MARTIN (EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING), letterer HASSAN OTSMANEELHAOU (ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS), and designer MIKE TIVEY (NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT) for his triumphant return to Image Comics in this neo-noir-tinged eco-horror miniseries that is Blood Simple meets John Carpenter's The Thing.
Tabitha 'Tabby' Black flees a sordid life for her quiet hometown of Solitude, Texas and the comfort of her Gramma's home where she was raised. Only home isn't what it once was…. and neither is Gramma.
STORY CHRIS CONDON, ANDREW EHRICH
ART CHARLIE ADLARD
COVER A CHARLIE ADLARD
COVER B JACOB PHILLIPS
SHE-SPAWN #1 (OF 5)
2026-05-06
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES
MINISERIES PREMIERE
Jessica Priest has been a soldier, an assassin, a superhero, and a mother. Now, she has to take on the role of savior to protect a small child from an angelic cult set on sacrificing him in the name of their God.
A new SPAWN UNIVERSE miniseries by acclaimed writer GAIL SIMONE of X-MEN and BIRDS OF PREY fame. She offers a fresh, distinct look at SHE-SPAWN as she joins artist IG GUARA, bringing the perilous journey of She-Spawn to life.
STORY GAIL SIMONE
ART IG GUARA
COVER A IG GUARA
COVER B FRANCESCO MATTINA
COVER C BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)
COVER D BRETT BOOTH
COVER E BRETT BOOTH
SUPER EGO: THE SHORT COMICS OF JASON LATOUR TP
2026-05-06
176 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $16.99 US
SATIRE, SUPERHEROES, SLICE-OF-LIFE
SUPER EGO collects the short comics work of writer/artist JASON LATOUR (co-creator of Marvel's popular character Spider-Gwen, co-creator of the award winning SOUTHERN BASTARDS at Image). It's a solo comics variety show that blends, bleeds and blurs Satire, Superheroes & Slice-Of-Life.
STORY JASON LATOUR
ART JASON LATOUR
COVER A JASON LATOUR
ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2026 (ONE-SHOT)
2026-05-06
40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
The biggest year in Energon Universe history is here, with all new stories from the worlds of TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, VOID RIVALS and beyond in this new printing of the FCBD 2026 special.
Join the biggest names in comics for both a perfect jumping on point into the Energon Universe and a can't miss experience for long-time fans.
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART JASON HOWARD, CONOR HUGHES, TOM REILLY, PATRICIO DELPECHE, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A PYE PARR
COVER B HOWARD PORTER, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
COVER C JASON HOWARD
COVER D (1:25) CONOR HUGHES
COVER E (1:50) CEDRIC POULAT
CAPES #7
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN
NEW STORY ARC
ALL NEW INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE STORIES START HERE! The acclaimed team of BENITO CERENO and MARK ENGLERT introduce the biggest mission in CAPES history! With INVINCIBLE off-planet fighting the Viltrumite War and the new Guardians of the Globe battling The Order, now's the time for Capes, Inc to become the face of superpowered crimefighting. But has Bolt already made the one mistake that could doom CAPES?
Plus, the FIRST APPEARANCE of ELLA MENTAL, all-new INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE character from the soon to be hit Invincible VS game, in the first chapter of new backup stories by Invincible creators ROBERT KIRKMAN and CORY WALKER!
STORY BENITO CERENO, ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART MARK ENGLERT, CORY WALKER
COVER A MARK ENGLERT
COVER B CONOR HUGHES
COVER C GLEB MELNIKOV
COVER D DIKE RUAN
COVER E SANFORD GREENE
COVER F CORY WALKER
HORNSBY & HALO #0
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE, SUPERNATURAL
Among us are…the Unbelievables! A bold new era begins as Rose and Zach—now living under the same roof—really put to the test whether Heaven and Hell can coexist on Earth! But a new player arrives in Warwick—the Trillion Dollar Kid, who has a dangerous mission only Rose and Zach can help him with. As the two spawns of heaven and hell learn that money can't buy everything, the Trillion Dollar Kid discovers there's more unbelievable people in the world than he ever imagined.
STORY PETER J. TOMASI
ART PETER SNEJBJERG, JOHN KALISZ
COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG, JOHN KALISZ
COVER B GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON
THE ROCKETFELLERS #0
2026-05-20
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE
Among us are…the Unbelievables! A bold new era begins as the Rocketfeller family picks up the pieces after Roland's death disappearance, and are now caretakers of their deadliest foe, the amnesiac Raina Rocketfeller. But they're not the only ones looking for Roland, as the Trillion Dollar Kid makes his world debut—and the family from the future recalls what it was like to begin their life in our present.
STORY PETER J. TOMASI
ART FRANCIS MANAPUL
COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL
COVER B GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C LEILA LEIZ, JOHN KALISZ
GIANT-SIZE YOUNGBLOOD (ONE-SHOT)
2026-05-XX
72 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $4.99 US
SUPERHEROES
The Youngblood team investigates a mysterious island and its secret inhabitants.
STORY ROB LIEFELD
ART ROB LIEFELD
COVER A ROB LIEFELD
COVER B ROB LIEFELD
COVER C V KEN MARION
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! B&W #1 (OF 2)
2026-05-27
56 PAGES • B&W (BLACK & WHITE)
T+ • $6.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, HORROR
BACK FROM THE DEPTHS IN SILVERSCREEN BLACK & WHITE! Acclaimed creators DAN WATTERS (Batman: Dark Patterns, Destro), RAM V (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Batman: Detective Comics), and MATTHEW ROBERTS (MANIFEST DESTINY) rise from the depths to present the first two issues of their acclaimed series in remastered stunning black & white.
Years after the events of the original film, Journalist Kate Marsden hunts for a notorious serial killer in the heart of the Amazon. Hot on the trail of this madman, she soon encounters an unexpected new threat—but is he friend or foe? Or is he simply…THE CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON?
STORY RAM V, DAN WATTERS
ART MATTHEW ROBERTS
COVER A MATTHEW ROBERTS
COVER B MARK CHIARELLO
BLOOD & THUNDER #13
2026-05-13
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
NEW STORY ARC
BLOOD IS IN THE LAST PLACE SHE EXPECTED! After the surprising conclusion of the previous issue, Blood finds herself in an impossible situation and desperate to get the odds back in her favor.
But without Thunder, the galaxy's most wanted woman will need to find new allies…
STORY BENITO CERENO
ART E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN
COVER A E.J. SU, DEE CUNNIFFE
COVER B NICK ROCHE, JOSH BURCHAM
COVER C (1:10) KAREN S. DARBOE
COVER D (1:25) PETE WOODS
CORPSE KNIGHT #2 (OF 6)
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
As Foy and her undead father begin their quest, they encounter evil beyond comprehension. But in these woods, it may be man who poses an even greater threat than monsters…
STORY MICHAEL CHAVES
ART MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI
COVER A MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI
COVER B MATIAS BERGARA
COVER C (1:10) TONČI ZONJIĆ (STORYBOOK VARIANT)
COVER D (1:25) NIMIT MALAVIA (STAINED GLASS VARIANT)
COVER E (1:50) MICHAEL WALSH
THE DARKNESS #5
2026-05-20
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
More secrets. More betrayals. While Jackie reveals his power to a trusted friend, another prepares to stab him in the back. But it's not all bad news for the Franchetti crime family! With a little help from his murderous Darklings, Jackie begins to turn the tide against the Russian mob—and just in time, too. His Uncle Frankie is out of his coma, and seeing visitors… Plus, celebrating springtime, collect the pair of CAMILLA D'ERRICO variants for WITCHBLADE and THE DARKNESS!
STORY MARC SILVESTRI
ART AGUSTIN PADILLA, ARIF PRIANTO
COVER A AGUSTIN PADILLA, ARIF PRIANTO
COVER B CAMILLA D'ERRICO, EVA TOKER
COVER C (1:25) CAMILLA D'ERRICO, EVA TOKER
COVER D (1:50) CAMILLA D'ERRICO
DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19
2026-05-13
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
With Zyanya still missing, the Gunslinger carves a bloody path across the West in search of his one true friend. But when he finds her, he is shocked to discover who is responsible for her disappearance.
STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI
ART JORDI ARMENGOL
COVER A PATRIC REYNOLDS
COVER B PATRIC REYNOLDS
DEATH FIGHT FOREVER #4 (OF 5)
2026-05-20
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
Thwarted again, Marla and Bash storm Slyther Corp Tower to face the multiverse's deadliest force: middle management. It seems every auditor, analyst, and brand manager in the building is locked, loaded, and ready to die for their transdimensional CEO, the cobra-headed demon, Lord Slyther. It's the most violent quarterly review in history.
STORY ANDREW MACLEAN
ART SAM MCKENZIE
COVER A ANDREW MACLEAN
COVER B SAM MCKENZIE
COVER C (1:25) JIM MAHFOOD
D'ORC #4
2026-05-13
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
D'orc is stuck between rival goblin gangs and the giant three-headed Thrawg they hunt. It's all spears and teeth in this one. D'orc is learning in life that you end up a shish kebab or a chew toy. Slobbering will happen, but at least one piece of D'orc will get closer to his destination.
STORY BRETT BEAN
ART BRETT BEAN, JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU
COVER A BRETT BEAN, JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU
COVER B SKOTTIE YOUNG
ESCAPE #7
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN
The smash-hit series returns! Milton's daring plan comes to a head as he sabotages the Titan cannon from within, but escape means facing an army, a vengeful Colonel, and impossible odds. The explosive new arc begins here, and not everyone makes it out alive.
STORY RICK REMENDER
ART DANIEL ACUÑA
COVER A DANIEL ACUÑA
COVER B TONI FEJZULA
EXQUISITE CORPSES #13
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $4.99 US
Twelve killers were dropped into Oak Valley on Halloween night to determine the fate of the country. Now, dawn breaks and winner takes all as the final battle draws to a close. Who will survive…and what will be left of them? The first season of the breakout horror phenomenon concludes with blood and glory from multiple Eisner Award winner James Tynion IV (The Nice House by the Sea) and Eisner Award nominee Michael Walsh (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein)!
STORY JAMES TYNION IV
ART MICHAEL WALSH
COVER A MICHAEL WALSH
COVER B ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO
COVER C MICHAEL WALSH (POLYBAG VARIANT WITH COLLECTIBLE CARD $6.99)
COVER D TBA (STEALTH VARIANT)
COVER E (1:25) DAVID ROMERO
COVER F (1:50) JAVIER FERNANDEZ
COVER G (1:100) JAE LEE
FERAL #23
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
Elsie and the cats must pull off a JAILBREAK from the CDC! But it's way harder than they thought. And do they even want to escape if there's a human SERIAL KILLER roaming the halls? Plus, someone still needs to rescue Moosh before he's PUT DOWN!
STORY TONY FLEECS
ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ, BRAD SIMPSON
COVER A TONE RODRIGUEZ, TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS
COVER B TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER, ALLEN PASSALAQUA
COVER C (1:10) TONE RODRIGUEZ, TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS
FINAL BOSS #6
2026-05-27
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
The first electrifying issue in a new story arch starts here! After a bone-crushing confrontation with the Witch Queen Ritual. Tommy Brazen leveled up and unlocked some remarkable new found abilities! Raising his XP! Before he has a chance to rest he is thrown right back into the lions den!
STORY TYLER KIRKHAM
ART TYLER KIRKHAM, DAVID MILLER, IFAN NOOR
COVER A TYLER KIRKHAM
COVER B JORDAN GUNDERSON
COVER C NARCELIO SOUSA
COVER D (1:25) NARCELIO SOUSA
COVER E (1:50) JORDAN GUNDERSON
COVER F (1:100) TYLER KIRKHAM (MATTE FOIL)
FIREBORN #2
2026-05-27
48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $4.99 US
NYC vs FIREBORN. Following the incendiary events of issue one – Aaron is brought in for questioning by the NYPD. Meanwhile, even BIGGER threats from the world beneath converge upon the city with the aims of claiming the dragon egg from Aaron. Hope arises in the form of an unlikely new ally. THE SMASH HIT FANTASY-SUPERHERO FUSION CONTINUES HERE!
STORY CURT PIRES, FRANKLIN JONAS
ART PATRICK MULHOLLAND
COVER A PATRICK MULHOLLAND
COVER B PATRICK MULHOLLAND
COVER C (1:15) PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)
COVER D (1:25) PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)
COVER E (1:50) FRANCESCO TOMASELLI ($5.99)
COVER F FRANCESCO TOMASELLI
THE FORGED #10
2026-05-13
48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $6.99 US
NEW STORY ARC
"GALAXY'S MOST WANTED!"
The Forged are bred for unshakable loyalty to the Eternal Empress, to win at any cost. But now Victory and her team have done the unthinkable, siding with the "Phobes" of T-space to defend them against the Eternal's plan of impending genocide. But the Empire has not stood 10,000 years by suffering traitors, and now Vic must out-run, out-gun, and out-think a galaxy that is screaming for her—and her sisters'—head.
STORY GREG RUCKA, ERIC TRAUTMANN
ART MIKE HENDERSON
COVER A MIKE HENDERSON
FREE PLANET #12
2026-05-13
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
"More than simply a Best Comic of the Year —it may just be a Best of All Time." –ComicBook.com
Amid the Interplanetary Development Alliance's crushing embargo, a mineral-rich asteroid could be the planet Lutheria's salvation; but the Alliance has its own plans for the asteroid, leading to a violent clash on its surface. Meanwhile, dissension within the Freedom Guard grows, with virulent disagreements, a love triangle exposed, and a shocking, brutal death.
STORY AUBREY SITTERSON
ART JED DOUGHERTY
COVER A JED DOUGHERTY
COVER B JED DOUGHERTY
G.I. JOE #22
2026-05-20
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
HUNT FOR ENERGON!
After the stunning conclusion to DREADNOK WAR, the Joes and Cobra are in a race to find Energon across the world. But the man known as Crystal Ball has horrifying plans for them all…
STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A TOM REILLY
COVER B JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
COVER C BEN OLIVER
COVER D (1:10) TONČI ZONJIĆ
COVER E (1:50) ANDREA MILANA
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #328
2026-05-13
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
THE SECRET OF SNAKE-EYES REVEALED?
As Dawn infiltrates the Terror Drome, she learns a shocking secret about Snake-Eyes from their time in Springfield…one that could doom their future!
STORY LARRY HAMA
ART ANDREW KRAHNKE, FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A LEE WEEKS, DAVE STEWART
COVER B LEE WEEKS
COVER C (1:10) STEVE BEACH (GEARS OF JOE VARIANT)
GHOST MACHINE: THE OFFICIAL GUIDEBOOK #2 (OF 5)
2026-05-06
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
How old is Recoat? Who is Widow X? How does the Time Tank tie all of the Unnamed together? This limited series continues to answer those question and more, collecting all-new entries teasing tantalizing stories to come from across its hit titles! With interior character art from Ghost Machine's all-star artists, don't miss the outstanding classic homage covers that let you decide what '80s inspired guidebook look you want to collect! This second volume covers the second half of The Unnamed from Johnny Appleseed to Zigzag the three-eyed zebra!
STORY GEOFF JOHNS, BRAD MELTZER, PETER J. TOMASI
ART GARY FRANK, BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B: BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON
GHOST PEPPER #11
2026-05-13
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
The shocking truth is exposed as the world moves toward an inevitable fate… Loloi and her friends are at the mercy of an unexpected foe.
STORY LUDO LULLABI
ART LUDO LULLABI, ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER A LUDO LULLABI
COVER B RYAN SOOK
COVER C (1:10) FRÉDÉRIC PHAM CHUONG
COVER D (1:25) JAY ANACLETO, ROMULO FAJARDO JR
COVER E (1:50) ANDREA MILANA
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #55
2026-05-20
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
When the Gunslinger was pulled from his own time, it caused a series of events that put the entire fabric of reality in jeopardy. Now, those that are meant to protect this reality of on the hunt!
STORY TODD MCFARLANE
ART CARLO BARBERI
COVER A IG GUARA
COVER B IG GUARA
HYDE STREET #13
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
THE BUTCHER, Part Three
Now that we've seen exactly why he's called The Butcher, we feel the trembling of every Resident shocked to their core. Next on Butcher's list: the agoraphobic Miss Goodbody. Judging by the cover, they have a nice chat.
STORY GEOFF JOHNS
ART IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B FRANCIS PORTELA, BRAD ANDERSON
IN YOUR SKIN #2 (OF 4)
2026-05-20
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $4.99 US
Ayesha Sen feels trapped in her own skin. An aging actress in a youth-obsessed Bollywood culture, she can feel the control of her life slipping away – but when an obsessed fan lands on her trailer's doorstep, she'll soon find herself free of her old body. Is this just a new prison, or a chance at a new start?
STORY ADITYA BIDIKAR
ART SOM
COVER A SOM
COVER B (1:10) DANI
INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #9
2026-05-20
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
Battle Beast and Prince Salaka both stand on the precipice of winning their most important battles… but who is that looming in the sky above?
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI
COVER A RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI
COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
COVER C (1:10) CHRIS BURNHAM, BRIAN REBER
COVER D (1:25) LUDO LULLABI
COVER E (1:50) CROM
COVER F (1:100) JOHN AMOR
COVER G RYAN OTTLEY & ANNALISA LEONI
KAYA #35
2026-05-13
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
The Mutant Duke Borgo attempts to awaken the slumbering Dragon-God, Jin confronts the reality of Razel's plan, and Kaya befriends new members of the circus troop she rides with.
STORY WES CRAIG
ART WES CRAIG
COVER A WES CRAIG
COVER B SHAWN CRYSTAL
KING SPAWN #57
2026-05-20
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
Al Simmons becomes the target of a secret government task force. Not for the purpose of killing him, but in an attempt to steal his powers and create a new breed of solider.
STORY TODD MCFARLANE
ART THOMAS NACHLIK
COVER A YILDIRAY ÇINAR
COVER B MIRKO COLAK
LOST FANTASY #10
2026-05-27
48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $4.99 US
FALL OF THE HUNTERS PART TWO
Still reeling from the all out assault of the prior issue, Henry and the rest of the Great Hunters prepare to strike back. But do they have what it takes to bring Edge down for good?
STORY CURT PIRES
ART LUCA CASALANGUIDA
COVER A LUCA CASALANGUIDA
COVER B MAXI DALLO
COVER C (1:15) LUCA CASALANGUIDA (5.99)
COVER D (1:25) MAXI DALLO ($5.99)
MALEVOLENT #5
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
Someone has been feeding a monstrous Mal and directing it towards specific targets, weaponizing it in a way the team has never seen before. Can Morgan stop it before it's too powerful to defeat?
STORY JUSTIN JORDAN
ART JOHN BIVENS, FELIPE SOBREIRO
COVER A JOHN BIVENS, FELIPE SOBREIRO
MONSTRESS #62
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
In the absence of the Lord Doctor, a power vacuum has opened in the Blood Court, throwing the politics of the Known World into chaos. As Maika and her friends struggle to adapt to recent changes, they'll have to forge a new path alongside unexpected allies.
STORY MARJORIE LIU
ART SANA TAKEDA
COVER A SANA TAKEDA
NARCO #3 (OF 5)
2026-05-20
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
Marcus uncovers more evidence, and it's pointing in every direction. Friends contradict facts. Memories feel unreliable. As paranoia tightens its grip, Marcus must confront a terrifying possibility… the killer isn't a stranger. It might be someone he trusts or something far darker hiding in plain sight.
STORY DOUG WAGNER
ART DANIEL HILLYARD
COVER A DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART
COVER B DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART
RED ROOTS #2
2026-05-20
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
E • $3.99 US
Kate's day and what little remains of the killer's life take an unexpected, nightmarish turn.
STORY LORENZO DE FELICI
ART LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI
REDCOAT #19
2026-05-20
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
The senses-shattering consequences of last issue puts both immortal British soldier Simon Pure and genius physicist Albert Einstein on a path they will never be able to come back from. At least, not without paying an enormous price.
STORY GEOFF JOHNS
ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B CHRISTIAN ALAMY, MORRY HOLLOWELL
ROYALS #2 (OF 6)
2026-05-06
40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $4.99 US
It's big trouble for Paul and Castor Wahng when their telepathic poker hustle catches up to them. And as usual, Paul pays the price for Castor's brash actions. Now Paul must fight for his life through the bustling streets of Seoul!
Eisner Award-winning writer Derek Kirk Kim (The Last Mermaid, Same Difference) and rising star artist Jacob Perez (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) invite you to the shadowy back alleys of Seoul, South Korea, for a thrilling, mind-bending crime caper unlike any other!
STORY DEREK KIRK KIM
ART JACOB PEREZ
COVER A JACOB PEREZ
COVER B DEREK KIRK KIM
SAVAGE DRAGON #281
2026-05-13
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
Malcolm Dragon returns home from Russia to find that the world has changed and life has moved on without him. Now he has to try and put his life back together.
STORY ERIK LARSEN
ART ERIK LARSEN
COVER A ERIK LARSEN
COVER B ERIK LARSEN
COVER C BRYAN HITCH
THE SCORCHED #53
2026-05-27
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
Jessica and the Team just broke international law and have come under the scrutiny of several major world powers. One of them, however, has an offer to make. One that might change everything.
STORY TODD MCFARLANE
ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A DON AGUILLO
COVER B DON AGUILLO
THE SEASONS #11
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
Spring awakens to a bittersweet reunion, her sisters are alive, but the world has fallen. The ancient truth behind the Ringleader's trap is revealed. As the Seasons prepare for a final reckoning, Spring realizes nobody will listen to her plan. Sometimes saving everyone means standing alone.
STORY RICK REMENDER
ART PAUL AZACETA
COVER A PAUL AZACETA
COVER B TULA LOTAY
SPAWN #378
2026-05-27
24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
Angelic forces have Spawn pinned down in a small town. They have chosen a scorched-earth policy. No one leaves, and no one survives. But a surprising ally arrives that might just help tip the scales in Spawn's favor.
STORY TODD MCFARLANE
ART BRETT BOOTH
COVER A DON AGUILLO
COVER B DON AGUILLO
SUPER CREEPSHOW #3 (OF 5)
2026-05-20
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR…
James Harren (Rumble, Ultramega) brings you the story of a fallen hero that led to dire consequences for the fate of alien races across the galaxy.
Then, Brandon Thomas (Excellence, Horizon) and Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy) tell the cautionary tale of playing with fate… it may just ensure a worse destiny!
STORY JAMES HARREN, BRANDON THOMAS
ART JAMES HARREN, JUANN CABAL
COVER A PYE PARR
COVER B JAMES HARREN
COVER C (1:10) JUANN CABAL, FARÉS MAESE
THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #4 (OF 5)
2026-05-06
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
Daniel receives a visitor with a familiar knock, and Edward explains that Asenath has left abruptly, leaving him to pick up the pieces of his life. After renovating his old family home, Edward's behaviour once again takes a turn for the worse, as Asenath Waite seeks a new place to live.
STORY SIMON BIRKS
ART WILLI ROBERTS
COVER A WILLI ROBERTS
COVER B LEIRIX
TIGRESS ISLAND #3 (OF 5)
2026-05-13
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
The girls make it out of the harem, but can they make it off the island? A warden with a bullwhip and pushup bra says "not on my watch." The chase is on!
STORY PATRICK KINDLON
ART EPHK
COVER A EPHK
COVER B EPHK (NSFW $9.99)
COVER C BEN NEWMAN
COVER D UNCLE EWAN
TRANSFORMERS #32
2026-05-13
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
ELITA 1'S AUTOBOT TEAM REVEALED!
Elita returns to Cybertron with a surprising new Autobot team – and their first mission is to defeat the Decepticons led by Shockwave. Can an unexpected weapon turn the tide in their favor?
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART JASON HOWARD, MIKE SPICER
COVER A DAVID NAKAYAMA
COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
COVER C JASON HOWARD, ANNALISA LEONI
COVER D (1:25) LEIRIX LI
COVER E (1:50) E.J. SU
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA #4 (OF 4)
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $4.99 US
SERIES FINALE
Christine comes face to face with The Phantom of The Opera. But who is the man under the mask?
STORY TYLER BOSS
ART MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B RYAN SOOK
COVER C (1:10) ANWITA CITRIYA (CONNECTING)
COVER D (1:25) RYAN SOOK (B&W CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT)
COVER E (1:50) TYLER BOSS
COVER F (1:75) ROSSI GIFFORD
VOID RIVALS #30
2026-05-27
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $3.99 US
THE QUINTESSON WAR is at its end! Sacrifices are made! Lives are lost! Life on the Sacred Ring will be changed forever! The most cataclysmic story of the Energon Universe ends here! (Next issue we'll check in on Skuxxoid to provide a bit of a breather, you're going to need it!)
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER B ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER C BEN OLIVER
COVER D (1:25) YASMINE PUTRI
COVER E (1:50) CHUMA HILL
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #136
2026-05-06
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
Found.
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER A DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER C CLIFF RATHBURN (CONNECTING)
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #137
2026-05-20
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $3.99 US
A future uncertain.
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER A DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER C CLIFF RATHBURN (CONNECTING)
WITCHBLADE #21
2026-05-13
32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $3.99 US
Who would build a machine that can suffer?" Jake and Sara's investigation into cyberterrorism and targeted murders begins to spiral, even as they close in on their prime suspect. And the enigmatic Aphrodite reveals herself to be far more than a simple killing machine…but does that make her any less dangerous? Plus, celebrating springtime, collect the pair of Camilla d'Errico variants for Witchblade and The Darkness!
STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT
ART GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO
COVER A GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO
COVER B CAMILLA D'ERRICO, EVA TOKER
COVER C (1:25) CAMILLA D'ERRICO, EVA TOKER
COVER D (1:50) CAMILLA D'ERRICO
BARRIER TP
2026-05-20
208 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $19.99 US
SCI-FI
From the Eisner Award-winning team behind The Private Eye, BARRIER is a shockingly prescient drama about violence, language, and illegal immigration…with a spectacular sci-fi twist.
When Texas rancher Liddy and Honduran immigrant Óscar collide on the U.S.-Mexico border, neither can understand the other's words—but both are forced to rely on trust when they're thrust into an unimaginable encounter. Told in English and Spanish without translation, Barrier is a visually stunning, genre-bending story that explores the walls we build between nations, cultures, and each other.
Collected for the first time in its original "widescreen" format—and perfectly complementing Image's new softcover edition of THE PRIVATE EYE—this gorgeous new edition contains the entire Harvey Award-winning miniseries.
STORY BRIAN K. VAUGHAN
ART MARCOS MARTÍN, MUNTSA VICENTE
COVER A MARCOS MARTÍN
BLOOD & THUNDER VOL. 2 TP
2026-05-13
152 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $16.99 US
Writer Benito Cereno (INVINCIBLE PRESENTS: ATOM EVE & REX SPLODE), acclaimed artist E.J. Su (TECH JACKET), and visionary creator Robert Kirkman (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD) continue the hunt for the universe's deadliest criminal.
As Blood, the galaxy's best bounty hunter, and Thunder, her pacifist sentient gun, pursue the universe's deadliest prison escapee, its trail delivers them to planets unlike any they've seen before.
But why does Prisoner X seem to know more about Blood's secret past than she does? Around every corner, the dynamic duo discover new friends, old enemies, LOTS of explosions, and robot sarcasm, of course.
Collects Blood & Thunder #7-12.
STORY BENITO CERENO
ART E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN
COVER A E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN
COVER B ARTHUR ADAMS, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN
BLOODLETTER TP
2026-05-06
120 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
XX • $14.99 US
SUPERNATURAL
In this thrilling miniseries, Tasha Thornwall, known as THE BLOODLETTER, is a powerful mystical mercenary entrenched in the world's secretive underbelly. Once a CIA operative, she has lived in the shadows since being exposed by Al Simmons a decade ago. Now, driven by vengeance upon learning that Simmons has returned as Spawn, she embarks on a relentless mission to hunt him down.
This captivating story is brought to life by JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE, known for his work on DC Comics' The Shadow Cabinet, and TIM SEELEY, famed for HACK/SLASH and Nightwing, with stunning artistry by CHRISTIAN ROSADO.
Collects Bloodletter Issues #1-5.
STORY JOSEPH ILLIDGE, TIM SEELEY
ART CHRISTIAN ROSADO
COVER A CHRISTIAN ROSADO
THE BOOK OF JUSKO TP
2026-05-20
240 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
XX • $49.99 US
SUPERHEROES
The Book of Jusko showcases the very best of Joe Jusko's decades spanning career and painted legacy. In 1992, Joe Jusko's Marvel Masterpieces trading card set exploded into pop culture—redefining how the world saw superheroes with raw power, larger-than-life drama, and breathtaking realism in every brushstroke. It became a cultural landmark, inspiring generations of fans, artists, and collectors.
Now—due to overwhelming demand—we're opening the vaults to celebrate the full scope of Jusko's legendary career. Inside you'll discover iconic illustrations, rare and unpublished works, private commissions, trading cards, and personal archive pieces—some revealed here for the very first time.
This is the definitive collection of Joe Jusko's art—a must-have for anyone who treasures painted comics, fantasy illustration, or fine art.
STORY JOE JUSKO
ART JOE JUSKO
COVER A JOE JUSKO
CAPES, VOL. 1 TP
2026-05-27
144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $16.99 US
SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE IN
RE-PRESENTING ROBERT KIRKMAN AND MARK ENGLERT'S CORNER OF THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE!
BOLT! KID THOR! KNOCK OUT! CAPTAIN COSMIC! CLAIRE VOYANT! BIG BRAIN! CAPTAIN CAPITALISM!
Welcome to Capes, Inc, employers of your favorite superheroes that protect New York City—well, at least when they're on the clock—from threats like MACHINE HEAD and TITAN.
But now they're caught in the crosshairs of an enemy unlike any other!
Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Mark Englert (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) supercharge this special remastering of the original CAPES miniseries with new art and dialogue, for the series that fans demanded RETURN!
Collects CAPES #1-6.
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART MARK ENGLERT
COVER A RYAN OTTLEY, DAVE MCCAIG
COPRA MASTER COLLECTION BOOK 2 HC
2026-05-20
432 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $49.99 US
The revenge-fueled cult favorite dives deeper into the private lives of COPRA's expanding roster in this oversized, deluxe edition featuring rarely seen bonus art, character profiles, and behind-the-scenes process content.
Michel Fiffe hones his signature style, blending explosive colorful action with raw emotional storytelling that defies categorization.
Is it an avant-garde superhero story or a hyperviolent art comic? It's all of it. It's COPRA.
Collects issues #13-25 and "Copra Versus" issues #1-2.
STORY MICHEL FIFFE
ART MICHEL FIFFE
COVER A MICHEL FIFFE
DIE: LOADED, VOL. 1 TP
2026-05-06
176 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $9.99 US
HORROR, FANTASY/DARK FANTASY
DIE returns for an epic new story of a dark fantasy adventure game gone horrifically right or wonderfully wrong.
A year after their return from the hellish game world, the players gather for Chuck's wake. They've finished with the game. The game isn't finished with them.
The three-time Hugo Award-nominated series from Kieron Gillen (The Power Fantasy, The Wicked + The Divine) and Stephanie Hans (We Called Them Giants) is back. Get ready to roll initiative. Who's going to DIE this time?
STORY KIERON GILLEN
ART STEPHANIE HANS
COVER A STEPHANIE HANS
DUST TO DUST TP
2026-05-27
216 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $19.99 US
HORROR
Yellowstone meets Cormac McCarthy's Blood Meridian in this tale of a tormented Oklahoma sheriff and a scrappy photojournalist on the hunt for a serial killer at the height of the dust-choked Great Depression.
In the darkest days of the Great Depression, death rides the dust. As apocalyptic storms swallow the Oklahoma panhandle, the broken town of New Hope is gripped by a series of brutal murders. Sheriff Meadows, tormented by his past, joins forces with Sarah, a relentless photojournalist, to hunt a killer who moves like a ghost through the storm—leaving only bodies in his wake.
From comics legend JG Jones (Wanted) and co-writer Phil Bram comes a haunting, handpainted tale of survival, grief, and the violence that thrives when the world begins to rot.
Collects issues #1-8.
STORY J.G. JONES, PHIL BRAM
ART J.G. JONES
COVER A J.G. JONES
FEAR AGENT COMPENDIUM TP
2026-05-20
672 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
XX • $49.99 US
SCI-FI
The entirety of The New York Times best-selling Fear Agent saga—collected in one massive compendium!
When down-and-out alien exterminator Heath Huston stumbles upon a plot to wipe out humanity, he must put down the bottle and pick up the fight– as the last surviving Fear Agent.
This pulp sci-fi classic from writer Rick Remender (DEADLY CLASS, LOW) teams him with an all-star lineup of artists including Tony Moore (THE WALKING DEAD, Venom) and Jerome Opeña (SEVEN TO ETERNITY, Uncanny X-Force) across a galaxy-spanning, whiskey-soaked epic of redemption, revenge, and alien annihilation.
Collects Fear Agent #1–32 in a single 672-page volume for just $49.99.
STORY RICK REMENDER
ART TONY MOORE, JEROME OPEÑA
COVER A TONY MOORE
HECTOR PLASM: BORN INTO NIGHT BATTLES VOL. 1 TP
2026-05-27
160 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
XX • $16.99 US
FANTASY
First seen in INVINCIBLE over 15 years ago, Hector Plasm returns! In a world where the dead tell stories, Hector Plasm roams the earth as exorcist, con man, and shaman, confronting the supernatural at every turn.
Even ghosts tell stories…and the name whispered in hushed tones over the dying embers of campfires past is that of the drifter, the con man, the shaman, the witch doctor, the exorcist… HECTOR PLASM.
Join Hector, a modern-day member of an ancient cult whose duties dictate that he roam the earth to protect the living from the dead (and occasionally vice versa), as he battles ghosts, witches, demons, and even his most physical foe so far—BIGFOOT!
Bestselling writer Benito Cereno (Blood & Thunder, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve & Rex Splode) and critically acclaimed artists Nate Bellegarde (Nowhere Men) and Derek Hunter (Pretty Violent, DuckTales, Adventure Time) invite you into a sprawling world of paranormal investigation and hauntings both big and small.
Collects HECTOR PLASM: DE MORTUIS one-shot, HECTOR PLASM: TOTENTANZ one-shot, HECTOR PLASM: HUNT THE BIGFOOT #1-3.
STORY BENITO CERENO
ART NATE BELLEGARDE, DEREK HUNTER
COVER A DEREK HUNTER
HORNSBY & HALO, VOL. 2 TP
2026-05-06
184 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $16.99 US
Let there be…war? Now aware of their role in a peace agreement between Heaven and Hell, teenagers Rose Hornsby and Zachary Halo must deal with a pact that sent Hell's infant heir to a loving and nurturing home…and Heaven's infant heir to a home of deep cynicism and corruption.
All engineered with the promise that each child develop a more nuanced insight into coexisting with ancient enemies.
Only one problem: the kids want nothing to do with it. Oh, and one more problem: a rogue angel and demon make a blood pact to unravel the hard-fought peace and rekindle the flames of war. With Rose and Zach's backs to the corner, they must make a fateful choice: embrace their destiny…or destroy the cosmic order of the universe.
Collects HORNSBY & HALO #7-13.
STORY PETER J. TOMASI
ART PETER SNEJBJERG, RAMON BACHS, JOHN KALISZ
COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG, JOHN KALISZ
JASON PEARSON'S BODY BAGS ARTIST'S EDITION HC
2026-09-23
XX PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T • $150 US
CRIME & MYSTERY
ADVANCE SOLICIT
The legendary Body Bags, a comic bursting with bounty hunters and cold-blooded killers with an energy never seen before, was created by a singular talent–Jason Pearson!
Each page of this modern comics masterpiece was written and drawn by Pearson, who considered the story of Mack (aka Clownface) and Panda the body of work that would most define his legacy.
This Artist's Edition of Jason Pearson's crowning achievement, Body Bags, collects the entire groundbreaking miniseries, plus short stories, covers, promo pieces, and more! Also included are scanned photocopies of Mchael Golden's covers from the original Body Bags miniseries.
Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible—ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special—are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn.
The Artist's Edition of Jason Pearson's work is an art book disguised as a comic collection. The only better way to see these pages is by looking over Pearson's shoulder at his drawing board!
STORY JASON PEARSON
ART JASON PEARSON
COVER A JASON PEARSON
TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE DELUXE EDITION HC
2026-08-12
168 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
T+ • $34.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION
ADVANCE SOLICIT
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE in the first-ever hardcover collection of the movie adaptations.
CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OFTHE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE IN STYLE!
When Optimus Prime and Megatron wage their final battle on Earth…from the ashes rises a whole new beginning for the Autobots and Decepticons that is truly More Than Meets The Eye!
Explore THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE like never before in this breathtaking deluxe hardcover that collects both adaptations of the iconic movie, just in time for fans to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Collects THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE #1-3 & THE TRANSFORMERS: THE ANIMATED MOVIE #1-4.
STORY RALPH MACCHIO, BOB BUDIANSKY
ART DON PERLIN, IAN AKIN, BRIAN GARVEY, DON FIGUEROA
COVER A SEAN MURPHY
COVER B DM EXCLUSIVE BY DON FIGUEROA & JOSH BURCHAM
TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER – BOT SWAP! OGN TP
2026-06-17
112 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) • TRIM SIZE (6X9)
E • $12.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION
ADVANCE SOLICIT
As Ballpoint struggles to fit in with his new Autobot friends, a mishap with an experimental weapon causes him to swap bodies with the most feared Decepticon of them all—Megatron!
Will Ballpoint's newfound size and strength finally garner him the acceptance he desires? Maybe!
Will the mighty Megatron really accept being placed in the itty-bitty body of the Worst Bot Ever? Of course not!
Brian "Smitty" Smith (Pea, Bee, and Jay) and Marz Jr. return for Ballpoint's next hilarious adventure in TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER—BOT SWAP!
STORY BRIAN 'SMITTY' SMITH
ART MARZ JR.
COVER A MARZ JR.
UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY: VICTORY, VOL. 6 TP
2026-05-06
140 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $16.99 US
The hit series comes to its mind-blowing conclusion with "SUPERIORITY."
We have traveled through the Undiscovered Country, and learned many of the secrets about what has become of the former United States of America in the decades since it sealed its borders.
Now, as the Outer Empires begin their invasion, only one question remains…who, or what, is Aurora?
Collects Undiscovered Country #31-36.
STORY CHARLES SOULE, SCOTT SNYDER
ART GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI, MATT WILSON
COVER A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
W0RLDTR33 DELUXE BOOK 1 HC
2026-08-12
492 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR)
M • $49.99 US
HORROR
ADVANCE SOLICIT
A dark techno-thriller about hackers who discover a hidden layer of the internet that can reshape reality—and is rapidly learning how to control it. In 1999, Gabriel and his friends discovered the Undernet—a secret architecture to the internet. They charted their exploration on a message board called W0RLDTR33. Then they lost control.
Someone broke into W0RLDTR33–someone who welcomed the violent hold the Undernet had on them. At great personal cost, Gabriel and the others thought they sealed the Undernet away for good. They were wrong. And now the whole world will know the meaning of PH34R.
The first three arcs of the taboo-shattering series by Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (The Department of Truth, Exquisite Corpses) and superstar artist Fernando Blanco (Detective Comics) are collected here for the first time in deluxe hardcover format.
Collects issues #1-16, a cover gallery, and initial design material.
STORY JAMES TYNION IV
ART FERNANDO BLANCO, JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER A FERNANDO BLANCO