Better Down Where It's Wetter – Wonder Girl #2 [Preview]

In this preview of Wonder Girl #2, Yara finds out it's better down where it's wetter when she receives a gift under the sea from Iara, who has been devotin' full time to floatin' since her dad chucked her off a cliff back in the day. But that's just the start of a story that sees Hera looking for a favor. The issue will be in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out a preview below.
WONDER GIRL #2
DC Comics
0421DC132
0421DC133 – WONDER GIRL #2 CVR B WILL MURAI CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
0421DC134 – WONDER GIRL #2 CVR C KEVIN WADA PRIDE MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones
After receiving a sacred gift from the gods of Brazil, our hero seems destined for great things. Little does she know, another pantheon has been watching her as well. Hera, queen of the Greek gods, has chosen Yara to become her latest champion. But what need does the goddess have for a warrior of her own? Find out in this stirring second issue!
In Shops: 7/6/2021
SRP: $3.99
