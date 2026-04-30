Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Beware Her Fury, Drawn and Quarterly

Beware Her Fury in Drawn And Quarterly's August 2026 Full Solicits

Beware Her Fury by Mirion Malle and The Legend of Kamui: Volume Four by Shirato Sanpei in Drawn And Quarterly's August 2026 Full Solicits

Article Summary Drawn And Quarterly’s August 2026 solicits spotlight Beware Her Fury and The Legend of Kamui: Volume Four.

Mirion Malle’s Beware Her Fury explores trauma, recovery, survivor solidarity, and queer joy in Montreal.

Shirato Sanpei’s The Legend of Kamui Vol. 4 deepens its ninja epic with rebellion, class struggle, and betrayal.

Drawn And Quarterly’s lean August 2026 lineup still delivers substantial previews and standout literary comics.

Drawn And Quarterly's August 2026 solicits, and solicitations are a little on the narrow side but have plenty of previews to make up for it, with Beware Her Fury by Mirion Malle, translated by Aleshia Jensen, Isadora Jensen, and The Legend of Kamui: Volume Four by Shirato Sanpei, translated by Richard and Noriko Rubinger…

Beware Her Fury

by Mirion Malle, translated by Aleshia Jensen, Isadora Jensen

Hell hath no fury like a woman harmed. Clemence is angry, and it's driving her mad. It's not that life isn't good. In fact, life is pretty great: movie nights with her besties, trading Tinder horror stories, inking folks day in and day out as a tattoo artist. She's even got herself the perfect new girlfriend, but not even the overwhelming atmosphere of love in her life can shake the specter of her trauma loose. Processing the aftermath of her sexual assault is no easy feat―particularly when life still has so much to offer. When she begins habitually confronting catcallers preying on young women on the streets of Montreal, her therapist suggests she join a support group for fellow survivors. Will the flames of her own fury consume her? Or will her community save her by keeping her company one week at a time? Critically acclaimed cartoonist Mirion Malle returns with a bluntly honest graphic novel about the difference between recovering and healing, and the surprising resilience of queer joy. Translated by Aleshia Jensen

The Legend of Kamui: Volume Four

by Shirato Sanpei (Author), Richard Rubinger, Noriko Rubinger (Translators)

The plot thickens in Shirato Sanpei's sweeping masterpiece! Long considered the greatest epic series in Japanese comics, The Legend of Kamui delicately balances the largest cast ever in manga while managing to make every character distinct. In this fourth installment of the groundbreaking saga, the outcast Kamui finally enters the order of the ninja. But soon, he is tasked with assassinating his teacher Akame who has joined forces with a high-powered merchant. Elsewhere, Shosuke's hard work and innovative ideas have ingratiated him with the farmer class, beginning to bridge the gap with outcasts in a move towards collaboration―at least, until he is arrested for helping start the Tamate uprising. The Legend of Kamui remains the most exciting adventure comic on the stands today while also managing to be the single greatest source for understanding Edo-period Japan and how ALL modern civilizations are built. Originally serialized between 1964 and 1971 in the legendary alt-manga magazine GARO, this landmark work of historical fiction is translated from the Japanese by Richard Rubinger with Noriko Rubinger.

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