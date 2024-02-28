Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Battle Quest, Bill Sienkiewicz, brent anderson, comicspro, May 2024, Solicits

Bill Sienkiewicz & Brent Anderson With Battle Quest At ComicsPro

Battle Quest Comics announced a number of new comic book series at ComicsPro and tare bringing Bill Sienkiewicz and Brent Anderson with them.

Article Summary Bill Sienkiewicz and Brent Anderson join Battle Quest Comics' new releases.

The 27 Run: Crash relaunches with bold, remastered artwork.

ComicsPro unveils The Young No’madds & The Trident of Aurelia.

Battle Quest offers retailer incentives with top industry talent.

Battle Quest Comics announced a number of new comic book series at ComicsPro last week in Pittsburgh that I hadn't heard about. And they are bringing Bill Sienkiewicz and Brent Anderson with them.

The Young No'madds #1 by Drew Kafoury, Aaron McConnell and Jeremy Colwell with an incentive cover by Sienkiewicz.

Two rival teens quest for an all-powerful weapon… their only hope to defeat the evil machine that plagues their land, in what Nerdophiles.com calls "A visual marvel!

The Trident of Aurelia: The Storm #1 by Lee Moyer and Melissa Spandri, with an incentive cover by Brent Anderson,

Imperia has fallen, and the Empress seeks sanctuary in Porto Stelle, the only island left untouched by the evil Halrik the Conquerer. Five mermaids begin a dangerous quest to save their people, seeking allies through the Citadel of Worlds. Come join the series Elaine Lee (Starstruck) calls "An enchanting fantasy epic!"

The 27 Run by Justin Zimmerman and Russ Brown

In the tradition of Harmony Gold and Ishiro Honda, The 27 Run is all the action of mechs and monsters wrapped up in a bit of black comedy, and set against the backdrop of an AI generated radioactive wasteland. This is the kind of story that only comics could do justice!

Trident of Aurelia: The Storm in the March is out in May. The Young No'madds will be released later this autumn, with The 27 Run: Crash to follow in 2025.

Andrew Kafoury, Publisher says "We love comic book stores, and we want them to succeed. We're very excited to offer retailers free, limited-edition, collectible covers from some of the top talent in the industry… including Bill Sienkiewicz, Jorge Corona, Morgan Beem, Robbi Rodriguez, Barry Kitson and Brent Anderson. We feel Battle Quest is a perfect addition to the world of comics, and we're excited to earn our place on the store shelves."

Justin Zimmerman, Media Director says "When Drew and I were thinking of ways to better connect our books to retailers, an INCENTIVE COVER program was always top of mind. I'm notoriously anti-variant, but this was just too fun – these incentive covers would be free and easily accessible without a huge initial order. IDW pioneered this some number of years ago, and I couldn't be more excited about the fact that our scrappy company is taking up the torch and running with it. Retailers are our partners… and Battle Quest Comics doesn't take that for granted. And we never will."

"I'm so excited to add The 27 Run into our catalog – it fits like a glove alongside the rest of our titles" says Kafoury. "It's just fun mechs versus monster action with something to say. It's incredibly written, it has amazing art and each issue is BIG in every sense of the word. The excitement it's brought out in the BQC team here is pretty apparent – just look at the work from Jorge Corona, Morgan Beem, Sean Hill, Robbi Rodriguez, Stewart Moore, Leo Colapietro and Laura Martin!"

"To have The 27 Run relaunch with Battle Quest Comics is a dream come true" says creator and writer Zimmerman. "It'll finally be on the shelves the way it deserves – as oversized single issues and affordable softcover trades. Each page in the first series, The 27 Run: Crash, has been remastered, we have an incredible slate of new cover artists, and the design is to kill for. I'm also excited to announce the book will continue with two subsequent series to round out the trilogy as I always envisioned."

The 27 Run: Crash artist Russ Brown adds "It's so great to see The 27 Run find its home at Battle Quest Comics. Bringing that world to life was one of my great artistic challenges, and my evolution is front and center on every page. To return to the title with this newest round of covers is fantastic, and the art my fellow creators are doing on the covers and interiors is blowing me away. Having Brian editing, working with Drew as a publisher and bringing Justin's words and designs to life is a privilege. I can't wait for what's next."

"Battle Quest Comics is looking forward to the future by building on the successes of our past" says Drew Kafoury. "Our strong commitment to our retail partners. Our cover incentive program. Our truly free comic book day issues. Our focus on compelling stories with lead characters that persevere even when facing impossible odds."

Justin Zimmerman concludes "We're leveling up organically and sustainably, and we're working every month to make the best comics we can. It's that simple."

Here are Battle Quest's May 2024 solicits.

TRIDENT OF AURELIA STORM #1 CVR A MOYER

BATTLE QUEST COMICS

MAR241434

(W) Lee Moyer (A) Melissa Spandri (A / CA) Lee Moyer

Trident returns in a double-sized new issue with The Storm! Two-time Hugo Award-winning creator Lee Moyer pairs with international artist sensation Melissa Spandri and legendary letterer Tom Orzechowski in a new mermaid tale for the ages. Imperia has fallen, and the Empress seeks sanctuary in Porto Stelle, the only island left untouched by the evil Halrik the Conquerer. Five mermaids begin a dangerous quest to save their people, seeking allies through the Citadel of Worlds. Come join the series Elaine Lee (Starstruck) calls "An enchanting fantasy epic!" In Shops: May 01, 2024

TRIDENT OF AURELIA STORM CVR B 5 COPY INCV MOYER

NOMADD CAVE OF BROKEN TOMBS TP

BATTLE QUEST COMICS

MAR241436

(W) Andrew Kafoury (A) Russ Brown (CA) Lee Moyer (A / CA) Aaron McConnell

In his second adventure, No'madd and his son must unite with a sorceress and journey into a frozen land filled with poisons, thorns, and nightmares-a land long forsaken by the Gods. All while the alien V-or attack No'madd's allies and again threaten the Ah'kee City. Can anything prepare our hero for the V-or onslaught-or the sacrifices that must be made? Collects The Cave of Broken Tombs #1-5 and The Star of Fallen Foes. In Shops: May 29, 2024

