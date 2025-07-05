Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower of God: New World Drops Second Anniversary Eve Update

Tower of God: New World has a new update available as players can get in on some events leading up to its Second Anniversary

Article Summary The 2nd Anniversary Eve update for Tower of God: New World is now live with special in-game events.

Two new characters join the roster: SSR+ [Fairy Sword] Sharon and XSR+ [Regular] Khun Mascheny.

Participate in the Nonstop Revolution Draw and a rerun of the Heart-Hunting Vacation story event.

Earn generous rewards from limited-time content like Tower Fun Run, Lucky Wheel, and Event Boss Battle.

Netmarble dropped a new update for Tower of God: New World this week, in which they celebrate 2nd Anniversary Eve. Yes, in true mobile game fashion, we can't just wait to celebrate a proper anniversary event, we have to throw an event for the event to come, and we're sure there will be an event celebrating how we celebrated the event after that one. We have more details below as you'll get two new characters added to the mix and the usual pairing of events, as this will run for the next few weeks.

Tower of God: New World – 2nd Anniversary Eve

Two new Teammates have been introduced as part of the update. SSR+ [Fairy Sword] Sharon (Yellow Element, Warrior, Fisherman) is a High Ranker from the Ari Family and the 1st Division Commander of Zahard's 4th Army, known for her exceptional Needle combat skills and mastery of Shinsu control. Sharon excels at both protecting her allies and maximizing damage output. XSR+ [Regular] Khun Mascheny (Purple Element, Ranged, Spear Bearer), an IF (imaginary) version of Khun Mascheny, is based on the character during her time climbing the Tower as a Regular. Tower of God: New World celebrates its 2nd Anniversary Eve with limited-time events, offering players the chance to earn generous rewards:

[2nd Anniversary] Nonstop Revolution Draw (July 2 – August 13): Players can earn currency by participating in various in-game events. This can be used for the Nonstop Draw to obtain Revolution resources.

Players can earn currency by participating in various in-game events. This can be used for the Nonstop Draw to obtain Revolution resources. [Rerun Story Event] Heart-Hunting Vacation (July 2- July 16): Experience the rerun of the story event 'Heart-Hunting Vacation' where players can discover the story of Yihwa Yeon and Endorsi while clearing event missions.

Additional events and content, including Tower Fun Run, Lucky Wheel, Event Boss Battle, and Memorial Pocket are available through August 13 that provide players the opportunity to obtain various in-game rewards.

