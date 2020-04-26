Bill Sienkiewicz Goes Viral Again and It's All His Fault

0 shares Share

Last week, Bleeding Cool posted an old reference photo that Bill Sienkiewicz has taken of himself, in a state of undress, while wielding a prop gun, for use in his work as a comic book artist. That he would take such a shot is one thing. That he would later post it on social media is another. While that it would become a social meme, with countless people using it as reference for their own work in the week is yet another thing entirely. This is what the original shot looked like.

At the time, Bill said "Throwback Thursday. Yes, an unusual behind the scenes choice. Posing for a comic panel (w a replica, of course). I would have posted something more appropriate, but Dan Panosian keeps upping the game w his buff glam shots. Unedited; that black box goes everywhere with me. I'm ready for the ridicule." Though he would later add in the comments "I've objectified myself. I'm so ashamed. Just a pit of contradictions, isolation, and existential loneliness, to start. and very dark humor" and to Catherine Yronwode's reaction "Damn, Bill. You are a brave and honest artist — and that was my biggest smile of the day, so thank you, sir. Can we see the finished piece of art, please? Pretty please? For comparison's sake, ya know." Bill told us "People might be surprised what it was for. I was taking a page from the Robert Fawcett school of posing… as any gender or age. just to get the lighting and foreshortening right."

Without the finished piece of art, everyone else decided to have a go. So this is what a week's worth of wannabe lookalikes look like, collated by Darlie Brewster. Thankfully no one actually tried to recreate the same shot in a) real life or b) a similar state of undress.

Here are a few that Bill Sienkiewicz has highlighted through the week. Of course I know have Bill Sienkiewicz butt envy. The only way out will be to have a go myself. But as you can tell I have plenty to live up to, including some of the best in the business.

Yeah, Bill Sienkiewicz, I'm definitely going to have to have a go at this.

