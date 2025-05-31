Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey #22 Preview: Oracle's New Frenemies

Birds of Prey #22 hits stores Wednesday as the team searches for a missing member while Oracle faces explosive consequences from the Shadow Army.

CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR, BARBARA GORDON–YOU JUST MIGHT GET IT. The Birds investigate the disappearance of one of their own, hoping it will lead them to both their missing comrade and the truth about the mysterious villains attacking from the shadows. Meanwhile, the Shadow Army makes another big move, with Oracle on the explosive receiving end.

BIRDS OF PREY #22

DC Comics

0425DC202

0425DC203 – Birds of Prey #22 Rian Gonzales Cover – $4.99

0425DC204 – Birds of Prey #22 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

0425DC205 – Birds of Prey #22 George Perez Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Annie Wu

CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR, BARBARA GORDON–YOU JUST MIGHT GET IT. The Birds investigate the disappearance of one of their own, hoping it will lead them to both their missing comrade and the truth about the mysterious villains attacking from the shadows. Meanwhile, the Shadow Army makes another big move, with Oracle on the explosive receiving end.

In Shops: 6/4/2025

SRP: $3.99

