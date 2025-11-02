Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey #27 Preview: Insert Coin to Continue

Birds of Prey #27 hits stores Wednesday! The Shadow Army turns virtual violence real as the Birds enter the Unreality to stop game over.

Article Summary Birds of Prey #27 launches November 5th as the team infiltrates the Unreality to stop the Shadow Army.

The Birds, armed with ultimate disguises and aided by Inque, battle to prevent virtual violence from turning real.

Written by Kelly Thompson with art by Sami Basri, this issue promises dramatic stakes and digital mayhem.

GAME OVER! The Shadow Army's plan to turn virtual violence into real-world bloodshed is closer to coming true than anyone realizes. And the line between game and reality shatters as the Birds enter the Unreality. Armed with the ultimate disguises and with the wildly unpredictable Inque now on their side, can the Birds of Prey stop the ultimate game over before it's too late?

BIRDS OF PREY #27

DC Comics

0925DC0095

0925DC0096 – Birds of Prey #27 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

0925DC0097 – Birds of Prey #27 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

0925DC0098 – Birds of Prey #27 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Annie Wu

GAME OVER! The Shadow Army's plan to turn virtual violence into real-world bloodshed is closer to coming true than anyone realizes. And the line between game and reality shatters as the Birds enter the Unreality. Armed with the ultimate disguises and with the wildly unpredictable Inque now on their side, can the Birds of Prey stop the ultimate game over before it's too late?

In Shops: 11/5/2025

SRP: $3.99

