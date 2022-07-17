Black Adam #2 Preview: If You Can't Trust the CIA, Who Can You Trust?

The CIA tips off Black Adam about a chicken-based populist plot to bring democracy to Kahndaq in this preview of Black Adam #2, a flashback after last issue's shocking revelations. Check out the preview below.

BLACK ADAM #2

DC Comics

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

I am not a hero, I'm a god. Who is Black Adam? His power and his very life draining from him, Theo Teth-Adam is confronted by a specter from his past haunting him with the treachery he employed to gain his powers and forcing him to confront an inescapable truth: there is no redemption for Black Adam.

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

