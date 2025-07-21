Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black mirror, Butcher Billy

Black Mirror's Butcher Billy Joins The Comic Book Adaptations

Butcher Billy covers Black Mirror: U.S.S. Callister by Charlie Brooker, Neil Gibson and Silvano Beltramo from Twisted Comics

Butcher Billy, known for his episodic art for each Black Mirror episode, has signed up to be the official cover artist for the upcoming Black Mirror graphic novels from British independent comics publisher Twisted Comics. He was initially approached to recreate one of his Black Mirror images for the Free Comic Book Day version of San Junipero, but will now be doing the same for every Black Mirror comic book from Twisted Comics.

Since Butcher's original stylised take on the episodes of Black Mirror reimagined as retro comic posters in 2016, he has gone on to be an official artist for the show at Netflix, creating imagery for each episode, including the newly aired Season 7 earlier this year, as well as on-screen visuals. He has since gone on to work on other series artwork, including Stranger Things, and developed his Tortured Poets Department-inspired series of Taylor Swift pop art, which was displayed across the UK.

The first graphic novel adaptation published in full will be USS Callister, written by Charlie Brooker, Neil Gibson and drawn by Silvano Beltramo, and launches this summer via Kickstarter.

Butcher Billy says, "The episode USS Callister in particular was close to my heart, since it was the one that actually had my work cross over from merely internet fan art to actual production design props in the series. I suddenly became part of the stories that first served as fuel to me, in the most Black Mirror way possible. The concepts there are so rich that you can't help but let them expand and worldbuild inside your mind, imagining new circumstances, situations, and points of view. Such ideas will not leave you that easily. It was under that light that I decided to take on the challenge to revisit that world, and the comic book media couldn't be more perfect for that. Excited for what's to come."

Neil Gibson, Founder and CEO of Twisted Comics, added, "It has long been a dream of mine to work on Black Mirror – one of my 'hero brands' – and adapt these iconic episodes into comic book form. Now that dream is a reality, and I believe both fans of the show and new readers will love what we are planning. Watch this space…" Fans can sign up to be notified when the campaign is live, and be the first to access collectable Black Mirror items in both the real and virtual world. The full San Junipero adaptation will follow with more to come.

